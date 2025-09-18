Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Boys soccer
■ Shamire Lewis, Arbor View: The sophomore finished with two goals and an assist in the Aggies’ 4-3 win over Bishop Gorman.
■ Chris Linares, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior had two goals and an assist to lead the Spartans past Cheyenne 4-2.
■ Cesar Ruelas, Las Vegas: The senior scored a first-half goal and the Wildcats hung on to defeat Liberty 1-0.
■ Aaron Sanchez, Centennial: The sophomore goalkeeper had four saves to earn the shutout in the Bulldogs’ 3-0 victory over Legacy.
■ Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored three goals in the Gaels’ 4-3 loss to Arbor View.
Girls volleyball
■ Abby Bunyan, Faith Lutheran: The freshman logged 22 kills and three aces as the Crusaders rolled past Centennial 25-13, 25-19, 25-19.
■ Mikaela Fellows, Tech: The senior had 13 kills in the Roadrunners’ 25-23, 25-11, 25-21 victory over Del Sol.
■ Averie Gidge, Sierra Vista: The freshman finished with 11 kills and two aces in the Mountain Lions’ 25-13, 25-18, 25-20 win over Spring Valley.
■ Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The sophomore finished with 18 assists and eight digs as the Bulldogs fell to Pine View (Utah) 25-22, 13-25, 25-10, 25-23.
■ Ayanna Watson, Bishop Gorman: The senior collected 21 kills as the Gaels cruised past Coronado 25-15, 25-13, 25-15.
Scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 4, Bishop Gorman 3
Bonanza 5, Silverado 0
Canyon Springs 2, Western 1
Centennial 3, Legacy 0
Cimarron-Memorial 4, Cheyenne 2
Coronado 11, Desert Oasis 0
Desert Pines 2, Mater East 1
Faith Lutheran 1, Palo Verde 1
Las Vegas 1, Liberty 0
Moapa Valley 5, Boulder City 1
Rancho 1, Chaparral 1
Shadow Ridge 11, Sky Pointe 1
Sierra Vista 4, Eldorado 1
SLAM! Nevada 8, Sloan Canyon 0
Sunrise Mountain 5, Valley 1
Virgin Valley 1, Pahrump Valley 1
Girls soccer
Canyon Springs 4, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Girls volleyball
Arbor View 3, Shadow Ridge 0
Bishop Gorman 3, Coronado 0
Boulder City 3, Pahrump Valley 1
Doral Academy 3, Clark 1
Faith Lutheran 3, Centennial 0
Green Valley 3, Basic 0
Las Vegas 3, Mater East 0
Legacy 3, Mojave 1
Losee 3, Sunrise Mountain 0
Pine View (Utah) 3, Virgin Valley 1
Sierra Vista 3, Spring Valley 0
Silverado 3, SLAM! Nevada 1
Sky Pointe 3, Camarron-Memorial 0
Tech 3, Del Sol 0
