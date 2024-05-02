71°F
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Sierra Vista middle blocker Lance Param (12) hits the ball over the net during a boys volleybal ...
Sierra Vista middle blocker Lance Param (12) hits the ball over the net during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Sierra vista setter Isaiah Misailegalu (19) controls the ball during a boys volleyball game bet ...
Sierra Vista defeats Centennial in boys volleyball — PHOTOS
Green Valley center fielder Kalina Carrizales (4) brings in the ball against Bishop Gorman in ...
Green Valley forfeiting softball games over ineligible player
Palo Verde pitcher Bradi Odom (13) sends another ball to the plate and a Coronado batter during ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Coronado catcher Mary Lou Tsunis (10) is unable to grab a short throw as Palo Verde runner Tayl ...
No. 4 Palo Verde blanks No. 2 Coronado in softball — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2024 - 9:52 pm
 

Wednesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Brigham Bleazard, Coronado: The senior pitcher scattered three hits over five innings to earn a 3-2 win over Bishop Gorman.

— Konner Brown, Liberty: The senior went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help the Patriots defeat Spring Valley 6-4.

— Giovanni Guariglia, Silverado: The sophomore struck out seven while pitching a five-inning shutout to lead the Skyhawks to a 10-0 victory over Bonanza.

— Jack Lewandowski, Clark: The senior had two home runs and four RBIs in the Chargers’ 15-5 win over Doral Academy.

— Jayson Schmeisser, Sierra Vista: The senior went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Mountain Lions rolled past Eldorado 10-0.

Softball

— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The junior pitched a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 15, to lead the Rams past Durango 6-1.

— Gabriella Colarco, Cadence: The sophomore struck out eight while tossing a four-inning one-hitter and also hit three doubles in the Cougars’ 16-1 victory over Desert Pines.

— Nevaeh Fuller, Tech: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs in the Roadrunners’ 15-3 rout of Mojave.

— Melanie Hughes, Basic: The junior notched 13 strikeouts while throwing a complete-game two-hitter as the Wolves defeated Doral Academy 3-1.

— Camren Van Thomme, Foothill: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Falcons cruised to a 17-2 win over Chaparral.

Boys volleyball

— Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista: The senior racked up 23 kills, seven digs and two aces to help the Mountain Lions defeat Centennial 25-21, 25-22, 25-27, 25-20.

— Aiden Camacho, Coronado: The senior recorded 12 kills and three aces as the Cougars cruised past Foothill 25-17, 25-18, 25-18.

— Kingston Jerome, Shadow Ridge: The junior collected seven kills and seven aces as the Mustangs rolled to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-14 victory over Cheyenne.

— McKay Mulitalo, Virgin Valley: The junior had 13 digs, 11 kills and two aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-17, 18-25, 25-13, 25-19 win over Canyon Springs.

— Talen Wolf, Arbor View: The senior logged 26 kills, four digs and a block in the Aggies’ 22-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17 victory over Desert Oasis.

Scores

Baseball

Basic 11, Green Valley 6

Clark 15, Doral Academy 5

Coronado 3, Bishop Gorman 2

Desert Oasis 5, Shadow Ridge 0

Desert Pines 14, Del Sol 5

Durango 5, Western 1

Faith Lutheran 8, Centennial 1

Foothill 11, Las Vegas 2

Legacy 15, Cheyenne 0

Liberty 6, Spring Valley 4

Sierra Vista 10, Eldorado 0

Silverado 10, Bonanza 0

Valley 16, Cadence 6

Softball

Basic 3, Doral Academy 1

Cadence 16, Desert Pines 1

Desert Oasis 11, Las Vegas 1

Foothill 17, Chaparral 2

Rancho 6, Durango 1

Sierra Vista 9, Spring Valley 3

Tech 15, Mojave 3

Virgin Valley 16, Lincoln County 8

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Desert Oasis 1

Coronado 3, Foothill 0

Del Sol 3, Legacy 0

Palo Verde 3, Silverado 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Cheyenne 0

Sierra Vista 3, Centennial 1

Virgin Valley 3, Canyon Springs 1

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

