Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Girls soccer
Alexa Alvarenga, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior recorded two goals and an assist in the Spartans’ 6-0 victory over Mojave.
Averie Carothers, Tech: The senior had three goals and an assist as the Roadrunners rolled to a 6-0 victory over Basic.
Hannah Gutierrez, Silverado: The junior scored three goals to lead the Skyhawks past Del Sol 6-0.
Angelie Mendoza, Palo Verde: The junior collected three goals and three assists while leading the Panthers to a 10-0 victory over Legacy.
Olivia Stark, Faith Lutheran: The senior logged three goals and an assist to lead the Crusaders to an 8-0 win over Arbor View.
Scores
Girls soccer
Bishop Gorman 0, Coronado 0
Centennial 2, Foothill 1
Cimarron-Memorial 6, Mojave 0
Doral Academy 13, Durango 0
Faith Lutheran 8, Arbor View 0
Las Vegas 5, Eldorado 3
Moapa Valley 1, Equipo Academy 0
Palo Verde 10, Legacy 0
Rancho 1, Desert Pines 0
Shadow Ridge 2, Liberty 1
Sierra Vista 4, Spring Valley 0
Silverado 6, Del Sol 0
Sky Pointe 8, Cheyenne 0
Sunrise Mountain 3, Chaparral 1
Tech 6, Basic 0
Virgin Valley 0, The Meadows 0
Boys soccer
Coronado 7, Palo Verde 2
Girls volleyball
Cadence 3, Rancho 0
Pahranagat Valley 3, Laughlin 0