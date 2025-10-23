Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Boys soccer
– Amilcar Cipili, Green Valley: The junior had two goals in the Gators’ 4-3 loss to SLAM! Nevada.
– Diego Mendez, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior scored a goal in the final minute to help the Spartans draw 2-2 against Shadow Ridge.
– Kobe Okiyama, Centennial: The senior scored three goals to lead the Bulldogs to an 8-1 victory over Sky Pointe.
– Ian Rivera, Centennial: The junior finished with a goal and three assists in the Bulldogs’ 8-1 win over Sky Pointe.
Girls volleyball
– Clara Conrado, Green Valley: The junior finished with 31 assists and 17 digs in the Gators’ 25-16, 25-15, 17-25, 25-19 victory over Tech.
– Jojo Corniel, Palo Verde: The senior had 13 kills and six digs to lead the Panthers past Shadow Ridge 25-17, 25-22, 25-20.
– Gabriella Frey, Sierra Vista: The senior had five kills in the Mountain Lions’ 25-17, 25-9, 25-19 victory over Clark.
– Tru Halvorsen, Coronado: The junior had 27 assists, seven digs and three aces to help the Cougars cruise past Durango 25-10, 25-19, 25-11.
– Marian Moreno, Rancho: The junior had 21 digs and 10 kills in the Rams’ 22-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 loss to Coral Academy.
Scores
Boys soccer
Centennial 8, Sky Pointe 1
Cimarron-Memorial 2, Shadow Ridge 2
Clark 0, Bonanza 0
Coronado 9, Liberty 0
Desert Pines 1, Chaparral 1
Doral Academy 4, Foothill 0
Legacy 1, Cheyenne 1
Palo Verde 2, Arbor View 1
Sierra Vista 1, Las Vegas 1
SLAM! Nevada 4, Green Valley 3
Sunrise Mountain 3, Rancho 1
Tech 2, Spring Valley 2
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Foothill 0
Cadence 3, Sloan Canyon 0
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Bonanza 1
Coral Academy 3, Rancho 1
Coronado 3, Durango 0
Green Valley 3, Tech 1
Las Vegas 3, Sunrise Mountain 1
Mojave 3, Losee 0
Palo Verde 3, Shadow Ridge 0
Sierra Vista 3, Clark 0
SLAM! Nevada 3, Valley 0
Spring Valley 3, Desert Oasis 2
Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 1
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal