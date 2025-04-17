Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
— Gavin Christensen, Green Valley: The junior pitcher struck out seven while allowing no hits in six innings of work to lead the Gators past Spring Valley 8-2.
— Ethan Clauss, Palo Verde: The senior had three doubles as the Panthers took control early on the way to a 10-6 victory over Liberty.
— Talan Everett, SLAM! Nevada: The senior pitched a three-inning no-hitter and also went 4-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Bulls to an 18-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.
— Kysyn Kauahipaula, Durango: The freshman had a home run, a double and two RBIs to help the Trailblazers roll to a five-inning 12-0 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
— Jayden Orphan, Silverado: The senior had a three-run home run, a triple and six RBIs as the Skyhawks routed Desert Pines 17-0 in three innings.
— J. Alex Scaggs, Arbor View: The sophomore hit two home runs in the Aggies’ 9-2 win over Foothill.
Softball
— Halle Law, Palo Verde: The freshman went 3-for-3 with two home runs, and the Panthers scored nine runs in the first inning of a five-inning 13-1 win over Shadow Ridge.
— Sarah Lopez, Coronado: The senior pitched a complete-game four-hitter to lead the Cougars past Centennial 3-0.
— Dani Luevanos, Liberty: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Patriots jumped to an early lead and rolled to an 11-3 win over Desert Oasis.
— Zariah Newman, SLAM! Nevada: The junior went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs as the Bulls cruised past Sunrise Mountain 21-1.
— Gracie Rasavong, Green Valley: The sophomore pitched a five-inning one-hitter in the Gators’ 13-1 win over Silverado.
Boys volleyball
— Taylor Beck, Green Valley: The senior racked up 13 kills, nine digs, two blocks and two aces to lead the Gators past Sierra Vista 26-24, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22.
— Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista: The senior had 21 kills, nine digs and two blocks in the Mountain Lions’ 26-24, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22 loss to Green Valley.
— Luke Hashimoto, Arbor View: The junior finished with 20 assists, 11 digs and two kills in the Aggies’ 25-16, 25-21, 25-20 victory over Silverado.
— Hayden Mauro, Foothill: The senior had 10 kills and nine digs to help the Falcons defeat Desert Oasis 25-20, 25-13, 26-24.
— Dylan Ho, Palo Verde: The senior logged 13 kills in the Panthers’ 25-22, 23-25, 26-24, 25-13 loss to Coronado.
Scores
Baseball
Arbor View 9, Foothill 2
Boulder City 12, Chaparral 3
Centennial 4, Basic 3
Durango 12, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Green Valley 8, Spring Valley 2
Lake Mead 15, Cadence 0
Las Vegas 3, Coronado 2
Moapa Valley 5, Mater East 0
Palo Verde 10, Liberty 6
Silverado 17, Desert Pines 0
SLAM! Nevada 18, Sunrise Mountain 0
The Meadows 11, Pahrump Valley 1
Virgin Valley 7, Mojave 2
Softball
Arbor View 17, Faith Lutheran 7
Canyon Springs 23, Valley 2
Coronado 3, Centennial 0
Del Sol 19, Western 5
Green Valley 13, Silverado 1
Liberty 11, Desert Oasis 3
Moapa Valley 11, Mater East 8
Pahrump Valley 21, The Meadows 4
Palo Verde 13, Shadow Ridge 1
SLAM! Nevada 21, Sunrise Mountain 1
Virgin Valley 16, Democracy Prep 1
Boys volleyball
Arbor View 3, Silverado 0
Boulder City 3, Moapa Valley 0
Coronado 3, Palo Verde 1
Foothill 3, Desert Oasis 0
Green Valley 3, Sierra Vista 1
Legacy 3, Liberty 1
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal