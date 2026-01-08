Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Top performances
Boys basketball
– Dakari Gill, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior posted 21 points and five assists as the Spartans built an early lead and hung on for a 78-70 victory over Cheyenne.
– Grant Moses, The Meadows: The senior recorded 20 points in the Mustangs’ 69-47 victory over Virgin Valley.
– Gregory Paige, Canyon Springs: The senior logged 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in the Pioneers’ 65-56 win over Foothill.
– Ashton Randall, Bonanza: The senior scored 22 points to lead the Bengals past Del Sol 64-53.
– Levi Randall, Boulder City: The junior finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks as the Eagles beat Coral Academy 65-31.
Girls basketball
– Scarlet Lopez, Coronado: The senior scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Cougars past Legacy 64-19.
– Lauren Mueller, Boulder City: The sophomore scored 16 points in the Eagles’ 57-52 loss to Coral Academy.
Flag football
– Lauryn Galvin, Green Valley: The senior caught six passes for 164 yards and two TDs as the Gators logged a 25-0 win over Chaparral.
– Elise Kemble, Cadence: The senior had 44 receiving yards, 10 tackles and two interceptions to lead the Cougars past Silverado 29-0.
– Isabella Maia, Spring Valley: The junior threw five TD passes in the first half of the Grizzlies’ 34-0 victory over Amplus Academy.
– Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The junior had 107 rushing yards and 83 receiving yards as the Aggies cruised past Tech 41-19.
– Jaylani Palmer, Shadow Ridge: The senior had three passing TDs, one rushing TD and an interception on defense to help the Mustangs roll past Foothill 40-0.
Scores
Boys basketball
Bonanza 64, Del Sol 53
Boulder City 65, Coral Academy 31
Canyon Springs 65, Foothill 56
Cimarron-Memorial 78, Cheyenne 70
GV Christian 72, Moapa Valley 59
Las Vegas 76, Sky Ponte 48
Legacy 82, Green Valley 53
Mountain View 36, Adelson School 35
Pahrump Valley 80, Cristo Rey 32
Shadow Ridge 62, Rancho 55
The Meadows 69, Virgin Valley 47
Girls basketball
Bishop Gorman 81, Desert Pines 17
Centennial 68, Liberty 31
Coral Academy 57, Boulder City 52
Coronado 64, Legacy 19
Pahrump Valley 51, Cristo Rey 8
Sunrise Mountain d. Western, forfeit
Virgin Valley 77, The Meadows 9
Flag football
Arbor View 41, Tech 19
Bishop Gorman 32, Coronado 19
Cadence 29, Silverado 0
Centennial 26, Legacy 0
Clark 55, Pahrump Valley 0
Doral Academy 12, Cimarron-Memorial 6
Durango 12, Democracy Prep 7
Eldorado 48, Sunrise Mountain 0
Green Valley 25, Chaparral 0
Mater East 34, Moapa Valley 6
Mojave 21, Canyon Springs 6
Palo Verde 14, Desert Oasis 13
Shadow Ridge 40, Foothill 0
Spring Valley 34, Amplus Academy 0
Sierra Vista 27, Bonanza 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal