Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Green Valley catcher Brady Burns (7) celebrates during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

■ Erik Gonzalez, Del Sol: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Dragons past Sunrise Mountain 10-5.

■ Jaydrien Klein-Baker, Liberty: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs as the Wolvesc posted a 13-3 victory over Westminster Christian (Fla.).

■ Darren McGee, Bonanza: The junior was the winning pitcher and also went 2-for-3 with a home run in the Bengals’ 10-0 win over SLAM! Nevada.

■ Marco Montesanti, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two triples, a double and five RBIs to help the Mustangs edge Centennial 11-9.

■ Jaxton Sanchez, Boulder City: The junior went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in the Eagles’ 19-8 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Softball

■ Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The senior pitcher went the distance, striking out 12, to lead the Rams to a 9-1 six-inning victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

■ Alexia Carey, Durango: The junior pitcher tossed a three-inning no-hitter as the Trailblazers rolled to a 19-0 win over Desert Pines.

■ Madison Castellon, Legacy: The junior went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and four RBIs in the Longhorns’ six-inning 21-2 victory over Clark.

■ Melanie Hughes, Basic: The senior struck out seven to cross the career 400-strikeout threshold as the Wolves held off a late rally for an 8-6 win over Tech.

■ Ali Perkins, Desert Oasis: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Diamondbacks rally late to defeat Silverado 6-5.

Boys volleyball

■ Jeven James, Sierra Vista: The freshman logged seven kills and a dig to help the Mountain Lions beat Tech 25-20, 25-11, 25-19.

■ Malcolm Lawrence, Mater East: The junior racked up 15 assists and 12 digs in the Knights’ 25-8, 25-18, 25-21 loss to Valley.

■ Isaiah Moore, Legacy: The senior had 15 assists in the Longhorns’ 25-11, 25-11, 25-23 victory over Amplus Academy.

■ Dallin Moeai, Virgin Valley: The junior recorded 18 assists as the Bulldogs downed Moapa Valley 25-15, 25-17, 25-9.

Scores

Baseball

Bonanza 10, SLAM! Nevada 0

Boulder City 19, Cimarron-Memorial 8

Canyon Springs 13, Chaparral 3

Del Sol 10, Sunrise Mountain 5

Durango 5, Tech 4

Faith Lutheran 6, Green Valley 3

Lake Mead 7, Pahrump Valley 6

Liberty 13, Westminster Christian (Fla.) 3

Shadow Ridge 11, Centennial 9

Sierra Vista 12, Rancho 0

Mater Academy 14 (Fla.), The Meadows 0

Softball

Basic 8, Tech 6

Boulder City 16, The Meadows 0

Desert Oasis 6, Silverado 5

Durango 19, Desert Pines 0

Legacy 21, Clark 2

Mater East 15, Democracy Prep 0

Mojave 13, Valley 3

Pahrump Valley 10, SLAM! Nevada 9

Rancho 9, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Virgin Valley 21, Cheyenne 0

Boys volleyball

Boulder City 3, Desert Pines 0

Del Sol 3, Spring Valley 0

Legacy 3, Amplus Academy 0

Losee 3, Cadence 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Centennial 1

Sierra Vista 3, tech 0

Valley 3, Mater East 0

Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal