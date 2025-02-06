Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball, bowling and flag football action.

Democracy Prep guard Bray'ana Miles (3) drives the baseline around by Bishop Gorman guard Aaliah Spaight (10) during the first half of their girls basketball game at Democracy Prep High School on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Lamarcus Carter, Green Valley: The sophomore had 15 points to lead the Gators past Valley 51-40.

— Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The senior scored 34 points as the Rams defeated Desert Oasis 69-44.

— D’Anthony Rabb, Legacy: The senior finished with 34 points and 12 rebounds as the Longhorns secured the Class 4A Sky League regular-season championship with a 76-59 win over Shadow Ridge.

— Dante Steward, Liberty: The junior posted 26 points and 11 rebounds in the Patriots’ 64-50 victory over Desert Pines.

— Dashel Wiley, Faith Lutheran: The junior scored 14 points as the Crusaders rolled to an 80-33 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Girls basketball

— Ariyanah Custard, Canyon Springs: The senior scored 12 points to help the Pioneers hold off Basic 48-43.

— Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The junior scored 23 points, and the Mountain Lions took control in the fourth quarter for a 51-32 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Amija Macon, Mater East: The freshman racked up 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead the Knights past Moapa Valley 51-21.

— Bray’ana Miles, Democracy Prep: The junior logged 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists as the Blue Knights edged Bishop Gorman 46-45.

— Kyra Stevens, Boulder City: The freshman finished with 12 points in the Eagles’ 49-22 win over Sloan Canyon.

Flag football

— Leyton Gasperosky, Cadence: The junior completed 16 of 25 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns to help the Cougars outlast Sloan Canyon for a 27-22 win.

— Reese LeBaron, Rancho: The senior rushed 16 times for 117 yards and a TD in the Rams’ 18-7 victory over Silverado.

— Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The sophomore carried 18 times for 185 yards and three TDs to lead the Aggies past Centennial 33-19.

— Payton Rogers, Boulder City: The junior recorded six tackles and an interception as the Eagles took over in the second half for a 26-7 win over Moapa Valley.

— Aerith Sanchez, Eldorado: The sophomore rushed 10 times for 221 yards and three TDs in the Firehawks’ 27-6 victory over Doral Academy.

Boys bowling

— Edson Arevalo-Torres, Rancho: The Rams bowler rolled a perfect 300 in the second game of his team’s 5-4 state semifinal loss to Legacy.

Scores

Boys basketball

Basic 83, Bonanza 77

Faith Lutheran 80, Sunrise Mountain 33

Green Valley 51, Valley 40

Indiana Christian (Ind.) 56, Liberty Baptist 32

Legacy 76, Shadow Ridge 59

Liberty 64, Desert Pines 50

Losee 85, Cheyenne 33

Pahranagat Valley 60, Word of Life 20

Rancho 69, Desert Oasis 44

Tech 78, Cadence 59

Girls basketball

Boulder City 49, Sloan Canyon 22

Canyon Springs 48, Basic 43

Del Sol 53, Durango 25

Democracy Prep 46, Bishop Gorman 45

Legacy 74, Valley 13

Losee d. Bonanza, forfeit

Mater East 51, Moapa Valley 21

Sierra Vista 51, Cimarron-Memorial 32

SLAM! Nevada 62, Coral Academy 22

Flag football

Arbor View 33, Centennial 19

Boulder City 26, Moapa Valley 7

Cadence 27, Sloan Canyon 22

Desert Oasis 24, Del Sol 12

Eldorado 27, Doral Academy 6

Rancho 18, Silverado 7

Virgin Valley 34, SLAM Nevada 0

Boys bowling

5A state semifinals

No. 5 Liberty 9, No. 8 Sierra Vista 0

No. 3 Palo Verde 7, No. 7 Coronado 2

4A state semifinals

No. 1D Bonanza 9, No. 2M Foothill 0

No. 3M Legacy 5, No. 5M Rancho 4

3A state semifinals

No. 1D Losee 9, No. 2M Coral Academy 0

No. 1M Boulder City 9, No. 2D Mater East 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal