Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Sierra Vista quarterback Amaya Wusstig (11) scrambles during a flag football game between Sierra Vista and Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Top performances

Boys basketball

– Benjamin Brown, Mater East: The freshman had 20 points to lead the Knights in their 74-47 win over Basic.

– Ty’jir Broxie, Mojave: The junior finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Rattlers’ 80-73 overtime win over Las Vegas.

– Tayshawn Caesar, Liberty: The senior logged 19 points as the Patriots defeated Foothill 70-42.

– Gian Haddock, Desert Oasis: The senior scored 17 points to help the Diamondbacks beat Green Valley 59-45.

– Uzo Nwapa, The Meadows: The junior scored 24 points in the Mustangs’ 75-47 victory over Boulder City.

Girls basketball

– Samantha Chesnut, Liberty: The senior had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals as the Patriots overcame a first-quarter deficit to beat Foothill 50-29.

– Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The senior racked up 36 points and nine rebounds to lead the Mountain Lions past Basic 69-25.

– Mackenzie Martorano, Boulder City: The junior posted 26 points and 13 rebounds to help the Eagles defeat The Meadows 57-37.

– Jordynn Riggins, Losee: The freshman nailed six 3-pointers while leading the Lions with 23 points in their 89-6 win over Sloan Canyon.

– Delyla Ross, Sunrise Mountain: The senior scored a game-high 28 points in the Miners’ 44-38 overtime victory over Clark.

Flag football

– Olivia Cobell, Bishop Gorman: The senior had a touchdown catch, three interceptions including a pick-6, and five tackles in the Gaels’ 38-19 victory over Virgin Valley

– Jiselle Dudley, Coronado: The senior caught three TD passes, ran for two scores and logged 16 tackles on the defense to lift the Cougars over Legacy 46-12.

Kiara Hughes, Tech: The senior passed for 333 yards and five TDs, and ran for another score to lead the Roadrunners to a 47-0 win over Cheyenne.

– Alexis Lunkwitz, Palo Verde: The junior caught eight passes for 79 yards and a TD to help the Panthers roll past Cadence 30-0.

– Gabi Padilla, Green Valley: The junior completed 23 of 26 passes for 217 yards and three TDs as the Gators rallied for a 27-14 win over Mater East.

Scores

Boys basketball

Centennial 62, Legacy 61

Desert Oasis 59, Green Valley 45

Durango 81, Valley 56

GV Christian 65, Pahrump valley 40

Liberty 70, Foothill 42

Mater East 74, Basic 47

Moapa Valley 77, Cristo Rey 14

Mojave 80, Las Vegas 73 (OT)

Sloan Canyon 100, Amplus Academy 76

The Meadows 75, Boulder City 47

Virgin Valley 79, Coral Academy 43

Western 68, Cimarron-Memorial 66

Girls basketball

Arbor View 55, Farrington (Hawaii) 48

Boulder City 57, The Meadows 37

Del Sol 104, Cheyenne 1

Desert Oasis 53, Faith Lutheran 36

Doral Academy 39, Tech 38

Durango 70, Palo Verde 10

Eldorado 44, Silverado 37

Liberty 50, Foothill 29

Losee 89, Sloan Canyon 6

Moapa Valley 36, Cristo Rey 20

Pahrump Valley 50, Amplus Academy 4

Sierra Vista 69, Basic 25

Spring Valley 48, Rancho 33

Sunrise Mountain 44, Clark 38 (OT)

Virgin Valley 70, Coral Academy 40

Flag football

Arbor View 46, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Bishop Gorman 38, Virgin Valley 19

Bonanza 7, Basic 6

Canyon Springs 16, Del Sol 6

Chaparral 36, Sunrise Mountain 0

Coronado 46, Legacy 12

Democracy Prep 13, Desert Pines 12

Foothill 14, Spring Valley 6

Green Valley 27, Mater East 14

Palo Verde 30, Cadence 0

Shadow Ridge 25, Sierra Vista 8

Tech 47, Cheyenne 0

— Jeff Wollard Review-Journal