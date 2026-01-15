Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Coronado players surround teammate DeVaughn Dorrough (5), right, after the Cougars narrowly beat Democracy Prep during the basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 at Doolittle Community Center. Coronado won after an overtime period with a final score of 62-60. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Top performances

Boys basketball

Ja’Cory Gory, Sky Pointe: The senior scored 19 points as the Eagles outlasted Western for a 51-46 win.

Munir Greig, Coronado: The junior scored 19 points and dished out the assist on the game-winning basket with three seconds remaining to help the Cougars defeat Democracy Prep 62-60 in overtime.

Grant Moses, The Meadows: The senior nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in the Mustangs’ 74-49 victory over Pahrump Valley.

Girls basketball

Kaitlyn Brown, Pahrump Valley: The sophomore logged 16 points and nine rebounds in the Trojans’ 56-32 victory over The Meadows.

Amaya Evans, Canyon Springs: The senior scored 14 points as the Pioneers beat Doral Academy 51-37.

Makenzie Martorano, Boulder City: The junior scored a game-high 21 points to help the Eagles defeat Amplus Academy 52-12.

Portland Stacey, Liberty: The senior had 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Patriots used a balanced attack to defeat Faith Lutheran 59-40.

Morgan White, Del Sol: The senior dominated with 31 points and 17 rebounds as the Dragons rolled to an 89-59 win over Durango.

Flag football

Cassiah Banks, Clark: The freshman caught five passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 38-0 victory over Durango.

Karah Foss, Arbor View: The junior completed 12 of 19 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Aggies past Bishop Gorman 46-6.

Ashanty Machado, Rancho: The senior threw two fourth-quarter TD passes to help the Rams rally past Eldorado for a 16-6 win.

Andrea Mitchell, Centennial: The junior recorded 10 tackles as the Bulldogs held off a late rally for a 19-18 win over Faith Lutheran.

Patricia Monacelli, Cadence: The junior had the game-winning touchdown catch with one second remaining to lift the Cougars over Green Valley 12-6.

Jaylani Palmer, Shadow Ridge: The senior had two passing touchdowns, two receiving TDs and intercepted two passes in the Mustangs’ 43-6 win over Basic.

Scores

Boys basketball

Boulder City 51, GV Christian 42

Coronado 62, Democracy Prep 60 (OT)

Sky Pointe 51, Western 46

The Meadows 74, Pahrump Valley 49

Virgin Valley 60, Cristo Rey 16

Girls basketball

Bishop Gorman 76, Legacy 15

Boulder City 52, Amplus Academy 12

Canyon Springs 51, Doral Academy 37

Centennial 82, Coronado 34

Coral Academy 50, Moapa Valley 33

Del Sol 89, Durango 59

GV Christian 47, Founders Academy 18

Indian Springs 46, Sandy Valley 17

Liberty 59, Faith Lutheran 40

Pahrump Valley 56, The Meadows 32

Silverado 35, Tech 34

Virgin Valley 68, Cristo Rey 7

Flag football

Arbor View 46, Bishop Gorman 6

Bonanza 26, Pahrump Valley 0

Boulder City 30, Silverado 0

Cadence 12, Green Valley 6

Canyon Springs 12, Legacy 7

Centennial 19, Faith Lutheran 18

Chaparral 26, Del Sol 0

Clark 38, Durango 0

Desert Oasis 27, Tech 14

Mater East 34, Cimarron-Memorial 14

Mojave 6, Sky Pointe 0

Palo Verde 27, Foothill 6

Rancho 16, Eldorado 6

Shadow Ridge 43, Basic 6

Sierra Vista 47, Amplus Academy 6

Spring Valley 40, Western 7

Virgin Valley 55, Valley 6

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal