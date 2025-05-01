Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Andruw Giles, Basic: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs in the Wolves’ 5-0 victory over Green Valley.

— Erik Gonzalez, Del Sol: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs and earned the victory on the mound as the Dragons edged Desert Pines 7-6.

— Giovanni Guariglia, Silverado: The sophomore struck out 14 in six innings to earn the victory and also went 3-for-4 at the plate as the Skyhawks rolled past Bonanza 8-1.

— Teagan Payne, Durango: The senior was the winning pitcher and went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help the Trailblazers beat Western 14-1 in five innings.

— Brody Ricci, Clark: The freshman went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs in the Chargers’ five-inning 13-0 win over Doral Academy.

— J. Alex Scaggs, Arbor View: The sophomore was the winning pitcher and went 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI as the Aggies defeated Palo Verde 5-2.

Softball

— Isabella Christensen, Basic: The sophomore went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI as the Wolves beat Doral Academy 13-6 in nine innings.

— Hailey Gilbertson, Foothill: The senior went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs to help the Falcons cruise past Chaparral 17-0 in three innings.

— Isabella Lenahan, Spring Valley: The junior went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs as the Grizzlies scored 18 runs in the second inning of their five-inning 21-5 victory over Sierra Vista.

— Ali Perkins, Desert Oasis: The sophomore had two doubles, a triple and two RBIs as the Diamondbacks rolled to a three-inning 17-2 win over Las Vegas.

— Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in the Spartans’ 7-6 loss to Clark.

Boys volleyball

— Reece Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The senior racked up 11 kills, eight digs and two aces to lead the Bulldogs past Moapa Valley 25-19, 25-14, 25-10.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 5, Palo Verde 2

Basic 5, Green Valley 0

Cadence 18, Valley 3

Centennial 10, Faith Lutheran 0

Clark 13, Doral Academy 0

Coronado 9, Bishop Gorman 2

Del Sol 7, Desert Pines 6

Durango 14, Western 1

Lake Mead 12, Boulder City 1

Las Vegas 7, Foothill 5

Legacy 11, Cheyenne 1

Liberty 9, Spring Valley 2

Shadow Ridge 11, Desert Oasis 5

Sierra Vista 16, Eldorado 1

Silverado 8, Bonanza 1

The Meadows 10, SLAM! Nevada 9

Softball

Basic 13, Doral Academy 6 (9)

Cadence 23, Desert Pines 2

Cheyenne 12, The Meadows 10

Clark 7, Cimarron-Memorial 6

Desert Oasis 17, Las Vegas 2

Foothill 17, Chaparral 0

Pahrump Valley 17, Moapa Valley 2

Spring Valley 21, Sierra Vista 5

Tech 12, Mojave 0

Boys volleyball

Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 0

