Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performers
Boys soccer
■ Lane Briggs, Moapa Valley: The senior recorded three goals in the Pirates’ 3-0 win over Boulder City.
■ Anthony Cardenas, Las Vegas: The senior scored three goals to lead the Wildcats past Western 3-0.
■ Dylan Flores, Coronado: The senior had a goal and six assists to help the Cougars roll past Canyon Springs 10-1.
■ Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The senior’s first-half goal was enough to give the Patriots a 1-0 win over Arbor View.
■ Lucas Goitia-Lopez, Centennial: The junior scored both goals for the Bulldogs in their 2-1 victory over Bonanza.
Girls volleyball
■ Ivy Dineen, Boulder City: The senior collected 10 kills while helping the Eagles beat Sloan Canyon 25-9, 25-18, 25-19.
■ Abby Bunyan, Faith Lutheran: The freshman had 22 kills as the Crusaders outlasted Durango 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-6.
■ Maia Greer, Liberty: The senior finished with 25 digs and 22 kills to lead the Patriots to a 25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20 victory over Shadow Ridge.
■ Bryn Niebaur, Foothill: The sophomore racked up 17 digs, 10 kills and three blocks in the Falcons’ 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 victory over Sierra Vista.
Scores
Boys soccer
■ Bishop Gorman 1, Sierra Vista 1
■ Centennial 2, Bonanza 1
■ Chaparral 3, Tech 0
■ Coronado 10, Canyon Springs 1
■ Desert Oasis 2, Faith Lutheran 0
■ Desert PInes 3, Rancho 2
■ Equipo Academy 4, Civica 0
■ Green Valley 1, Foothill 0
■ Las Vegas 3, Western 0
■ Liberty 1, Arbor View 0
■ Moapa Valley 3, Boulder City 0
■ Palo Verde 4, Eldorado 0
■ SLAM! Nevada 4, Del Sol 0
■ Sloan Canyon 1, Basic 1
■ Sunrise Mountain 1, Mater East 0
Girls volleyball
■ Boulder City 3, Sloan Canyon 0
■ Faith Lutheran 3, Durango 2
■ Foothill 3, Sierra Vista 0
■ Liberty 3, Shadow Ridge 1
■ Snow Canyon (Utah) 3, Virgin Valley 2
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal