Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
■ Erik Gonzalez, Del Sol: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Dragons past Sunrise Mountain 10-5.
■ Jaydrien Klein-Baker, Liberty: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs as the Wolvesc posted a 13-3 victory over Westminster Christian (Fla.).
■ Darren McGee, Bonanza: The junior was the winning pitcher and also went 2-for-3 with a home run in the Bengals’ 10-0 win over SLAM! Nevada.
■ Marco Montesanti, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two triples, a double and five RBIs to help the Mustangs edge Centennial 11-9.
■ Jaxton Sanchez, Boulder City: The junior went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in the Eagles’ 19-8 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Softball
■ Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The senior pitcher went the distance, striking out 12, to lead the Rams to a 9-1 six-inning victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
■ Alexia Carey, Durango: The junior pitcher tossed a three-inning no-hitter as the Trailblazers rolled to a 19-0 win over Desert Pines.
■ Madison Castellon, Legacy: The junior went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and four RBIs in the Longhorns’ six-inning 21-2 victory over Clark.
■ Melanie Hughes, Basic: The senior struck out seven to cross the career 400-strikeout threshold as the Wolves held off a late rally for an 8-6 win over Tech.
■ Ali Perkins, Desert Oasis: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Diamondbacks rally late to defeat Silverado 6-5.
Boys volleyball
■ Jeven James, Sierra Vista: The freshman logged seven kills and a dig to help the Mountain Lions beat Tech 25-20, 25-11, 25-19.
■ Malcolm Lawrence, Mater East: The junior racked up 15 assists and 12 digs in the Knights’ 25-8, 25-18, 25-21 loss to Valley.
■ Isaiah Moore, Legacy: The senior had 15 assists in the Longhorns’ 25-11, 25-11, 25-23 victory over Amplus Academy.
■ Dallin Moeai, Virgin Valley: The junior recorded 18 assists as the Bulldogs downed Moapa Valley 25-15, 25-17, 25-9.
Scores
Baseball
Bonanza 10, SLAM! Nevada 0
Boulder City 19, Cimarron-Memorial 8
Canyon Springs 13, Chaparral 3
Del Sol 10, Sunrise Mountain 5
Durango 5, Tech 4
Faith Lutheran 6, Green Valley 3
Lake Mead 7, Pahrump Valley 6
Liberty 13, Westminster Christian (Fla.) 3
Shadow Ridge 11, Centennial 9
Sierra Vista 12, Rancho 0
Mater Academy 14 (Fla.), The Meadows 0
Softball
Basic 8, Tech 6
Boulder City 16, The Meadows 0
Desert Oasis 6, Silverado 5
Durango 19, Desert Pines 0
Legacy 21, Clark 2
Mater East 15, Democracy Prep 0
Mojave 13, Valley 3
Pahrump Valley 10, SLAM! Nevada 9
Rancho 9, Cimarron-Memorial 1
Virgin Valley 21, Cheyenne 0
Boys volleyball
Boulder City 3, Desert Pines 0
Del Sol 3, Spring Valley 0
Legacy 3, Amplus Academy 0
Losee 3, Cadence 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Centennial 1
Sierra Vista 3, tech 0
Valley 3, Mater East 0
Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal