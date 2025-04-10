75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Tech batter Asa Briggs connects on a Cheyenne pitch during the second inning of their NIAA base ...
Tech batter Asa Briggs connects on a Cheyenne pitch during the second inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Las Vegas' Jonathon Pope, right, jumps to home plate to score a run against Bishop Gorman durin ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Las Vegas' Hunter Iverson, center right, celebrates his home run against Bishop Gorman during a ...
No. 4 Las Vegas buries No. 3 Gorman with 14-run inning — PHOTOS
Coronado's Brent Chung hits to the fourth green during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, ...
Who has the most high school boys golf state titles?
Palo Verde's Taylor Johns runs to first base during a softball game at Arbor View High School o ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2025 - 9:59 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Asa Briggs, Tech: The senior struck out 12 while pitching a six-inning two-hitter, leading the Roadrunners to an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.

— Hunter Campbell, Legacy: The junior had a home run, a double and two RBIs to lead the Longhorns past Doral Academy 17-1 in five innings.

— Alexander Mercurius, Durango: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Trailblazers capitalized on 13 Valley errors for a three-inning 16-0 victory.

— Jayden Orphan, Silverado: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs as the Skyhawks rolled past Eldorado 18-0 in three innings.

— Brady Paulson, Rancho: The senior went 3-for-3 and also pitched a five-inning one-hitter to help the Rams defeat Western 11-0.

Softball

— Victoria Beebe, Legacy: The freshman went 2-for-2 with three RBIs in the Longhorns’ three-inning 18-3 victory over Cadence.

— Mia Frias, Basic: The junior had three doubles and two RBIs as the Wolves collected 17 hits for a five-inning 16-0 victory over Eldorado.

— Jazlyn Ramos, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore went 3-for-6 with two doubles and four RBIs as the Spartans erupted for 11 runs in the fourth inning and went on to defeat Durango 21-12.

— Gabriella Rodriguez, Doral Academy: The junior had a home run, a triple and two RBIs in the Dragons’ 12-2 win over Sierra Vista.

— Camren Van Thomme, Foothill: The junior racked up three doubles, a triple and four RBIs as the Falcons cruised to a three-inning 18-0 win over Mojave.

Boys volleyball

— Elias Ramos, Basic: The junior logged 11 kills, three digs, two aces and two blocks to help the Wolves defeat Eldorado 25-20, 25-20, 25-16.

— Alonzo Roque, Virgin Valley: The junior had 18 assists and three aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-10, 25-8, 25-18 victory over Cadence.

— Miguel Villa Tovar, Durango: The junior posted 11 kills and 11 digs in the Trailblazers’ 21-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-21 win over Spring Valley.

Scores

Baseball

Cimarron-Memorial 17, Cadence 2

Coronado 14, The Meadows 4

Durango 16, Valley 0

Legacy 17, Doral Academy 1

Pahrump Valley 8, SLAM! Nevada 3

Rancho 11, Western 0

Silverado 18, Eldorado 0

Tech 8, Cheyenne 0

Virgin Valley 10, Moapa Valley 4

Softball

Basic 16, Eldorado 0

Cimarron-Memorial 21, Durango 12

Doral Academy 12, Sierra Vista 2

Foothill 18, Mojave 0

Legacy 18, Cadence 3

Pahranagat Valley 21, Awaken Christian 6

Pahranagat Valley 17, Awaken Christian 2

Pahrump Valley 16, Canyon Springs 0

Spring Valley 2, Bonanza 0

Sunrise Mountain 27, Valley 14

Tech 10, Desert Oasis 5

Boys volleyball

Basic 3, Eldorado 0

Durango 3, Spring Valley 1

Losee 3, Mater East 2

Virgin Valley 3, Cadence 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES