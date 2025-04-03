Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

No. 1 Basic sweeps No. 2 Sky Pointe in 4A volleyball — PHOTOS

Basic setter Luke Dennett (1) celebrates a point for the Wolves during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy. Basic beat Somerset Sky Pointe in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic outside hitter Ethan Hunt (15) takes a swing against Somerset Sky Pointe blockers Antonio Miranda (28) and Gage Poulsen (5) during the volleyball game on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy. Basic beat Somerset Sky Pointe in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

■ Gauge Elder, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior struck out six while pitching a three-inning no-hitter as the Spartans cruised past Valley 23-0.

■ Easton Lake, Legacy: The freshman went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI as the Longhorns scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning and held on for a 6-5 win over Silverado.

■ Jet McNelis, Green Valley: The junior went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs, and the Gators scored three runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Lone Peak (Utah) 10-7.

■ Marco Perez, Centennial: The junior had two doubles and two runs scored in the Bulldogs’ 12-3 win over Palo Verde.

■ Jonathan Ramos, Rancho: The junior went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs to help the Rams roll to a 10-0 victory over Boulder City.

Softball

■ Hannah Heaston, GV Christian: The freshman struck out six while pitching a three-inning no-hitter as the Guardians defeated Beatty 18-0.

■ Halle Law, Palo Verde: The freshman went 4-for-4 with two triples, a double and three RBIs to lead the Panthers past Liberty 7-2.

■ Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The junior pitcher tossed a complete-game three-hitter in the Bulldogs’ 5-3 win over Moapa Valley.

■ Mary Lou Tsunis, Coronado: The senior went 3-for-5 with a home run, triple and six RBIs as the Cougars overcame an early deficit to beat Shadow Ridge 14-5.

Boys volleyball

■ Dylan Domine, Liberty: The senior logged 39 assists and 15 kills in the Patriots’ 25-15, 30-28, 22-25, 20-25, 15-10 win over Del Sol.

■ Porter Hughes, Basic: The junior recorded 12 kills, three digs, two blocks and two service aces as the Wolves rolled to a 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 victory over Sky Pointe.

■ Ben La, Sierra Vista: The senior had seven kills, six blocks and an assist to help the Mountain Lions beat Cheyenne 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 25-13.

■ James Carl Serrano, Durango: The senior had 22 assists in Durango’s 25-13, 25-22, 25-16 loss to Sunrise Mountain.

■ Michael Weinand, Bonanza: The junior finished with 18 kills, 16 digs and three service aces as the Bengals defeated Doral Academy 24-26, 26-24, 25-18, 25-15.

Scores

Baseball

Aquinas (Calif.) 6, Bishop Gorman 5

Arbor View 8, Shadow Ridge 0

Bingham (Utah) 6, Coronado 1

Centennial 12, Palo Verde 3

Cimarron-Memorial 23, Valley 0

Desert Oasis 11, Valhalla (Calif.) 1

Durango 7, Hemet (Calif.) 1

Foothill 6, Hilltop (Calif.) 1

Francis Parker (Calif.) 16, Clark 9

Green Valley 10, Lone Peak (Utah) 7

Green Valley 4, Westview (Calif.) 2

GV Christian 14, Beatty 3

Las Vegas 11, Oceanside (Calif.) 1

Legacy 6, Silverado 5

Lincoln (Calif.) 19, Eldorado 1

Montgomery (Calif.) 3, The Meadows 0

Rancho 10, Boulder City 0

The Meadows 6, Monte Vista (Calif.) 3

Viewmont (Utah) 12, Doral Academy 6

West Hills (Calif.) 7, Tech 6

Softball

Clark 20, Eldorado 8

Coronado 14, Shadow Ridge 5

GV Christian 18, Beatty 0

GV Christian 19, Beatty 1

Palo Verde 7, Liberty 2

Virgin Valley 5, Moapa Valley 3

Boys volleyball

Basic 3, Sky Pointe 0

Bonanza 3, Doral Academy 1

Boulder City 3, SLAM! Nevada 0

Chaparral 3, Amplus Academy 0

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Rancho 0

Liberty 3, Del Sol 2

Sierra Vista 3, Cheyenne 1

Sunrise Mountain 3, Durango 0

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal