Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

The Arbor View bench celebrates a successful play during a baseball game against Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Arbor View won with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Landon Blais, Arbor View: The senior went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, and the Aggies scored a run in the eighth inning to defeat Bishop Gorman 4-3.

— Caden Kirby, Green Valley: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs, and the Gators built a seven-run lead before holding off a rally for a 10-8 victory over Centennial.

— Luke Miller, Liberty: The junior went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and five RBIs to lead the Patriots past Silverado 14-7.

— James Nelson, The Meadows: The senior had a home run and a triple as the Mustangs homered three times in their 16-1 win over Democracy Prep.

— Tate Southisene, Basic: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles in the Wolves’ 13-2 tournament victory over Tucson (Arizona).

— Jordan Watkins, Faith Lutheran: The senior went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and the Crusaders scored two runs in the seventh inning to defeat Red Mountain (Arizona) 9-7.

Softball

— Mya Bartlett, Palo Verde: The senior hit two home runs to lead the Panthers past Arbor View 11-1.

— Bailey Goldberg, Coronado: The junior went 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple and two RBIs to help the Cougars rally in the seventh inning for an 8-6 victory over Green Valley.

— Sloane Merrell, Centennial: The sophomore pitcher earned the win and hit two doubles as the Bulldogs rallied with four runs in the seventh inning for a 5-4 win over Bishop Gorman.

— Naima Ralston, SLAM! Nevada: The freshman had a home run, two doubles and three RBIs as the Bulls cruised past Cheyenne 17-0.

— Payton Rogers, Boulder City: The junior hit a home run and was the winning pitcher in the Eagles’ 13-0 win over Moapa Valley.

Boys volleyball

— Troy Mangum, Las Vegas: The junior racked up 15 digs, eight kills and two aces in the Wildcats’ 25-19, 25-18, 26-24 victory over Eldorado.

— Hayden Mauro, Foothill: The senior had nine kills as the Falcons rolled past Sierra Vista 25-23, 25-16, 25-22.

— Jonathan Morales, Durango: The senior logged 34 assists and eight digs to help the Trailblazers defeat Bishop Gorman 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19.

— McKay Mulitalo, Virgin Valley: The senior finished with 13 kills and 12 digs in the Bulldogs’ 25-18, 26-24, 27-25 victory over Losee.

— Daniel Velimirovic, Sierra Vista: The junior had six blocks, one kill and a dig in the Mountain Lions’ 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 loss to Foothill.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 4, Bishop Gorman 3

Awaken Christian 4, Indian Springs 3

Awaken Christian 16, Indian Springs 1

Basic 13, Tucson (Ariz.) 2

Boulder City 12, Mojave 0

Canyon Springs 18, Sunrise Mountain 1

Coronado 5, Shadow Ridge 4

Eldorado 27, Cadence 3

Faith Lutheran 9, Red Mountain (Ariz.) 7

Green Valley 10, Centennial 8

Liberty 14, Silverado 7

Moapa Valley 12, SLAM! Nevada 7

Pahrump Valley 4, Mater East 3

The Meadows 16, Democracy Prep 1

Virgin Valley 18, Chaparral 1

Softball

Awaken Christian 13, Indian Springs 3

Awaken Christian 20, Indian Springs 14

Bonanza 15, Pahranagat Valley 9

Boulder City 13, Moapa Valley 0

Centennial 5, Bishop Gorman 4

Coronado 8, Green Valley 6

Liberty 15, Silverado 0

Mater East 17, Valley 1

Palo Verde 11, Arbor View 1

Shadow Ridge 17, Faith Lutheran 2

Sierra Vista 7, Tech 6

SLAM! Nevada 17, Cheyenne 0

The Meadows 16, Democracy Prep 3

Virgin Valley 16, Canyon Springs 1

Boys volleyball

Basic 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Durango 3, Bishop Gorman 1

Foothill 3, Sierra Vista 0

Las Vegas 3, Eldorado 0

Moapa Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0

Virgin Valley 3, Losee 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal