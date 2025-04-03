Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
■ Gauge Elder, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior struck out six while pitching a three-inning no-hitter as the Spartans cruised past Valley 23-0.
■ Easton Lake, Legacy: The freshman went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI as the Longhorns scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning and held on for a 6-5 win over Silverado.
■ Jet McNelis, Green Valley: The junior went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs, and the Gators scored three runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Lone Peak (Utah) 10-7.
■ Marco Perez, Centennial: The junior had two doubles and two runs scored in the Bulldogs’ 12-3 win over Palo Verde.
■ Jonathan Ramos, Rancho: The junior went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs to help the Rams roll to a 10-0 victory over Boulder City.
Softball
■ Hannah Heaston, GV Christian: The freshman struck out six while pitching a three-inning no-hitter as the Guardians defeated Beatty 18-0.
■ Halle Law, Palo Verde: The freshman went 4-for-4 with two triples, a double and three RBIs to lead the Panthers past Liberty 7-2.
■ Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The junior pitcher tossed a complete-game three-hitter in the Bulldogs’ 5-3 win over Moapa Valley.
■ Mary Lou Tsunis, Coronado: The senior went 3-for-5 with a home run, triple and six RBIs as the Cougars overcame an early deficit to beat Shadow Ridge 14-5.
Boys volleyball
■ Dylan Domine, Liberty: The senior logged 39 assists and 15 kills in the Patriots’ 25-15, 30-28, 22-25, 20-25, 15-10 win over Del Sol.
■ Porter Hughes, Basic: The junior recorded 12 kills, three digs, two blocks and two service aces as the Wolves rolled to a 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 victory over Sky Pointe.
■ Ben La, Sierra Vista: The senior had seven kills, six blocks and an assist to help the Mountain Lions beat Cheyenne 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 25-13.
■ James Carl Serrano, Durango: The senior had 22 assists in Durango’s 25-13, 25-22, 25-16 loss to Sunrise Mountain.
■ Michael Weinand, Bonanza: The junior finished with 18 kills, 16 digs and three service aces as the Bengals defeated Doral Academy 24-26, 26-24, 25-18, 25-15.
Scores
Baseball
Aquinas (Calif.) 6, Bishop Gorman 5
Arbor View 8, Shadow Ridge 0
Bingham (Utah) 6, Coronado 1
Centennial 12, Palo Verde 3
Cimarron-Memorial 23, Valley 0
Desert Oasis 11, Valhalla (Calif.) 1
Durango 7, Hemet (Calif.) 1
Foothill 6, Hilltop (Calif.) 1
Francis Parker (Calif.) 16, Clark 9
Green Valley 10, Lone Peak (Utah) 7
Green Valley 4, Westview (Calif.) 2
GV Christian 14, Beatty 3
Las Vegas 11, Oceanside (Calif.) 1
Legacy 6, Silverado 5
Lincoln (Calif.) 19, Eldorado 1
Montgomery (Calif.) 3, The Meadows 0
Rancho 10, Boulder City 0
The Meadows 6, Monte Vista (Calif.) 3
Viewmont (Utah) 12, Doral Academy 6
West Hills (Calif.) 7, Tech 6
Softball
Clark 20, Eldorado 8
Coronado 14, Shadow Ridge 5
GV Christian 18, Beatty 0
GV Christian 19, Beatty 1
Palo Verde 7, Liberty 2
Virgin Valley 5, Moapa Valley 3
Boys volleyball
Basic 3, Sky Pointe 0
Bonanza 3, Doral Academy 1
Boulder City 3, SLAM! Nevada 0
Chaparral 3, Amplus Academy 0
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Rancho 0
Liberty 3, Del Sol 2
Sierra Vista 3, Cheyenne 1
Sunrise Mountain 3, Durango 0
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal