Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
— Daylin James, Mater East: The senior went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and three RBIs as the Knights rolled past Sunrise Mountain 11-1.
— Tanner Johns, Palo Verde: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs as the Panthers held off a late rally to beat Basic 9-7.
— Dallas Martinez, Las Vegas: The senior went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs to help the Wildcats defeat Desert Oasis 5-2.
— Jet McNelis, Green Valley: The junior had a home run and two RBIs in the Gators’ 5-2 win over Legacy.
— Anthony Perez, Eldorado: The junior pitcher struck out 10 while throwing a five-inning no-hitter in the Firehawks’ 13-1 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
Softball
— Baylee Cook, Boulder City: The senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs to lead the Eagles past Del Sol 15-0.
— Dylan Howard, The Meadows: The sophomore went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and two RBIs as the Mustangs cruised to a three-inning 18-3 victory over Western.
— Naima Ralston, SLAM! Nevada: The freshman went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to help the Bulls defeat Moapa Valley 6-4.
— Malaya Tellis, Arbor View: The sophomore had a home run, a triple, a double and four RBIs, and the Aggies scored in all five innings to beat Rancho 16-1.
— Megan Upp, Doral Academy: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs in the Dragons’ 15-6 win over Mojave.
Boys volleyball
— Kingston Jerome, Shadow Ridge: The senior logged 24 assists and five digs in the Mustangs’ 25-13, 25-22, 26-24 victory over Desert Oasis.
— Parker Lund, Basic: The senior had seven kills and two blocks to help the Wolves defeat Cheyenne 25-13, 25-17, 26-24.
— Dallin Moeai, Virgin Valley: The junior finished with 26 assists, nine digs and five aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 win over Valley.
Scores
Baseball
Bishop Gorman 17, Shadow Ridge 2
Boulder City 9, Moapa Valley 8
Coronado at Foothill, suspended in extra innings because of darkness
Desert Pines 8, Doral Academy 8
Durango 3, Clark 2
Eldorado 13, Cimarron-Memorial 1
Faith Lutheran 9, Liberty 5
Green Valley 5, Legacy 2
Las Vegas 5, Desert Oasis 2
Mater East 11, Sunrise Mountain 1
Pahrump Valley 8, Canyon Springs 2
Palo Verde 9, Basic 7
SLAM! Nevada 12, Mojave 0
Spring Valley 6, Sierra Vista 1
Tech 2, Silverado 0
Softball
Arbor View 16, Rancho 1
Bishop Gorman 20, Sierra Vista 0
Boulder City 15, Del Sol 0
Cheyenne 27, Valley 5
Cimarron-Memorial 24, Las Vegas 11
Clark 8, Bonanza 7
Doral Academy 15, Mojave 6
Pahrump Valley 14, Mater East 1
SLAM! Nevada 6, Moapa Valley 4
The Meadows 18, Western 3
Virgin Valley 22, Sunrise Mountain 2
Boys volleyball
Basic 3, Cheyenne 0
Centennial 3, Liberty 0
Del Sol 3, Clark 0
Legacy 3, Durango 0
Moapa Valley 3, Cadence 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Desert Oasis 0
Virgin Valley 3, Valley 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal