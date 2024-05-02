Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Wednesday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Brigham Bleazard, Coronado: The senior pitcher scattered three hits over five innings to earn a 3-2 win over Bishop Gorman.
— Konner Brown, Liberty: The senior went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help the Patriots defeat Spring Valley 6-4.
— Giovanni Guariglia, Silverado: The sophomore struck out seven while pitching a five-inning shutout to lead the Skyhawks to a 10-0 victory over Bonanza.
— Jack Lewandowski, Clark: The senior had two home runs and four RBIs in the Chargers’ 15-5 win over Doral Academy.
— Jayson Schmeisser, Sierra Vista: The senior went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Mountain Lions rolled past Eldorado 10-0.
Softball
— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The junior pitched a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 15, to lead the Rams past Durango 6-1.
— Gabriella Colarco, Cadence: The sophomore struck out eight while tossing a four-inning one-hitter and also hit three doubles in the Cougars’ 16-1 victory over Desert Pines.
— Nevaeh Fuller, Tech: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs in the Roadrunners’ 15-3 rout of Mojave.
— Melanie Hughes, Basic: The junior notched 13 strikeouts while throwing a complete-game two-hitter as the Wolves defeated Doral Academy 3-1.
— Camren Van Thomme, Foothill: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Falcons cruised to a 17-2 win over Chaparral.
Boys volleyball
— Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista: The senior racked up 23 kills, seven digs and two aces to help the Mountain Lions defeat Centennial 25-21, 25-22, 25-27, 25-20.
— Aiden Camacho, Coronado: The senior recorded 12 kills and three aces as the Cougars cruised past Foothill 25-17, 25-18, 25-18.
— Kingston Jerome, Shadow Ridge: The junior collected seven kills and seven aces as the Mustangs rolled to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-14 victory over Cheyenne.
— McKay Mulitalo, Virgin Valley: The junior had 13 digs, 11 kills and two aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-17, 18-25, 25-13, 25-19 win over Canyon Springs.
— Talen Wolf, Arbor View: The senior logged 26 kills, four digs and a block in the Aggies’ 22-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17 victory over Desert Oasis.
Scores
Baseball
Basic 11, Green Valley 6
Clark 15, Doral Academy 5
Coronado 3, Bishop Gorman 2
Desert Oasis 5, Shadow Ridge 0
Desert Pines 14, Del Sol 5
Durango 5, Western 1
Faith Lutheran 8, Centennial 1
Foothill 11, Las Vegas 2
Legacy 15, Cheyenne 0
Liberty 6, Spring Valley 4
Sierra Vista 10, Eldorado 0
Silverado 10, Bonanza 0
Valley 16, Cadence 6
Softball
Basic 3, Doral Academy 1
Cadence 16, Desert Pines 1
Desert Oasis 11, Las Vegas 1
Foothill 17, Chaparral 2
Rancho 6, Durango 1
Sierra Vista 9, Spring Valley 3
Tech 15, Mojave 3
Virgin Valley 16, Lincoln County 8
Boys volleyball
Arbor View 3, Desert Oasis 1
Coronado 3, Foothill 0
Del Sol 3, Legacy 0
Palo Verde 3, Silverado 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Cheyenne 0
Sierra Vista 3, Centennial 1
Virgin Valley 3, Canyon Springs 1
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal