Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Palo Verde holds off Desert Oasis in flag football 5A state rematch

Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) gets sacked by Palo Verde defensive back Emma Eller (12) during a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Top performances

Boys basketball

– Dakari Gill, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior posted 21 points and five assists as the Spartans built an early lead and hung on for a 78-70 victory over Cheyenne.

– Grant Moses, The Meadows: The senior recorded 20 points in the Mustangs’ 69-47 victory over Virgin Valley.

– Gregory Paige, Canyon Springs: The senior logged 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in the Pioneers’ 65-56 win over Foothill.

– Ashton Randall, Bonanza: The senior scored 22 points to lead the Bengals past Del Sol 64-53.

– Levi Randall, Boulder City: The junior finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks as the Eagles beat Coral Academy 65-31.

Girls basketball

– Scarlet Lopez, Coronado: The senior scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Cougars past Legacy 64-19.

– Lauren Mueller, Boulder City: The sophomore scored 16 points in the Eagles’ 57-52 loss to Coral Academy.

Flag football

– Lauryn Galvin, Green Valley: The senior caught six passes for 164 yards and two TDs as the Gators logged a 25-0 win over Chaparral.

– Elise Kemble, Cadence: The senior had 44 receiving yards, 10 tackles and two interceptions to lead the Cougars past Silverado 29-0.

– Isabella Maia, Spring Valley: The junior threw five TD passes in the first half of the Grizzlies’ 34-0 victory over Amplus Academy.

– Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The junior had 107 rushing yards and 83 receiving yards as the Aggies cruised past Tech 41-19.

– Jaylani Palmer, Shadow Ridge: The senior had three passing TDs, one rushing TD and an interception on defense to help the Mustangs roll past Foothill 40-0.

Scores

Boys basketball

Bonanza 64, Del Sol 53

Boulder City 65, Coral Academy 31

Canyon Springs 65, Foothill 56

Cimarron-Memorial 78, Cheyenne 70

GV Christian 72, Moapa Valley 59

Las Vegas 76, Sky Ponte 48

Legacy 82, Green Valley 53

Mountain View 36, Adelson School 35

Pahrump Valley 80, Cristo Rey 32

Shadow Ridge 62, Rancho 55

The Meadows 69, Virgin Valley 47

Girls basketball

Bishop Gorman 81, Desert Pines 17

Centennial 68, Liberty 31

Coral Academy 57, Boulder City 52

Coronado 64, Legacy 19

Pahrump Valley 51, Cristo Rey 8

Sunrise Mountain d. Western, forfeit

Virgin Valley 77, The Meadows 9

Flag football

Arbor View 41, Tech 19

Bishop Gorman 32, Coronado 19

Cadence 29, Silverado 0

Centennial 26, Legacy 0

Clark 55, Pahrump Valley 0

Doral Academy 12, Cimarron-Memorial 6

Durango 12, Democracy Prep 7

Eldorado 48, Sunrise Mountain 0

Green Valley 25, Chaparral 0

Mater East 34, Moapa Valley 6

Mojave 21, Canyon Springs 6

Palo Verde 14, Desert Oasis 13

Shadow Ridge 40, Foothill 0

Spring Valley 34, Amplus Academy 0

Sierra Vista 27, Bonanza 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal