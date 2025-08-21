92°F
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Western striker Jose Luna (17) bumps the ball with his head during a high school boys soccer game between Western and Las Vegas at Western High School Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2025 - 11:47 pm
 

Top performers

Boys soccer

■  Lane Briggs, Moapa Valley: The senior recorded three goals in the Pirates’ 3-0 win over Boulder City.

■  Anthony Cardenas, Las Vegas: The senior scored three goals to lead the Wildcats past Western 3-0.

■  Dylan Flores, Coronado: The senior had a goal and six assists to help the Cougars roll past Canyon Springs 10-1.

■  Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The senior’s first-half goal was enough to give the Patriots a 1-0 win over Arbor View.

■  Lucas Goitia-Lopez, Centennial: The junior scored both goals for the Bulldogs in their 2-1 victory over Bonanza.

Girls volleyball

■  Ivy Dineen, Boulder City: The senior collected 10 kills while helping the Eagles beat Sloan Canyon 25-9, 25-18, 25-19.

■  Abby Bunyan, Faith Lutheran: The freshman had 22 kills as the Crusaders outlasted Durango 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-6.

■  Maia Greer, Liberty: The senior finished with 25 digs and 22 kills to lead the Patriots to a 25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20 victory over Shadow Ridge.

■  Bryn Niebaur, Foothill: The sophomore racked up 17 digs, 10 kills and three blocks in the Falcons’ 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 victory over Sierra Vista.

Scores

Boys soccer

■ Bishop Gorman 1, Sierra Vista 1

■ Centennial 2, Bonanza 1

■ Chaparral 3, Tech 0

■ Coronado 10, Canyon Springs 1

■ Desert Oasis 2, Faith Lutheran 0

■ Desert PInes 3, Rancho 2

■ Equipo Academy 4, Civica 0

■ Green Valley 1, Foothill 0

■ Las Vegas 3, Western 0

■ Liberty 1, Arbor View 0

■ Moapa Valley 3, Boulder City 0

■ Palo Verde 4, Eldorado 0

■ SLAM! Nevada 4, Del Sol 0

■ Sloan Canyon 1, Basic 1

■ Sunrise Mountain 1, Mater East 0

Girls volleyball

■ Boulder City 3, Sloan Canyon 0

■ Faith Lutheran 3, Durango 2

■ Foothill 3, Sierra Vista 0

■ Liberty 3, Shadow Ridge 1

■ Snow Canyon (Utah) 3, Virgin Valley 2

