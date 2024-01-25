Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Sierra Vista guard EJ Dacuma (0) shoots against Clark guard De'Shaun Tolever (21) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

— Tee Bartlett, Coronado: The junior finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in the Cougars’ 95-65 win over Desert Pines.

— Ryder Elisaldez, Bishop Gorman: The senior had 28 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals as the Gaels rolled to an 82-54 victory over Centennial.

— Cordae Feazell, Cheyenne: The junior logged 19 points and 11 assists to lead the Desert Shields to a 75-68 overtime victory over Sky Pointe.

— CJ Joshua, Spring Valley: The senior posted 19 points and 15 rebounds, and the Grizzlies beat Durango 63-62 with a late free throw.

— R’Zha Whittle, Rancho: The senior scored 13 points as the Rams overcame a slow start for a 63-28 win over Cadence.

Flag football

— Brynne Alia, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore had four sacks to help the Mustangs record their sixth shutout of the season with a 28-0 win over Centennial.

— Brooklin Hill, Desert Oasis: The senior had 131 receiving yards and forced overtime with a 60-yard TD catch on the last play of regulation as the Diamondbacks edged Liberty 39-38.

— Alexa Ibarra, Eldorado: The senior passed for 185 yards and five TDs to lead the Sundevils past Western 33-12.

— Halley Redd, Basic: The senior passed for 347 yards and seven TDs, rushed for 73 yards and added 10 tackles to lead the Wolves to a 56-13 victory over Silverado.

— Brie Wagner, Bishop Gorman: The junior racked up 150 receiving yards for three TDs to help the Gaels defeat Del Sol 27-7.

Scores

Boys basketball

Arbor View 77, Silverado 66

Bishop Gorman 82, Centennial 54

Canyon Springs 71, Tech 26

Cheyenne 75, Sky Pointe 68 (OT)

Cimarron-Memorial 71, Western 54

Coral Academy 62, Pahrump Valley 60

Coronado 95, Desert Pines 65

Eldorado d. Democracy Prep, forfeit

Faith Lutheran 72, Bonanza 41

Pahranagat Valley 63, Word of Life 33

Rancho 63, Cadence 28

Sierra Vista 62, Clark 60

Spring Valley 63, Durango 62

Sunrise Mountain 60, Del Sol 57 (OT)

Girls basketball

Canyon Springs 61, Chaparral 6

Sunrise Mountain 60, Del Sol 57

Flag football

Basic 56, Silverado 13

Bishop Gorman 27, Del Sol 7

Boulder City 60, Mater East 14

Desert Oasis 39, Liberty 38 (OT)

Eldorado 33, Western 12

Las Vegas 21, Green Valley 13

Moapa Valley 49, Valley 6

Palo Verde 12, Tech 0

Shadow Ridge 28, Centennial 0

Sloan Canyon 49, Democracy Prep 6

Virgin Valley 50, Doral Academy 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal