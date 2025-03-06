Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Las Vegas first baseman Dallas Martinez (25) bends to catch for an out on Liberty during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region playoff game on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Daylin James, Mater East: The senior went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and three RBIs as the Knights rolled past Sunrise Mountain 11-1.

— Tanner Johns, Palo Verde: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs as the Panthers held off a late rally to beat Basic 9-7.

— Dallas Martinez, Las Vegas: The senior went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs to help the Wildcats defeat Desert Oasis 5-2.

— Jet McNelis, Green Valley: The junior had a home run and two RBIs in the Gators’ 5-2 win over Legacy.

— Anthony Perez, Eldorado: The junior pitcher struck out 10 while throwing a five-inning no-hitter in the Firehawks’ 13-1 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Softball

— Baylee Cook, Boulder City: The senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs to lead the Eagles past Del Sol 15-0.

— Dylan Howard, The Meadows: The sophomore went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and two RBIs as the Mustangs cruised to a three-inning 18-3 victory over Western.

— Naima Ralston, SLAM! Nevada: The freshman went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to help the Bulls defeat Moapa Valley 6-4.

— Malaya Tellis, Arbor View: The sophomore had a home run, a triple, a double and four RBIs, and the Aggies scored in all five innings to beat Rancho 16-1.

— Megan Upp, Doral Academy: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs in the Dragons’ 15-6 win over Mojave.

Boys volleyball

— Kingston Jerome, Shadow Ridge: The senior logged 24 assists and five digs in the Mustangs’ 25-13, 25-22, 26-24 victory over Desert Oasis.

— Parker Lund, Basic: The senior had seven kills and two blocks to help the Wolves defeat Cheyenne 25-13, 25-17, 26-24.

— Dallin Moeai, Virgin Valley: The junior finished with 26 assists, nine digs and five aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 win over Valley.

Scores

Baseball

Bishop Gorman 17, Shadow Ridge 2

Boulder City 9, Moapa Valley 8

Coronado at Foothill, suspended in extra innings because of darkness

Desert Pines 8, Doral Academy 8

Durango 3, Clark 2

Eldorado 13, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Faith Lutheran 9, Liberty 5

Green Valley 5, Legacy 2

Las Vegas 5, Desert Oasis 2

Mater East 11, Sunrise Mountain 1

Pahrump Valley 8, Canyon Springs 2

Palo Verde 9, Basic 7

SLAM! Nevada 12, Mojave 0

Spring Valley 6, Sierra Vista 1

Tech 2, Silverado 0

Softball

Arbor View 16, Rancho 1

Bishop Gorman 20, Sierra Vista 0

Boulder City 15, Del Sol 0

Cheyenne 27, Valley 5

Cimarron-Memorial 24, Las Vegas 11

Clark 8, Bonanza 7

Doral Academy 15, Mojave 6

Pahrump Valley 14, Mater East 1

SLAM! Nevada 6, Moapa Valley 4

The Meadows 18, Western 3

Virgin Valley 22, Sunrise Mountain 2

Boys volleyball

Basic 3, Cheyenne 0

Centennial 3, Liberty 0

Del Sol 3, Clark 0

Legacy 3, Durango 0

Moapa Valley 3, Cadence 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Desert Oasis 0

Virgin Valley 3, Valley 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal