Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Faith Lutheran infielder Rouselle Shepard (5) celebrates making it to third base during a high school baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Basic at Basic High School Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

■ Dallon Cegavske, Basic: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and the Wolves rallied with 12 runs in the sixth inning to beat Faith Lutheran 14-4.

■ Noah Knudson, Palo Verde: The freshman had a home run, a double and three RBIs, and the Panthers scored eight runs in the fourth inning to beat Green Valley 11-1 in five innings.

■ Dillon Owens, Bonanza: The junior struck out 12 while tossing a complete-game two hitter to help the Bengals edge Western 1-0.

■ Kyson Rollo, Shadow Ridge: The junior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Mustangs cruised past Las Vegas 8-0.

■ James Whitaker, Bishop Gorman: The senior struck out nine while pitching a complete-game seven-hitter, and the Gaels rallied for a 3-2 victory over Desert Oasis.

Softball

■ Madison Castellon, Legacy: The junior had two home runs, a double and seven RBIs to lead the Longhorns to a three-inning 23-6 victory over Durango.

■ Carmen Castro, SLAM! Nevada: The senior went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs in the Bulls’ four-inning 17-1 win over Valley.

■ Aubree Holcombe, Spring Valley: The junior had two doubles, a triple and three RBIs in the Grizzlies’ four-inning 18-0 win over Eldorado.

■ Gabriella Rodriguez, Doral Academy: The junior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Dragons defeated Bonanza 13-0 in five innings.

■ Annalise Stout, Rancho: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs to help the Rams roll past Desert Pines 18-0 in three innings.

Boys volleyball

■ Jack Delap, Cadence: The senior logged 18 assists, eight kills and one ace as the Cougars cruised to a 25-17, 25-22, 25-18 win over Cristo Rey.

■ Reece Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The senior posted 10 kills, 10 digs, two aces and a block to lead the Bulldogs past Mater East 25-21, 25-9, 25-22.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 4, Coronado 3

Basic 14, Faith Lutheran 4

Bishop Gorman 3, Desert Oasis 2

Bonanza 1, Western 0

Boulder City 5, SLAM! Nevada 3

Foothill 7, Rancho 5

Needles 15, GV Christian 0

Needles 19, GV Christian 1

Palo Verde 11, Green Valley 1

Shadow Ridge 8, Las Vegas 0

Spring Valley 11, Centennial 9

Softball

Boulder City 8, Pahrump Valley 6

Cheyenne 19, Democracy Prep 9

Clark 1, Cadence 0

Desert Oasis 10, Foothill 8

Doral Academy 13, Bonanza 0

Legacy 23, Durango 6

Moapa Valley 15, Virgin Valley 11

Rancho 18, Desert Pines 0

Sierra Vista 6, Basic 1

SLAM! Nevada 17, Valley 1

Spring Valley 18, Eldorado 0

Tech 22, Las Vegas 0

The Meadows 19, Sunrise Mountain 9

Boys volleyball

Boulder City 3, Canyon Springs 0

Cadence 3, Cristo Rey 0

Moapa Valley 3, Losee 2

Virgin Valley 3, Mater East 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal