Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top Performances
Girls soccer
■ Kally Calcaterra, Palo Verde: The senior had two goals and an assist to help the Panthers beat Legacy 6-0.
■ Rebecca Gonzalez, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior collected three goals and two assists in the Spartans’ 8-0 victory over Mojave.
■ Amerie Osorio, Desert Oasis: The senior recorded a goal and four assists in the Diamondbacks’ 6-1 win over Clark.
Girls volleyball
■ Bryli Allen, Desert Oasis: The junior finished with eight digs and six kills in the Diamondbacks’ 25-14, 25-18, 25-22 loss to Arbor View.
■ Reagan Cope, Palo Verde: The sophomore logged 23 assists and 11 digs in the Panthers’ 26-24, 25-23, 25-19 win over Foothill.
■ Mikaela Fellows, Tech: The senior had 11 digs and 10 kills to lead the Roadrunners past Spring Valley 25-19, 25-19, 25-23.
Scores
Girls soccer
■ Cimarron-Memorial 8, Mojave 0
■ Coronado 3, Bishop Gorman 1
■ Desert Oasis 6, Clark 1
■ Doral Academy 19, Durango 0
■ Equipo Academy 7, Moapa Valley 2
■ Liberty 1, Shadow Ridge 1
■ Palo Verde 6, Legacy 0
■ Silverado 10, Del Sol 0
■ Sky Pointe 8, Cheyenne 0
■ Spring Valley 2, Sierra Vista 1
■ Sunrise Mountain 3, Chaparral 1
■ Tech 7, Basic 2
Girls volleyball
■ Arbor View 3, Desert Oasis 0
■ Las Vegas 3, Canyon Springs 0
■ Palo Verde 3, Foothill 0
■ Tech 3, Spring Valley 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal