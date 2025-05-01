74°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Las Vegas pitcher Hunter Iverson takes off his batting gear after making a run to second base d ...
Las Vegas pitcher Hunter Iverson takes off his batting gear after making a run to second base during a high school baseball game between Las Vegas and Foothill at Foothill High School Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill infielder Will Gibson (6) lays on the ground after catching the ball during a run in a ...
Foothill infielder Will Gibson (6) lays on the ground after catching the ball during a run in a high school baseball game between Las Vegas and Foothill at Foothill High School Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Foothill infielder Will Gibson (6) lays on the ground after catching the ball during a run in a ...
No. 5 Las Vegas High fends off Foothill in 5A baseball — PHOTOS
Clark High School offensive lineman Dominic Harris shakes hands with a recruiter at practice on ...
‘It just skyrocketed’: Clark OL gets interest from Big 10, SEC schools
Arbor View high school softball players Breya Hee (2) and Madilyn Lowy (3) celebrate after Lowy ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Coronado’s Brent Chung hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Refle ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2025 - 9:56 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Andruw Giles, Basic: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs in the Wolves’ 5-0 victory over Green Valley.

— Erik Gonzalez, Del Sol: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs and earned the victory on the mound as the Dragons edged Desert Pines 7-6.

— Giovanni Guariglia, Silverado: The sophomore struck out 14 in six innings to earn the victory and also went 3-for-4 at the plate as the Skyhawks rolled past Bonanza 8-1.

— Teagan Payne, Durango: The senior was the winning pitcher and went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help the Trailblazers beat Western 14-1 in five innings.

— Brody Ricci, Clark: The freshman went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs in the Chargers’ five-inning 13-0 win over Doral Academy.

— J. Alex Scaggs, Arbor View: The sophomore was the winning pitcher and went 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI as the Aggies defeated Palo Verde 5-2.

Softball

— Isabella Christensen, Basic: The sophomore went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI as the Wolves beat Doral Academy 13-6 in nine innings.

— Hailey Gilbertson, Foothill: The senior went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs to help the Falcons cruise past Chaparral 17-0 in three innings.

— Isabella Lenahan, Spring Valley: The junior went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs as the Grizzlies scored 18 runs in the second inning of their five-inning 21-5 victory over Sierra Vista.

— Ali Perkins, Desert Oasis: The sophomore had two doubles, a triple and two RBIs as the Diamondbacks rolled to a three-inning 17-2 win over Las Vegas.

— Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in the Spartans’ 7-6 loss to Clark.

Boys volleyball

— Reece Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The senior racked up 11 kills, eight digs and two aces to lead the Bulldogs past Moapa Valley 25-19, 25-14, 25-10.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 5, Palo Verde 2

Basic 5, Green Valley 0

Cadence 18, Valley 3

Centennial 10, Faith Lutheran 0

Clark 13, Doral Academy 0

Coronado 9, Bishop Gorman 2

Del Sol 7, Desert Pines 6

Durango 14, Western 1

Lake Mead 12, Boulder City 1

Las Vegas 7, Foothill 5

Legacy 11, Cheyenne 1

Liberty 9, Spring Valley 2

Shadow Ridge 11, Desert Oasis 5

Sierra Vista 16, Eldorado 1

Silverado 8, Bonanza 1

The Meadows 10, SLAM! Nevada 9

Softball

Basic 13, Doral Academy 6 (9)

Cadence 23, Desert Pines 2

Cheyenne 12, The Meadows 10

Clark 7, Cimarron-Memorial 6

Desert Oasis 17, Las Vegas 2

Foothill 17, Chaparral 0

Pahrump Valley 17, Moapa Valley 2

Spring Valley 21, Sierra Vista 5

Tech 12, Mojave 0

Boys volleyball

Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES