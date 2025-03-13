56°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

The Arbor View bench celebrates a successful play during a baseball game against Bishop Gorman ...
The Arbor View bench celebrates a successful play during a baseball game against Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Arbor View won with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Arbor View’s Landon Blais (5) celebrates as he slides into home plate, scoring a run aga ...
Arbor View defeats Gorman in extra innings in 5A baseball — PHOTOS
SLAM Academy wrestlers celebrate winning the Class 5A Southern Region NIAA wrestling meet at Sh ...
Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys wrestling team
Las Vegas’ Bryden Bull bats against Palo Verde during a high school baseball game on Thu ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey watches his tee shot on the first hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys ...
BYU commit earns 4A golf victory, Green Valley wins team title — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2025 - 10:01 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Landon Blais, Arbor View: The senior went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, and the Aggies scored a run in the eighth inning to defeat Bishop Gorman 4-3.

— Caden Kirby, Green Valley: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs, and the Gators built a seven-run lead before holding off a rally for a 10-8 victory over Centennial.

— Luke Miller, Liberty: The junior went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and five RBIs to lead the Patriots past Silverado 14-7.

— James Nelson, The Meadows: The senior had a home run and a triple as the Mustangs homered three times in their 16-1 win over Democracy Prep.

— Tate Southisene, Basic: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles in the Wolves’ 13-2 tournament victory over Tucson (Arizona).

— Jordan Watkins, Faith Lutheran: The senior went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and the Crusaders scored two runs in the seventh inning to defeat Red Mountain (Arizona) 9-7.

Softball

— Mya Bartlett, Palo Verde: The senior hit two home runs to lead the Panthers past Arbor View 11-1.

— Bailey Goldberg, Coronado: The junior went 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple and two RBIs to help the Cougars rally in the seventh inning for an 8-6 victory over Green Valley.

— Sloane Merrell, Centennial: The sophomore pitcher earned the win and hit two doubles as the Bulldogs rallied with four runs in the seventh inning for a 5-4 win over Bishop Gorman.

— Naima Ralston, SLAM! Nevada: The freshman had a home run, two doubles and three RBIs as the Bulls cruised past Cheyenne 17-0.

— Payton Rogers, Boulder City: The junior hit a home run and was the winning pitcher in the Eagles’ 13-0 win over Moapa Valley.

Boys volleyball

— Troy Mangum, Las Vegas: The junior racked up 15 digs, eight kills and two aces in the Wildcats’ 25-19, 25-18, 26-24 victory over Eldorado.

— Hayden Mauro, Foothill: The senior had nine kills as the Falcons rolled past Sierra Vista 25-23, 25-16, 25-22.

— Jonathan Morales, Durango: The senior logged 34 assists and eight digs to help the Trailblazers defeat Bishop Gorman 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19.

— McKay Mulitalo, Virgin Valley: The senior finished with 13 kills and 12 digs in the Bulldogs’ 25-18, 26-24, 27-25 victory over Losee.

— Daniel Velimirovic, Sierra Vista: The junior had six blocks, one kill and a dig in the Mountain Lions’ 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 loss to Foothill.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 4, Bishop Gorman 3

Awaken Christian 4, Indian Springs 3

Awaken Christian 16, Indian Springs 1

Basic 13, Tucson (Ariz.) 2

Boulder City 12, Mojave 0

Canyon Springs 18, Sunrise Mountain 1

Coronado 5, Shadow Ridge 4

Eldorado 27, Cadence 3

Faith Lutheran 9, Red Mountain (Ariz.) 7

Green Valley 10, Centennial 8

Liberty 14, Silverado 7

Moapa Valley 12, SLAM! Nevada 7

Pahrump Valley 4, Mater East 3

The Meadows 16, Democracy Prep 1

Virgin Valley 18, Chaparral 1

Softball

Awaken Christian 13, Indian Springs 3

Awaken Christian 20, Indian Springs 14

Bonanza 15, Pahranagat Valley 9

Boulder City 13, Moapa Valley 0

Centennial 5, Bishop Gorman 4

Coronado 8, Green Valley 6

Liberty 15, Silverado 0

Mater East 17, Valley 1

Palo Verde 11, Arbor View 1

Shadow Ridge 17, Faith Lutheran 2

Sierra Vista 7, Tech 6

SLAM! Nevada 17, Cheyenne 0

The Meadows 16, Democracy Prep 3

Virgin Valley 16, Canyon Springs 1

Boys volleyball

Basic 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Durango 3, Bishop Gorman 1

Foothill 3, Sierra Vista 0

Las Vegas 3, Eldorado 0

Moapa Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0

Virgin Valley 3, Losee 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES