Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Top performances
Boys basketball
Grant Moses, The Meadows: The senior scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Mustangs to a 59-30 win over Boulder City.
Girls basketball
Arianna Brewer, Bishop Gorman: The freshman led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Gaels defeated Democracy Prep 62-51.
Kiera Kauhi, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior posted 20 points, six steals, five assists and four rebounds in the Spartans’ 71-31 win over Rancho.
Lauren Mueller, Boulder City: The sophomore logged 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Eagles rolled to a 72-43 victory over The Meadows.
Portland Stacey, Liberty: The senior finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Patriots’ 70-17 win over Legacy.
Mila Vidacic, Tech: The junior racked up 16 points, five rebounds and five steals to help the Roadrunners beat Eldorado 60-44.
Flag football
Jalaigh Brooks, Canyon Springs: The junior completed 13 of 24 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown to lead the Pioneers past Sky Pointe 26-14.
Karah Foss, Arbor View: The junior completed 21 passes for 174 yards and three TDs as the Aggies cruised to a 60-7 victory over Foothill.
Lauryn Galvin, Green Valley: The senior caught six passes for 96 yards and a score, and returned an interception 82 yards for a TD in the Gators’ 41-0 win over Coral Academy.
Taylor Hockaday-Barreau, Centennial: The senior nabbed three interceptions as the defense secured the Bulldogs’ 6-0 victory over Mojave.
Ashlyn Mitchell, Shadow Ridge: The senior was one of three Mustangs defenders with two sacks in an 18-13 win over Liberty.
Scores
Boys basketball
Beaver Dam 48, Fredonia (Ariz.) 28
Bishop Gorman 61, Democracy Prep 57
The Meadows 59, Boulder City 30
Girls basketball
Bishop Gorman 62, Democracy Prep 51
Boulder City 72, The Meadows 43
Centennial 82, Shadow Ridge 54
Cimarron-Memorial 71, Rancho 31
Desert Oasis 56, Western 37
Liberty 70, Legacy 17
Mater East 75, Chaparral 17
Moapa Valley 53, Cristo Rey 11
Spring Valley 61, Valley 51
Tech 60, Eldorado 44
Virgin Valley 80, Coral Academy 37
Flag football
Arbor View 60, Foothill 7
Canyon 26, Sky Pointe 14
Centennial 6, Mojave 0
Cimarron-Memorial 14, Faith Lutheran 13
Desert Oasis 48, Bishop Gorman 26
Green Valley 41, Coral Academy 0
Moapa Valley 7, Doral Academy 0
Palo Verde 40, Coronado 6
Shadow Ridge 18, Liberty 13
Sierra Vista 18, Clark 0
SLAM! Nevada 18, Cadence 12
Sloan Canyon 21, Boulder City 14
Spring Valley 43, Bonanza 0
Valley 35, Eldorado 8
Virgin Valley 59, Desert Pines 0
Western 13, Amplus 12
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal