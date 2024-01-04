Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Bishop Gorman point guard Aaliah Spaight grabs the ball during a game at Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wednesday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

— Jordan Childress, Rancho: The senior played just two quarters but racked up 24 points in the Rams’ 84-20 victory over Cadence.

— Tayshaun Jackson, Las Vegas: The junior scored 26 points, including four in the final seconds, to lift the Wildcats to a 62-58 win over Spring Valley.

— Dion Parker, Democracy Prep: The freshman scored 19 points in the Blue Knights’ 64-46 victory over Virgin Valley.

— Robert Waddell, Eldorado: The sophomore had 14 points, six steals and three assists to help the Sundevils cruise to a 61-14 win over Cristo Rey.

Girls basketball

— Jayda Bell, Canyon Springs: The senior scored 20 points to help the Pioneers edge Durango 46-42.

— Siara Bracey, Desert Pines: The senior collected 21 points and four steals as the Jaguars defeated Spring Valley 71-52.

— Scarlet Lopez, Coronado: The sophomore shot 10-for-12 from the field and finished with a game-high 25 points in the Cougars’ 80-16 victory over Las Vegas.

— Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The freshman finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals in the Spartans’ 49-36 victory over Mojave.

— Aaliah Spaight, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore led all scorers with 18 points as the Gaels beat Faith Lutheran 67-31.

Flag football

— Linita Kioa, Virgin Valley: The sophomore logged seven tackles, two sacks and a 25-yard reception to help the Bulldogs roll to a 25-6 victory over Mater East.

— Noelle Payne, Boulder City: The junior had a 75-yard TD run as time expired at the end of the first half, and the Eagles went on to beat SLAM Academy 32-14.

— Tahani Shigematsu, Sloan Canyon: The freshman completed 14 of 21 passes for 237 yards and three TDs to lead the Pirates to a 33-6 win over Doral Academy.

Scores

Boys basketball

Awaken Christian 73, Adelson School 24

Bishop Gorman 59, Foothill 54

Democracy Prep 64, Virgin Valley 46

Eldorado 61, Cristo Rey 14

Las Vegas 62, Spring Valley 58

Rancho 84, Cadence 20

Girls basketball

American Heritage 33, Mountain View 21

Bishop Gorman 67, Faith Lutheran 31

Canyon Springs 46, Durango 42

Cimarron-Memorial 49, Mojave 36

Coronado 80, Las Vegas 16

Desert Pines 71, Spring Valley 52

Flag football

Boulder City 32, SLAM Academy 14

Eldorado 13, Democracy Prep 0

Legacy 26, Clark 6

Sloan Canyon 33, Doral Academy 6

Spring Valley 25, Cadence 7

Valley 18, Western 12

Virgin Valley 25, Mater East 6

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal