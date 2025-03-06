52°F
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Las Vegas first baseman Dallas Martinez (25) bends to catch for an out on Liberty during a Clas ...
Las Vegas first baseman Dallas Martinez (25) bends to catch for an out on Liberty during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region playoff game on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Bridger Johnson reacts as he watches his drive after teeing off on the tenth dur ...
Shadow Ridge, Coronado dominate 5A boys golf match — PHOTOS
Coronado's Sarah Lopez (5) slides into home plate to score against Foothill during a softball g ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Coronado's Alohi Mundon (8) runs to first base against Foothill during a softball game at Coron ...
Coronado rolls past Foothill in softball — PHOTOS
Durango's Alexander Mercurius (7) celebrates his run with teammates during a baseball game agai ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2025 - 10:05 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Daylin James, Mater East: The senior went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and three RBIs as the Knights rolled past Sunrise Mountain 11-1.

— Tanner Johns, Palo Verde: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs as the Panthers held off a late rally to beat Basic 9-7.

— Dallas Martinez, Las Vegas: The senior went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs to help the Wildcats defeat Desert Oasis 5-2.

— Jet McNelis, Green Valley: The junior had a home run and two RBIs in the Gators’ 5-2 win over Legacy.

— Anthony Perez, Eldorado: The junior pitcher struck out 10 while throwing a five-inning no-hitter in the Firehawks’ 13-1 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Softball

— Baylee Cook, Boulder City: The senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs to lead the Eagles past Del Sol 15-0.

— Dylan Howard, The Meadows: The sophomore went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and two RBIs as the Mustangs cruised to a three-inning 18-3 victory over Western.

— Naima Ralston, SLAM! Nevada: The freshman went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to help the Bulls defeat Moapa Valley 6-4.

— Malaya Tellis, Arbor View: The sophomore had a home run, a triple, a double and four RBIs, and the Aggies scored in all five innings to beat Rancho 16-1.

— Megan Upp, Doral Academy: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs in the Dragons’ 15-6 win over Mojave.

Boys volleyball

— Kingston Jerome, Shadow Ridge: The senior logged 24 assists and five digs in the Mustangs’ 25-13, 25-22, 26-24 victory over Desert Oasis.

— Parker Lund, Basic: The senior had seven kills and two blocks to help the Wolves defeat Cheyenne 25-13, 25-17, 26-24.

— Dallin Moeai, Virgin Valley: The junior finished with 26 assists, nine digs and five aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 win over Valley.

Scores

Baseball

Bishop Gorman 17, Shadow Ridge 2

Boulder City 9, Moapa Valley 8

Coronado at Foothill, suspended in extra innings because of darkness

Desert Pines 8, Doral Academy 8

Durango 3, Clark 2

Eldorado 13, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Faith Lutheran 9, Liberty 5

Green Valley 5, Legacy 2

Las Vegas 5, Desert Oasis 2

Mater East 11, Sunrise Mountain 1

Pahrump Valley 8, Canyon Springs 2

Palo Verde 9, Basic 7

SLAM! Nevada 12, Mojave 0

Spring Valley 6, Sierra Vista 1

Tech 2, Silverado 0

Softball

Arbor View 16, Rancho 1

Bishop Gorman 20, Sierra Vista 0

Boulder City 15, Del Sol 0

Cheyenne 27, Valley 5

Cimarron-Memorial 24, Las Vegas 11

Clark 8, Bonanza 7

Doral Academy 15, Mojave 6

Pahrump Valley 14, Mater East 1

SLAM! Nevada 6, Moapa Valley 4

The Meadows 18, Western 3

Virgin Valley 22, Sunrise Mountain 2

Boys volleyball

Basic 3, Cheyenne 0

Centennial 3, Liberty 0

Del Sol 3, Clark 0

Legacy 3, Durango 0

Moapa Valley 3, Cadence 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Desert Oasis 0

Virgin Valley 3, Valley 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

