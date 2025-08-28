Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top Performances
Boys soccer
■ Andres Chuquillanqui, Centennial: The junior scored the winning goal on a breakaway late in the second half to lift the Bulldogs to a 2-1 win over Rancho.
■ Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The senior logged two goals and two assists in the Cougars’ 5-0 win over Arbor View.
■ Jonah Leytham, Foothill: The senior scored two goals to lead the Falcons past Sloan Canyon 4-0.
■ Dominik Raugust, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior scored the game-winner in the final seconds as the Spartans rallied to defeat Green Valley 2-1.
■ Arturo Tadeo, Desert Pines: The senior had two goals and an assist to help the Jaguars beat Valley 5-2.
Girls volleyball
■ Abby Bunyan, Faith Lutheran: The freshman collected 16 kills as the Crusaders defeated Coronado 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23.
■ Alexis Delzer, Green Valley: The junior recorded 12 digs and nine kills in Green Valley’s 27-25, 25-21, 26-24 victory over Silverado.
■ Katie Lam, Sierra Vista: The junior logged eight kills to help the Mountain Lions defeat Basic 15-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19.
■ Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The sophomore finished with 18 assists, eight digs and seven kills in the Bulldogs’ 25-17, 25-16, 25-23 victory over Pahrump Valley.
■ Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The senior led the way with 22 assists, eight digs, six kills and three aces in the Roadrunners’ 28-26, 25-22, 23-25, 27-25 loss to SLAM! Nevada.
Scores
Boys soccer
■ Bishop Gorman 4, Desert Oasis 2
■ Centennial 2, Rancho 1
■ Chaparral 2, Mater East 1
■ Cimarron-Memorial 2, Green Valley 1
■ Coronado 5, Arbor View 0
■ Desert Pines 5, Valley 2
■ Doral Academy 4, Del Sol 2
■ Faith Lutheran 4, Las Vegas 3
■ Foothill 4, Sloan Canyon 0
■ Liberty 2, Palo Verde 2
■ Pahrump Valley 3, Boulder City 2
■ Sierra Vista 0, Western 0
■ Sunrise Mountain 4, Mojave 1
■ Virgin Valley 1, Equipo Academy 1
Girls soccer
■ Arbor View 1, Shadow Ridge 0
Girls volleyball
■ Centennial 3, Foothill 0
■ Faith Lutheran 3, Coronado 1
■ Green Valley 3, Silverado 0
■ Sierra Vista 3, Basic 1
■ SLAM! Nevada 3, Tech 1
■ Valley 3, Del Sol 0
■ Virgin Valley 3, Pahrump Valley 0
