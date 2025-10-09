Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school tennis, soccer and girls volleyball action.

Coronado grinds out win over Faith Lutheran in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS

Palo Verde's Sage Perry and Faith Lutheran's Macy Garth flap their arms like birds as Bishop Gorman's Samantha Harris looks on in amusement during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Top performances

Boys soccer

— Emmanuel Benitez, Del Sol: The senior had a goal and an assist to help the Dragons earn a 2-0 victory over Doral Academy.

— Landon Campos, Foothill: The junior recorded three goals in the Falcons’ 7-0 victory over Sloan Canyon.

— Mateo DeCastroverde, Palo Verde: The sophomore logged two goals and an assist to lead the Panthers to a 3-1 win over Canyon Springs.

— Dylan Flores, Coronado: The senior had three goals in the Cougars’ 6-1 win over Las Vegas.

— Kevin Reyes, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior scored three goals as the Spartans rolled to an 8-0 win over Sky Pointe.

Girls volleyball

— MacKenzie Dalton, Desert Oasis: The junior collected 15 digs while helping the Diamondbacks defeat Clark 25-22, 25-15, 25-15.

— Constanze Mangano, Las Vegas: The junior finished with 18 digs and 16 kills in the Wildcats’ 14-25, 25-15, 20-15, 25-19, 15-9 victory over Legacy.

— Hayden Owsley, Virgin Valley: The senior had 13 kills, seven digs and six blocks in the Bulldogs’ 25-18, 25-15, 25-14 win over Boulder City.

— Sienna Rhein, Sierra Vista: The senior posted 10 kills and six blocks in the Mountain Lions’ 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9 loss to Doral Academy.

— Charlie Wilson, Bishop Gorman: The senior had 10 kills in the Gaels’ 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 victory over Liberty.

— Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The senior collected 14 assists, eight digs and seven aces while leading the Roadrunners past Valley 25-15, 25-13, 25-17.

Scores

Girls tennis

5A state team semifinals

Coronado 13, Bishop Gorman 5

Palo Verde 13, Faith Lutheran 5

4A Southern Region team semifinals

Liberty 10, Doral Academy 9

The Meadows 13, Desert Oasis 5

3A Southern Region team semifinals

Boulder City 12, American Heritage 0

Moapa Valley 11, Pahrump Valley 7

Boys soccer

Bonanza 0, Spring Valley 0

Centennial 4, Cheyenne 0

Cimarron-Memorial 8, Sky Pointe 0

Coronado 6, Las Vegas 1

Del Sol 2, Doral Academy 0

Desert Pines 4, Valley 0

Durango 3, Tech 3

Faith Lutheran 2, Arbor View 1

Foothill 7, Sloan Canyon 0

Mater East 1, Chaparral 1

Mojave 3, Sunrise Mountain 2

Palo Verde 3, Canyon Springs 1

Sierra Vista 6, Desert Oasis 1

SLAM! Nevada 4, Basic 0

Virgin Valley 3, Equipo Academy 2

Western 3, Bishop Gorman 1

Girls soccer

Tech 2, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Liberty 0

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Western 0

Desert Oasis 3, Clark 0

Doral Academy 3, Sierra Vista 2

Las Vegas 3, Legacy 2

Liberty Baptist 3, Sandy Valley 0

Mater East 3, Losee 1

Moapa Valley 3, Democracy Prep 0

Palo Verde 3, Centennial 0

Silverado 3, Del Sol 1

Sky Pointe 3, Cheyenne 2

Tech 3, Valley 0

Virgin Valley 3, Boulder City 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal