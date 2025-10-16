Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Coronado midfielder Aiden Sena (10) chases the ball during a high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Top performances

Girls soccer

Alexa Alvarenga, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior recorded two goals and an assist in the Spartans’ 6-0 victory over Mojave.

Averie Carothers, Tech: The senior had three goals and an assist as the Roadrunners rolled to a 6-0 victory over Basic.

Hannah Gutierrez, Silverado: The junior scored three goals to lead the Skyhawks past Del Sol 6-0.

Angelie Mendoza, Palo Verde: The junior collected three goals and three assists while leading the Panthers to a 10-0 victory over Legacy.

Olivia Stark, Faith Lutheran: The senior logged three goals and an assist to lead the Crusaders to an 8-0 win over Arbor View.

Scores

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 0, Coronado 0

Centennial 2, Foothill 1

Cimarron-Memorial 6, Mojave 0

Doral Academy 13, Durango 0

Faith Lutheran 8, Arbor View 0

Las Vegas 5, Eldorado 3

Moapa Valley 1, Equipo Academy 0

Palo Verde 10, Legacy 0

Rancho 1, Desert Pines 0

Shadow Ridge 2, Liberty 1

Sierra Vista 4, Spring Valley 0

Silverado 6, Del Sol 0

Sky Pointe 8, Cheyenne 0

Sunrise Mountain 3, Chaparral 1

Tech 6, Basic 0

Virgin Valley 0, The Meadows 0

Boys soccer

Coronado 7, Palo Verde 2

Girls volleyball

Cadence 3, Rancho 0

Pahranagat Valley 3, Laughlin 0