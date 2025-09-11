Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top Performances
Girls soccer
■ Julia Anfinson, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore scored three goals to lead the Crusaders past Foothill 7-0.
■ Mia DeLuca, The Meadows: The senior scored the game’s only goal midway through the second half to help the Mustangs beat Boulder City 1-0.
■ Rebecca Gonzalez, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior logged three goals and an assist in the Spartans’ 9-1 victory over Cheyenne.
■ Hannah Gutierrez, Silverado: The junior collected three goals and an assist while leading the Skyhawks to a 10-1 win over Sloan Canyon.
■ Cristal Lara, Tech: The senior racked up three goals and five assists as the Roadrunners cruised past Mater East 10-0.
■ Lylah Moffett, Sierra Vista: The senior scored two goals to lead the Mountain Lions to a 4-0 win over Western.
■ Jovie Wikler, Palo Verde: The junior goalkeeper logged one save and earned the shutout in the Panthers’ 3-0 victory over Sky Pointe.
Girls volleyball
■ Jojo Corniel, Palo Verde: The senior had nine kills and nine digs to lead the Panthers past Centennial 25-19, 25-16, 25-23.
■ Alexis Delzer, Green Valley: The junior finished with 35 assists, 13 kills, seven digs and three aces as the Gators beat Del Sol 25-17, 25-17, 25-7.
■ Kenna Key, Sierra Vista: The senior had eight kills and three blocks to help the Mountain Lions defeat Doral Academy 19-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-17.
■ Mele Mauga, Faith Lutheran: The senior finished with 18 assists, 17 digs and three aces in the Crusaders’ 15-25, 26-24, 23-25, 26-24, 15-8 loss to Arbor View.
■ Lesli Perez, Rancho: The junior compiled 13 digs, seven kills and four service aces in the Rams’ 26-28, 25-10, 19-25, 25-19 win over Cadence.
Scores
Girls soccer
■ Arbor View 2, Liberty 0
■ Cimarron-Memorial 9, Cheyenne 1
■ Coronado 3, Shadow Ridge 0
■ Desert Oasis 5, Spring Valley 1
■ Doral Academy 10, Clark 0
■ Equipo 8, Cristo Rey 0
■ Faith Lutheran 7, Foothill 1
■ Palo Verde 3, Sky Pointe 0
■ Sierra Vista 4, Western 0
■ Silverado 10, Sloan Canyon 1
■ Sunrise Mountain 3, Desert Pines 1
■ Tech 10, Mater East 0
■ The Meadows 1, Boulder City 0
■ Virgin Valley 2, Pahrump Valley 0
Girls volleyball
■ Arbor View 3, Faith Lutheran 2
■ Bishop Gorman 3, Liberty 0
■ Boulder City 3, Cristo Rey 0
■ Green Valley 3, Del Sol 0
■ Palo Verde 3, Centennial 0
■ Rancho 3, Cadence 2
■ Sierra Vista 3, Doral Academy 1
■ Silverado 3, Tech 1
■ The Meadows 3, Pahrump Valley 0
■ Virgin Valley 3, Democracy Prep 0
