Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Las Vegas High shuts out Western in 5A boys soccer — PHOTOS

Western striker Jose Luna (17) bumps the ball with his head during a high school boys soccer game between Western and Las Vegas at Western High School Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Top performers

Boys soccer

■ Lane Briggs, Moapa Valley: The senior recorded three goals in the Pirates’ 3-0 win over Boulder City.

■ Anthony Cardenas, Las Vegas: The senior scored three goals to lead the Wildcats past Western 3-0.

■ Dylan Flores, Coronado: The senior had a goal and six assists to help the Cougars roll past Canyon Springs 10-1.

■ Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The senior’s first-half goal was enough to give the Patriots a 1-0 win over Arbor View.

■ Lucas Goitia-Lopez, Centennial: The junior scored both goals for the Bulldogs in their 2-1 victory over Bonanza.

Girls volleyball

■ Ivy Dineen, Boulder City: The senior collected 10 kills while helping the Eagles beat Sloan Canyon 25-9, 25-18, 25-19.

■ Abby Bunyan, Faith Lutheran: The freshman had 22 kills as the Crusaders outlasted Durango 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-6.

■ Maia Greer, Liberty: The senior finished with 25 digs and 22 kills to lead the Patriots to a 25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20 victory over Shadow Ridge.

■ Bryn Niebaur, Foothill: The sophomore racked up 17 digs, 10 kills and three blocks in the Falcons’ 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 victory over Sierra Vista.

Scores

Boys soccer

■ Bishop Gorman 1, Sierra Vista 1

■ Centennial 2, Bonanza 1

■ Chaparral 3, Tech 0

■ Coronado 10, Canyon Springs 1

■ Desert Oasis 2, Faith Lutheran 0

■ Desert PInes 3, Rancho 2

■ Equipo Academy 4, Civica 0

■ Green Valley 1, Foothill 0

■ Las Vegas 3, Western 0

■ Liberty 1, Arbor View 0

■ Moapa Valley 3, Boulder City 0

■ Palo Verde 4, Eldorado 0

■ SLAM! Nevada 4, Del Sol 0

■ Sloan Canyon 1, Basic 1

■ Sunrise Mountain 1, Mater East 0

Girls volleyball

■ Boulder City 3, Sloan Canyon 0

■ Faith Lutheran 3, Durango 2

■ Foothill 3, Sierra Vista 0

■ Liberty 3, Shadow Ridge 1

■ Snow Canyon (Utah) 3, Virgin Valley 2

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal