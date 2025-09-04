83°F
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Bishop Gorman defender Laila Lazzara kicks the ball during a girls soccer game between Coronado ...
Bishop Gorman defender Laila Lazzara kicks the ball during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2025 - 11:33 pm
 

Top Performances

Girls soccer

■ Kally Calcaterra, Palo Verde: The senior had two goals and an assist to help the Panthers beat Legacy 6-0.

■ Rebecca Gonzalez, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior collected three goals and two assists in the Spartans’ 8-0 victory over Mojave.

■ Amerie Osorio, Desert Oasis: The senior recorded a goal and four assists in the Diamondbacks’ 6-1 win over Clark.

Girls volleyball

■ Bryli Allen, Desert Oasis: The junior finished with eight digs and six kills in the Diamondbacks’ 25-14, 25-18, 25-22 loss to Arbor View.

■ Reagan Cope, Palo Verde: The sophomore logged 23 assists and 11 digs in the Panthers’ 26-24, 25-23, 25-19 win over Foothill.

■ Mikaela Fellows, Tech: The senior had 11 digs and 10 kills to lead the Roadrunners past Spring Valley 25-19, 25-19, 25-23.

Scores

Girls soccer

■ Cimarron-Memorial 8, Mojave 0

■ Coronado 3, Bishop Gorman 1

■ Desert Oasis 6, Clark 1

■ Doral Academy 19, Durango 0

■ Equipo Academy 7, Moapa Valley 2

■ Liberty 1, Shadow Ridge 1

■ Palo Verde 6, Legacy 0

■ Silverado 10, Del Sol 0

■ Sky Pointe 8, Cheyenne 0

■ Spring Valley 2, Sierra Vista 1

■ Sunrise Mountain 3, Chaparral 1

■ Tech 7, Basic 2

Girls volleyball

■ Arbor View 3, Desert Oasis 0

■ Las Vegas 3, Canyon Springs 0

■ Palo Verde 3, Foothill 0

■ Tech 3, Spring Valley 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

