Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

No. 1 Doral Academy blanks No. 2 Sierra Vista in 4A girls soccer — PHOTOS

No. 1 Bishop Gorman sweeps Foothill in 5A girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman libero Chloe Lopez (12) celebrates a point with teammates during a volleyball game against Foothill on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Sienna Gostanian (5) digs from the back row during a volleyball game against Foothill on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman players celebrate a point made against Foothill during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Top performances

Boys soccer

– Amilcar Cipili, Green Valley: The junior had two goals in the Gators’ 4-3 loss to SLAM! Nevada.

– Diego Mendez, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior scored a goal in the final minute to help the Spartans draw 2-2 against Shadow Ridge.

– Kobe Okiyama, Centennial: The senior scored three goals to lead the Bulldogs to an 8-1 victory over Sky Pointe.

– Ian Rivera, Centennial: The junior finished with a goal and three assists in the Bulldogs’ 8-1 win over Sky Pointe.

Girls volleyball

– Clara Conrado, Green Valley: The junior finished with 31 assists and 17 digs in the Gators’ 25-16, 25-15, 17-25, 25-19 victory over Tech.

– Jojo Corniel, Palo Verde: The senior had 13 kills and six digs to lead the Panthers past Shadow Ridge 25-17, 25-22, 25-20.

– Gabriella Frey, Sierra Vista: The senior had five kills in the Mountain Lions’ 25-17, 25-9, 25-19 victory over Clark.

– Tru Halvorsen, Coronado: The junior had 27 assists, seven digs and three aces to help the Cougars cruise past Durango 25-10, 25-19, 25-11.

– Marian Moreno, Rancho: The junior had 21 digs and 10 kills in the Rams’ 22-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 loss to Coral Academy.

Scores

Boys soccer

Centennial 8, Sky Pointe 1

Cimarron-Memorial 2, Shadow Ridge 2

Clark 0, Bonanza 0

Coronado 9, Liberty 0

Desert Pines 1, Chaparral 1

Doral Academy 4, Foothill 0

Legacy 1, Cheyenne 1

Palo Verde 2, Arbor View 1

Sierra Vista 1, Las Vegas 1

SLAM! Nevada 4, Green Valley 3

Sunrise Mountain 3, Rancho 1

Tech 2, Spring Valley 2

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Foothill 0

Cadence 3, Sloan Canyon 0

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Bonanza 1

Coral Academy 3, Rancho 1

Coronado 3, Durango 0

Green Valley 3, Tech 1

Las Vegas 3, Sunrise Mountain 1

Mojave 3, Losee 0

Palo Verde 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Sierra Vista 3, Clark 0

SLAM! Nevada 3, Valley 0

Spring Valley 3, Desert Oasis 2

Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 1

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal