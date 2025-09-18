Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Coronado libero Isabelle Guerzon (5) passes an unexpectedly high ball during the volleyball game against Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman outside hitter Ayanna Watson (8) tips the ball during the volleyball game against Coronado on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman right side Charlie Wilson (6) and outside hitter Ayanna Watson (8) celebrate a point for the Gaels during the volleyball game against Coronado on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Top performances

Boys soccer

■ Shamire Lewis, Arbor View: The sophomore finished with two goals and an assist in the Aggies’ 4-3 win over Bishop Gorman.

■ Chris Linares, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior had two goals and an assist to lead the Spartans past Cheyenne 4-2.

■ Cesar Ruelas, Las Vegas: The senior scored a first-half goal and the Wildcats hung on to defeat Liberty 1-0.

■ Aaron Sanchez, Centennial: The sophomore goalkeeper had four saves to earn the shutout in the Bulldogs’ 3-0 victory over Legacy.

■ Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored three goals in the Gaels’ 4-3 loss to Arbor View.

Girls volleyball

■ Abby Bunyan, Faith Lutheran: The freshman logged 22 kills and three aces as the Crusaders rolled past Centennial 25-13, 25-19, 25-19.

■ Mikaela Fellows, Tech: The senior had 13 kills in the Roadrunners’ 25-23, 25-11, 25-21 victory over Del Sol.

■ Averie Gidge, Sierra Vista: The freshman finished with 11 kills and two aces in the Mountain Lions’ 25-13, 25-18, 25-20 win over Spring Valley.

■ Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The sophomore finished with 18 assists and eight digs as the Bulldogs fell to Pine View (Utah) 25-22, 13-25, 25-10, 25-23.

■ Ayanna Watson, Bishop Gorman: The senior collected 21 kills as the Gaels cruised past Coronado 25-15, 25-13, 25-15.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 4, Bishop Gorman 3

Bonanza 5, Silverado 0

Canyon Springs 2, Western 1

Centennial 3, Legacy 0

Cimarron-Memorial 4, Cheyenne 2

Coronado 11, Desert Oasis 0

Desert Pines 2, Mater East 1

Faith Lutheran 1, Palo Verde 1

Las Vegas 1, Liberty 0

Moapa Valley 5, Boulder City 1

Rancho 1, Chaparral 1

Shadow Ridge 11, Sky Pointe 1

Sierra Vista 4, Eldorado 1

SLAM! Nevada 8, Sloan Canyon 0

Sunrise Mountain 5, Valley 1

Virgin Valley 1, Pahrump Valley 1

Girls soccer

Canyon Springs 4, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Bishop Gorman 3, Coronado 0

Boulder City 3, Pahrump Valley 1

Doral Academy 3, Clark 1

Faith Lutheran 3, Centennial 0

Green Valley 3, Basic 0

Las Vegas 3, Mater East 0

Legacy 3, Mojave 1

Losee 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

Pine View (Utah) 3, Virgin Valley 1

Sierra Vista 3, Spring Valley 0

Silverado 3, SLAM! Nevada 1

Sky Pointe 3, Camarron-Memorial 0

Tech 3, Del Sol 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal