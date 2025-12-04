Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Del Sol guard Ricana Taylor (1) looks to pass the ball during a high school basketball game between Del Sol and Arbor View at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Top performances

Boys basketball

■ Solomon Anderson, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore had 26 points as the Spartans blew most of a 23-point halftime lead before hanging on for a 61-56 win over Canyon Springs.

■ Nasir Greene, Spring Valley: The senior scored 19 points to lead the Grizzlies in their 66-48 victory over Western.

■ Damoni Hayes, Eldorado: The junior had 17 points, seven rounds and three blocks in the Firehawks’ 52-31 win over Cadence.

■ Kason Turner, Boulder City: The sophomore had eight points, four rebounds and four assists, and the Eagles pulled away in the second quarter on their way to a 56-44 victory over Chaparral.

■ Jaden Williams, Shadow Ridge: The junior racked up 21 points and six rebounds in the Mustangs’ 73-64 win over Green Valley.

Girls basketball

■ Jasmine Bermudez, Desert Oasis: The senior recorded 13 points, three rebounds and three steals as the Diamondbacks edged Liberty 37-34.

■ Lailah Cole, Durango: The freshman had 25 points and six steals in the Trailblazers’ 57-41 loss to Basic.

■ Sariyah Johnson, Las Vegas: The sophomore collected 14 points and 21 rebounds while helping the Wildcats beat Legacy 49-42.

■ Delyla Ross, Sunrise Mountain: The senior logged 35 points as the Miners cruised past Silverado 61-29.

■ Ricana Taylor, Del Sol: The senior scored 20 points as the Dragons took control early on the way to a 72-35 win over Arbor View.

Flag football

■ Chloe Covington, Shadow Ridge: The junior threw four touchdown passes as the Mustangs rolled past Boulder City 49-0.

■ Yauie Kahawaii-Pula, Sierra Vista: The senior nabbed two interceptions including a pick-six, had seven tackles and added a TD reception on defense to lead the Mountain Lions past Centennial 38-0.

■ Natalee Ramos, Basic: The sophomore rushed for two TDs and the Wolves’ young defense made them count as the Wolves logged an 18-0 win over Chaparral.

■ Ava Reed, Clark: The senior ran for a TD and caught a TD pass to help the Chargers beat Silverado 19-6.

■ Cheyanne Thornhill, Mater East: The junior threw four TD passes to help the Knights cruise past Cadence 27-7.

Scores

Boys basketball

Awaken Christian 93, Indian Springs 59

Boulder City 56, Chaparral 44

Cimarron-Memorial 61, Canyon Springs 56

Eldorado 52, Cadence 31

Shadow Ridge 73, Green Valley 64

Spring Valley 66, Western 48

Girls basketball

Basic 57, Durango 41

Del Sol 72, Arbor View 35

Desert Oasis 37, Liberty 34

Las Vegas 49, Legacy 42

Laughlin 52, Founders Academy 6

Sunrise Mountain 61, Silverado 29

Flag football

Basic 18, Chaparral 0

Bishop Gorman 20, Las Vegas 6

Clark 19, Silverado 6

Desert Oasis 34, Virgin Valley 7

Green Valley 19, Legacy 18

Mater East 27, Cadence 7

Moapa Valley 31, Cheyenne 7

Mojave 7, Bonanza 0

Rancho 6, Western 0

Shadow Ridge 49, Boulder City 0

Sierra Vista 38, Centennial 0

