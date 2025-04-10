Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Tech batter Asa Briggs connects on a Cheyenne pitch during the second inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Asa Briggs, Tech: The senior struck out 12 while pitching a six-inning two-hitter, leading the Roadrunners to an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.

— Hunter Campbell, Legacy: The junior had a home run, a double and two RBIs to lead the Longhorns past Doral Academy 17-1 in five innings.

— Alexander Mercurius, Durango: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Trailblazers capitalized on 13 Valley errors for a three-inning 16-0 victory.

— Jayden Orphan, Silverado: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs as the Skyhawks rolled past Eldorado 18-0 in three innings.

— Brady Paulson, Rancho: The senior went 3-for-3 and also pitched a five-inning one-hitter to help the Rams defeat Western 11-0.

Softball

— Victoria Beebe, Legacy: The freshman went 2-for-2 with three RBIs in the Longhorns’ three-inning 18-3 victory over Cadence.

— Mia Frias, Basic: The junior had three doubles and two RBIs as the Wolves collected 17 hits for a five-inning 16-0 victory over Eldorado.

— Jazlyn Ramos, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore went 3-for-6 with two doubles and four RBIs as the Spartans erupted for 11 runs in the fourth inning and went on to defeat Durango 21-12.

— Gabriella Rodriguez, Doral Academy: The junior had a home run, a triple and two RBIs in the Dragons’ 12-2 win over Sierra Vista.

— Camren Van Thomme, Foothill: The junior racked up three doubles, a triple and four RBIs as the Falcons cruised to a three-inning 18-0 win over Mojave.

Boys volleyball

— Elias Ramos, Basic: The junior logged 11 kills, three digs, two aces and two blocks to help the Wolves defeat Eldorado 25-20, 25-20, 25-16.

— Alonzo Roque, Virgin Valley: The junior had 18 assists and three aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-10, 25-8, 25-18 victory over Cadence.

— Miguel Villa Tovar, Durango: The junior posted 11 kills and 11 digs in the Trailblazers’ 21-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-21 win over Spring Valley.

Scores

Baseball

Cimarron-Memorial 17, Cadence 2

Coronado 14, The Meadows 4

Durango 16, Valley 0

Legacy 17, Doral Academy 1

Pahrump Valley 8, SLAM! Nevada 3

Rancho 11, Western 0

Silverado 18, Eldorado 0

Tech 8, Cheyenne 0

Virgin Valley 10, Moapa Valley 4

Softball

Basic 16, Eldorado 0

Cimarron-Memorial 21, Durango 12

Doral Academy 12, Sierra Vista 2

Foothill 18, Mojave 0

Legacy 18, Cadence 3

Pahranagat Valley 21, Awaken Christian 6

Pahranagat Valley 17, Awaken Christian 2

Pahrump Valley 16, Canyon Springs 0

Spring Valley 2, Bonanza 0

Sunrise Mountain 27, Valley 14

Tech 10, Desert Oasis 5

Boys volleyball

Basic 3, Eldorado 0

Durango 3, Spring Valley 1

Losee 3, Mater East 2

Virgin Valley 3, Cadence 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal