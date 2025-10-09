Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school tennis, soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Boys soccer
— Emmanuel Benitez, Del Sol: The senior had a goal and an assist to help the Dragons earn a 2-0 victory over Doral Academy.
— Landon Campos, Foothill: The junior recorded three goals in the Falcons’ 7-0 victory over Sloan Canyon.
— Mateo DeCastroverde, Palo Verde: The sophomore logged two goals and an assist to lead the Panthers to a 3-1 win over Canyon Springs.
— Dylan Flores, Coronado: The senior had three goals in the Cougars’ 6-1 win over Las Vegas.
— Kevin Reyes, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior scored three goals as the Spartans rolled to an 8-0 win over Sky Pointe.
Girls volleyball
— MacKenzie Dalton, Desert Oasis: The junior collected 15 digs while helping the Diamondbacks defeat Clark 25-22, 25-15, 25-15.
— Constanze Mangano, Las Vegas: The junior finished with 18 digs and 16 kills in the Wildcats’ 14-25, 25-15, 20-15, 25-19, 15-9 victory over Legacy.
— Hayden Owsley, Virgin Valley: The senior had 13 kills, seven digs and six blocks in the Bulldogs’ 25-18, 25-15, 25-14 win over Boulder City.
— Sienna Rhein, Sierra Vista: The senior posted 10 kills and six blocks in the Mountain Lions’ 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9 loss to Doral Academy.
— Charlie Wilson, Bishop Gorman: The senior had 10 kills in the Gaels’ 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 victory over Liberty.
— Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The senior collected 14 assists, eight digs and seven aces while leading the Roadrunners past Valley 25-15, 25-13, 25-17.
Scores
Girls tennis
5A state team semifinals
Coronado 13, Bishop Gorman 5
Palo Verde 13, Faith Lutheran 5
4A Southern Region team semifinals
Liberty 10, Doral Academy 9
The Meadows 13, Desert Oasis 5
3A Southern Region team semifinals
Boulder City 12, American Heritage 0
Moapa Valley 11, Pahrump Valley 7
Boys soccer
Bonanza 0, Spring Valley 0
Centennial 4, Cheyenne 0
Cimarron-Memorial 8, Sky Pointe 0
Coronado 6, Las Vegas 1
Del Sol 2, Doral Academy 0
Desert Pines 4, Valley 0
Durango 3, Tech 3
Faith Lutheran 2, Arbor View 1
Foothill 7, Sloan Canyon 0
Mater East 1, Chaparral 1
Mojave 3, Sunrise Mountain 2
Palo Verde 3, Canyon Springs 1
Sierra Vista 6, Desert Oasis 1
SLAM! Nevada 4, Basic 0
Virgin Valley 3, Equipo Academy 2
Western 3, Bishop Gorman 1
Girls soccer
Tech 2, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Liberty 0
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Western 0
Desert Oasis 3, Clark 0
Doral Academy 3, Sierra Vista 2
Las Vegas 3, Legacy 2
Liberty Baptist 3, Sandy Valley 0
Mater East 3, Losee 1
Moapa Valley 3, Democracy Prep 0
Palo Verde 3, Centennial 0
Silverado 3, Del Sol 1
Sky Pointe 3, Cheyenne 2
Tech 3, Valley 0
Virgin Valley 3, Boulder City 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal