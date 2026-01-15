Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Top performances
Boys basketball
Ja’Cory Gory, Sky Pointe: The senior scored 19 points as the Eagles outlasted Western for a 51-46 win.
Munir Greig, Coronado: The junior scored 19 points and dished out the assist on the game-winning basket with three seconds remaining to help the Cougars defeat Democracy Prep 62-60 in overtime.
Grant Moses, The Meadows: The senior nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in the Mustangs’ 74-49 victory over Pahrump Valley.
Girls basketball
Kaitlyn Brown, Pahrump Valley: The sophomore logged 16 points and nine rebounds in the Trojans’ 56-32 victory over The Meadows.
Amaya Evans, Canyon Springs: The senior scored 14 points as the Pioneers beat Doral Academy 51-37.
Makenzie Martorano, Boulder City: The junior scored a game-high 21 points to help the Eagles defeat Amplus Academy 52-12.
Portland Stacey, Liberty: The senior had 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Patriots used a balanced attack to defeat Faith Lutheran 59-40.
Morgan White, Del Sol: The senior dominated with 31 points and 17 rebounds as the Dragons rolled to an 89-59 win over Durango.
Flag football
Cassiah Banks, Clark: The freshman caught five passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 38-0 victory over Durango.
Karah Foss, Arbor View: The junior completed 12 of 19 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Aggies past Bishop Gorman 46-6.
Ashanty Machado, Rancho: The senior threw two fourth-quarter TD passes to help the Rams rally past Eldorado for a 16-6 win.
Andrea Mitchell, Centennial: The junior recorded 10 tackles as the Bulldogs held off a late rally for a 19-18 win over Faith Lutheran.
Patricia Monacelli, Cadence: The junior had the game-winning touchdown catch with one second remaining to lift the Cougars over Green Valley 12-6.
Jaylani Palmer, Shadow Ridge: The senior had two passing touchdowns, two receiving TDs and intercepted two passes in the Mustangs’ 43-6 win over Basic.
Scores
Boys basketball
Boulder City 51, GV Christian 42
Coronado 62, Democracy Prep 60 (OT)
Sky Pointe 51, Western 46
The Meadows 74, Pahrump Valley 49
Virgin Valley 60, Cristo Rey 16
Girls basketball
Bishop Gorman 76, Legacy 15
Boulder City 52, Amplus Academy 12
Canyon Springs 51, Doral Academy 37
Centennial 82, Coronado 34
Coral Academy 50, Moapa Valley 33
Del Sol 89, Durango 59
GV Christian 47, Founders Academy 18
Indian Springs 46, Sandy Valley 17
Liberty 59, Faith Lutheran 40
Pahrump Valley 56, The Meadows 32
Silverado 35, Tech 34
Virgin Valley 68, Cristo Rey 7
Flag football
Arbor View 46, Bishop Gorman 6
Bonanza 26, Pahrump Valley 0
Boulder City 30, Silverado 0
Cadence 12, Green Valley 6
Canyon Springs 12, Legacy 7
Centennial 19, Faith Lutheran 18
Chaparral 26, Del Sol 0
Clark 38, Durango 0
Desert Oasis 27, Tech 14
Mater East 34, Cimarron-Memorial 14
Mojave 6, Sky Pointe 0
Palo Verde 27, Foothill 6
Rancho 16, Eldorado 6
Shadow Ridge 43, Basic 6
Sierra Vista 47, Amplus Academy 6
Spring Valley 40, Western 7
Virgin Valley 55, Valley 6
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal