Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

More than 70 Southern Nevada athletes sign with colleges — LIST

Centennial’s Chase Hurley (30) slides into home plate, earning the game-winning run for the Bulldogs against Basic Academy on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial pulled off a win in the final inning, beating Basic 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Gavin Christensen, Green Valley: The junior pitcher struck out seven while allowing no hits in six innings of work to lead the Gators past Spring Valley 8-2.

— Ethan Clauss, Palo Verde: The senior had three doubles as the Panthers took control early on the way to a 10-6 victory over Liberty.

— Talan Everett, SLAM! Nevada: The senior pitched a three-inning no-hitter and also went 4-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Bulls to an 18-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

— Kysyn Kauahipaula, Durango: The freshman had a home run, a double and two RBIs to help the Trailblazers roll to a five-inning 12-0 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Jayden Orphan, Silverado: The senior had a three-run home run, a triple and six RBIs as the Skyhawks routed Desert Pines 17-0 in three innings.

— J. Alex Scaggs, Arbor View: The sophomore hit two home runs in the Aggies’ 9-2 win over Foothill.

Softball

— Halle Law, Palo Verde: The freshman went 3-for-3 with two home runs, and the Panthers scored nine runs in the first inning of a five-inning 13-1 win over Shadow Ridge.

— Sarah Lopez, Coronado: The senior pitched a complete-game four-hitter to lead the Cougars past Centennial 3-0.

— Dani Luevanos, Liberty: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Patriots jumped to an early lead and rolled to an 11-3 win over Desert Oasis.

— Zariah Newman, SLAM! Nevada: The junior went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs as the Bulls cruised past Sunrise Mountain 21-1.

— Gracie Rasavong, Green Valley: The sophomore pitched a five-inning one-hitter in the Gators’ 13-1 win over Silverado.

Boys volleyball

— Taylor Beck, Green Valley: The senior racked up 13 kills, nine digs, two blocks and two aces to lead the Gators past Sierra Vista 26-24, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22.

— Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista: The senior had 21 kills, nine digs and two blocks in the Mountain Lions’ 26-24, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22 loss to Green Valley.

— Luke Hashimoto, Arbor View: The junior finished with 20 assists, 11 digs and two kills in the Aggies’ 25-16, 25-21, 25-20 victory over Silverado.

— Hayden Mauro, Foothill: The senior had 10 kills and nine digs to help the Falcons defeat Desert Oasis 25-20, 25-13, 26-24.

— Dylan Ho, Palo Verde: The senior logged 13 kills in the Panthers’ 25-22, 23-25, 26-24, 25-13 loss to Coronado.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 9, Foothill 2

Boulder City 12, Chaparral 3

Centennial 4, Basic 3

Durango 12, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Green Valley 8, Spring Valley 2

Lake Mead 15, Cadence 0

Las Vegas 3, Coronado 2

Moapa Valley 5, Mater East 0

Palo Verde 10, Liberty 6

Silverado 17, Desert Pines 0

SLAM! Nevada 18, Sunrise Mountain 0

The Meadows 11, Pahrump Valley 1

Virgin Valley 7, Mojave 2

Softball

Arbor View 17, Faith Lutheran 7

Canyon Springs 23, Valley 2

Coronado 3, Centennial 0

Del Sol 19, Western 5

Green Valley 13, Silverado 1

Liberty 11, Desert Oasis 3

Moapa Valley 11, Mater East 8

Pahrump Valley 21, The Meadows 4

Palo Verde 13, Shadow Ridge 1

SLAM! Nevada 21, Sunrise Mountain 1

Virgin Valley 16, Democracy Prep 1

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Silverado 0

Boulder City 3, Moapa Valley 0

Coronado 3, Palo Verde 1

Foothill 3, Desert Oasis 0

Green Valley 3, Sierra Vista 1

Legacy 3, Liberty 1

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal