83°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Faith Lutheran's Ella Vreeling returns a ball against Bishop Gorman during their doubles NIAA t ...
Faith Lutheran's Ella Vreeling returns a ball against Bishop Gorman during their doubles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Bishop Gorman's Shawn DeMilliano returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIA ...
Faith Lutheran defeats Bishop Gorman in 5A tennis — PHOTOS
Liberty running back Ezra Sanelivi (1) shoves off Coronado wide receiver Scott Holper (13) duri ...
Recruiting notebook: Big 10 schools notice Liberty RB’s ‘toughness’
Faith Lutheran players celebrate a second score over Coronado during the first half of their NI ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Faith Lutheran defender Posie Armstrong (5) looks to the ball while battling Coronado defender ...
No. 1 Faith Lutheran edges No. 2 Coronado in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2025 - 10:58 pm
 

Top Performances

Boys soccer

Andres Chuquillanqui, Centennial: The junior scored the winning goal on a breakaway late in the second half to lift the Bulldogs to a 2-1 win over Rancho.

Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The senior logged two goals and two assists in the Cougars’ 5-0 win over Arbor View.

Jonah Leytham, Foothill: The senior scored two goals to lead the Falcons past Sloan Canyon 4-0.

Dominik Raugust, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior scored the game-winner in the final seconds as the Spartans rallied to defeat Green Valley 2-1.

Arturo Tadeo, Desert Pines: The senior had two goals and an assist to help the Jaguars beat Valley 5-2.

Girls volleyball

Abby Bunyan, Faith Lutheran: The freshman collected 16 kills as the Crusaders defeated Coronado 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23.

Alexis Delzer, Green Valley: The junior recorded 12 digs and nine kills in Green Valley’s 27-25, 25-21, 26-24 victory over Silverado.

Katie Lam, Sierra Vista: The junior logged eight kills to help the Mountain Lions defeat Basic 15-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19.

Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The sophomore finished with 18 assists, eight digs and seven kills in the Bulldogs’ 25-17, 25-16, 25-23 victory over Pahrump Valley.

Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The senior led the way with 22 assists, eight digs, six kills and three aces in the Roadrunners’ 28-26, 25-22, 23-25, 27-25 loss to SLAM! Nevada.

Scores

Boys soccer

■ Bishop Gorman 4, Desert Oasis 2

■ Centennial 2, Rancho 1

■ Chaparral 2, Mater East 1

■ Cimarron-Memorial 2, Green Valley 1

■ Coronado 5, Arbor View 0

■ Desert Pines 5, Valley 2

■ Doral Academy 4, Del Sol 2

■ Faith Lutheran 4, Las Vegas 3

■ Foothill 4, Sloan Canyon 0

■ Liberty 2, Palo Verde 2

■ Pahrump Valley 3, Boulder City 2

■ Sierra Vista 0, Western 0

■ Sunrise Mountain 4, Mojave 1

■ Virgin Valley 1, Equipo Academy 1

Girls soccer

■ Arbor View 1, Shadow Ridge 0

Girls volleyball

■ Centennial 3, Foothill 0

■ Faith Lutheran 3, Coronado 1

■ Green Valley 3, Silverado 0

■ Sierra Vista 3, Basic 1

■ SLAM! Nevada 3, Tech 1

■ Valley 3, Del Sol 0

■ Virgin Valley 3, Pahrump Valley 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES