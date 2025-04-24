Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Baseball
■ Dallon Cegavske, Basic: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and the Wolves rallied with 12 runs in the sixth inning to beat Faith Lutheran 14-4.
■ Noah Knudson, Palo Verde: The freshman had a home run, a double and three RBIs, and the Panthers scored eight runs in the fourth inning to beat Green Valley 11-1 in five innings.
■ Dillon Owens, Bonanza: The junior struck out 12 while tossing a complete-game two hitter to help the Bengals edge Western 1-0.
■ Kyson Rollo, Shadow Ridge: The junior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Mustangs cruised past Las Vegas 8-0.
■ James Whitaker, Bishop Gorman: The senior struck out nine while pitching a complete-game seven-hitter, and the Gaels rallied for a 3-2 victory over Desert Oasis.
Softball
■ Madison Castellon, Legacy: The junior had two home runs, a double and seven RBIs to lead the Longhorns to a three-inning 23-6 victory over Durango.
■ Carmen Castro, SLAM! Nevada: The senior went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs in the Bulls’ four-inning 17-1 win over Valley.
■ Aubree Holcombe, Spring Valley: The junior had two doubles, a triple and three RBIs in the Grizzlies’ four-inning 18-0 win over Eldorado.
■ Gabriella Rodriguez, Doral Academy: The junior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Dragons defeated Bonanza 13-0 in five innings.
■ Annalise Stout, Rancho: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs to help the Rams roll past Desert Pines 18-0 in three innings.
Boys volleyball
■ Jack Delap, Cadence: The senior logged 18 assists, eight kills and one ace as the Cougars cruised to a 25-17, 25-22, 25-18 win over Cristo Rey.
■ Reece Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The senior posted 10 kills, 10 digs, two aces and a block to lead the Bulldogs past Mater East 25-21, 25-9, 25-22.
Scores
Baseball
Arbor View 4, Coronado 3
Basic 14, Faith Lutheran 4
Bishop Gorman 3, Desert Oasis 2
Bonanza 1, Western 0
Boulder City 5, SLAM! Nevada 3
Foothill 7, Rancho 5
Needles 15, GV Christian 0
Needles 19, GV Christian 1
Palo Verde 11, Green Valley 1
Shadow Ridge 8, Las Vegas 0
Spring Valley 11, Centennial 9
Softball
Boulder City 8, Pahrump Valley 6
Cheyenne 19, Democracy Prep 9
Clark 1, Cadence 0
Desert Oasis 10, Foothill 8
Doral Academy 13, Bonanza 0
Legacy 23, Durango 6
Moapa Valley 15, Virgin Valley 11
Rancho 18, Desert Pines 0
Sierra Vista 6, Basic 1
SLAM! Nevada 17, Valley 1
Spring Valley 18, Eldorado 0
Tech 22, Las Vegas 0
The Meadows 19, Sunrise Mountain 9
Boys volleyball
Boulder City 3, Canyon Springs 0
Cadence 3, Cristo Rey 0
Moapa Valley 3, Losee 2
Virgin Valley 3, Mater East 0
