Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Baseball
— Asa Briggs, Tech: The senior struck out 12 while pitching a six-inning two-hitter, leading the Roadrunners to an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.
— Hunter Campbell, Legacy: The junior had a home run, a double and two RBIs to lead the Longhorns past Doral Academy 17-1 in five innings.
— Alexander Mercurius, Durango: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Trailblazers capitalized on 13 Valley errors for a three-inning 16-0 victory.
— Jayden Orphan, Silverado: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs as the Skyhawks rolled past Eldorado 18-0 in three innings.
— Brady Paulson, Rancho: The senior went 3-for-3 and also pitched a five-inning one-hitter to help the Rams defeat Western 11-0.
Softball
— Victoria Beebe, Legacy: The freshman went 2-for-2 with three RBIs in the Longhorns’ three-inning 18-3 victory over Cadence.
— Mia Frias, Basic: The junior had three doubles and two RBIs as the Wolves collected 17 hits for a five-inning 16-0 victory over Eldorado.
— Jazlyn Ramos, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore went 3-for-6 with two doubles and four RBIs as the Spartans erupted for 11 runs in the fourth inning and went on to defeat Durango 21-12.
— Gabriella Rodriguez, Doral Academy: The junior had a home run, a triple and two RBIs in the Dragons’ 12-2 win over Sierra Vista.
— Camren Van Thomme, Foothill: The junior racked up three doubles, a triple and four RBIs as the Falcons cruised to a three-inning 18-0 win over Mojave.
Boys volleyball
— Elias Ramos, Basic: The junior logged 11 kills, three digs, two aces and two blocks to help the Wolves defeat Eldorado 25-20, 25-20, 25-16.
— Alonzo Roque, Virgin Valley: The junior had 18 assists and three aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-10, 25-8, 25-18 victory over Cadence.
— Miguel Villa Tovar, Durango: The junior posted 11 kills and 11 digs in the Trailblazers’ 21-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-21 win over Spring Valley.
Scores
Baseball
Cimarron-Memorial 17, Cadence 2
Coronado 14, The Meadows 4
Durango 16, Valley 0
Legacy 17, Doral Academy 1
Pahrump Valley 8, SLAM! Nevada 3
Rancho 11, Western 0
Silverado 18, Eldorado 0
Tech 8, Cheyenne 0
Virgin Valley 10, Moapa Valley 4
Softball
Basic 16, Eldorado 0
Cimarron-Memorial 21, Durango 12
Doral Academy 12, Sierra Vista 2
Foothill 18, Mojave 0
Legacy 18, Cadence 3
Pahranagat Valley 21, Awaken Christian 6
Pahranagat Valley 17, Awaken Christian 2
Pahrump Valley 16, Canyon Springs 0
Spring Valley 2, Bonanza 0
Sunrise Mountain 27, Valley 14
Tech 10, Desert Oasis 5
Boys volleyball
Basic 3, Eldorado 0
Durango 3, Spring Valley 1
Losee 3, Mater East 2
Virgin Valley 3, Cadence 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal