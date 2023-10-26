Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Wednesday’s top high school soccer performances:

Girls soccer

— Cristal Lara, Tech: The sophomore finished with two goals and an assist as the Roadrunners beat Basic 3-2.

— Avery Moore, Pahrump Valley: The senior goalkeeper recorded her league-leading 16th shutout as the Trojans rolled to a 10-0 victory over Mater East.

— Natasha Oeland, Boulder City: The senior scored the game-winning goal with 12 minutes remaining as the Eagles edged SLAM Academy 2-1.

— Ameri Rodriguez, Mojave: The sophomore logged four goals and an assist while leading the Rattlers to a 7-0 victory over Chaparral.

— Liliana Schuth, Coronado: The senior had two goals to lead the Cougars to a 3-1 victory over Liberty.

Girls volleyball

— Madison Miller, Shadow Ridge: The junior finished with 32 assists and nine digs to lead the Mustangs past Silverado 25-14, 25-19, 26-28, 25-17.

— Scarlet Nielsen, Green Valley: The junior logged 10 kills and two digs in the Gators’ 25-16, 25-17, 25-23 win over Clark.

— Madison Sherman, Tech: The senior had nine kills and six service aces as the Roadrunners rolled to a 25-13, 25-15, 25-14 win over Sunrise Mountain.

— Ella Swinn, Faith Lutheran: The senior had 14 kills and seven digs in the Crusaders’ 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 victory over Foothill.

Scores

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 6, Desert Oasis 0

Boulder City 2, SLAM Academy 1

Clark 9, Las Vegas 2

Coronado 3, Liberty 1

Eldorado 8, Durango 0

Faith Lutheran 4, Arbor View 2

Foothill 1, Doral Academy 0

Green Valley 3, Silverado 0

Moapa Valley 2, Equipo Academy 1

Mojave 7, Chaparral 0

Pahrump Valley 10, Mater East 0

Palo Verde 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Shadow Ridge 5, Bonanza 0

Sierra Vista 4, Legacy 1

Sky Pointe 8, Desert Pines 0

Sunrise Mountain 9, Sloan Canyon 2

Tech 3, Basic 2

Valley 5, Cheyenne 2

Girls volleyball

Faith Lutheran 3, Foothill 0

Green Valley 3, Clark 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Silverado 1

Tech 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal