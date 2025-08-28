Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

No. 1 Faith Lutheran edges No. 2 Coronado in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS

Top Performances

Boys soccer

■ Andres Chuquillanqui, Centennial: The junior scored the winning goal on a breakaway late in the second half to lift the Bulldogs to a 2-1 win over Rancho.

■ Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The senior logged two goals and two assists in the Cougars’ 5-0 win over Arbor View.

■ Jonah Leytham, Foothill: The senior scored two goals to lead the Falcons past Sloan Canyon 4-0.

■ Dominik Raugust, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior scored the game-winner in the final seconds as the Spartans rallied to defeat Green Valley 2-1.

■ Arturo Tadeo, Desert Pines: The senior had two goals and an assist to help the Jaguars beat Valley 5-2.

Girls volleyball

■ Abby Bunyan, Faith Lutheran: The freshman collected 16 kills as the Crusaders defeated Coronado 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23.

■ Alexis Delzer, Green Valley: The junior recorded 12 digs and nine kills in Green Valley’s 27-25, 25-21, 26-24 victory over Silverado.

■ Katie Lam, Sierra Vista: The junior logged eight kills to help the Mountain Lions defeat Basic 15-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19.

■ Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The sophomore finished with 18 assists, eight digs and seven kills in the Bulldogs’ 25-17, 25-16, 25-23 victory over Pahrump Valley.

■ Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The senior led the way with 22 assists, eight digs, six kills and three aces in the Roadrunners’ 28-26, 25-22, 23-25, 27-25 loss to SLAM! Nevada.

Scores

Boys soccer

■ Bishop Gorman 4, Desert Oasis 2

■ Centennial 2, Rancho 1

■ Chaparral 2, Mater East 1

■ Cimarron-Memorial 2, Green Valley 1

■ Coronado 5, Arbor View 0

■ Desert Pines 5, Valley 2

■ Doral Academy 4, Del Sol 2

■ Faith Lutheran 4, Las Vegas 3

■ Foothill 4, Sloan Canyon 0

■ Liberty 2, Palo Verde 2

■ Pahrump Valley 3, Boulder City 2

■ Sierra Vista 0, Western 0

■ Sunrise Mountain 4, Mojave 1

■ Virgin Valley 1, Equipo Academy 1

Girls soccer

■ Arbor View 1, Shadow Ridge 0

Girls volleyball

■ Centennial 3, Foothill 0

■ Faith Lutheran 3, Coronado 1

■ Green Valley 3, Silverado 0

■ Sierra Vista 3, Basic 1

■ SLAM! Nevada 3, Tech 1

■ Valley 3, Del Sol 0

■ Virgin Valley 3, Pahrump Valley 0

