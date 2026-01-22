Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Clark holds off Faith Lutheran in battle of Class 4A basketball powers

No. 1 Gorman pullway from No. 2 Democracy Prep in 5A girls battle — PHOTOS

Democracy Prep point guard Bray'ana Miles (3) is cornered by Bishop Gorman defense during a girls basketball game against XX at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Top performances

Boys basketball

Grant Moses, The Meadows: The senior scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Mustangs to a 59-30 win over Boulder City.

Girls basketball

Arianna Brewer, Bishop Gorman: The freshman led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Gaels defeated Democracy Prep 62-51.

Kiera Kauhi, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior posted 20 points, six steals, five assists and four rebounds in the Spartans’ 71-31 win over Rancho.

Lauren Mueller, Boulder City: The sophomore logged 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Eagles rolled to a 72-43 victory over The Meadows.

Portland Stacey, Liberty: The senior finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Patriots’ 70-17 win over Legacy.

Mila Vidacic, Tech: The junior racked up 16 points, five rebounds and five steals to help the Roadrunners beat Eldorado 60-44.

Flag football

Jalaigh Brooks, Canyon Springs: The junior completed 13 of 24 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown to lead the Pioneers past Sky Pointe 26-14.

Karah Foss, Arbor View: The junior completed 21 passes for 174 yards and three TDs as the Aggies cruised to a 60-7 victory over Foothill.

Lauryn Galvin, Green Valley: The senior caught six passes for 96 yards and a score, and returned an interception 82 yards for a TD in the Gators’ 41-0 win over Coral Academy.

Taylor Hockaday-Barreau, Centennial: The senior nabbed three interceptions as the defense secured the Bulldogs’ 6-0 victory over Mojave.

Ashlyn Mitchell, Shadow Ridge: The senior was one of three Mustangs defenders with two sacks in an 18-13 win over Liberty.

Scores

Boys basketball

Beaver Dam 48, Fredonia (Ariz.) 28

Bishop Gorman 61, Democracy Prep 57

The Meadows 59, Boulder City 30

Girls basketball

Bishop Gorman 62, Democracy Prep 51

Boulder City 72, The Meadows 43

Centennial 82, Shadow Ridge 54

Cimarron-Memorial 71, Rancho 31

Desert Oasis 56, Western 37

Liberty 70, Legacy 17

Mater East 75, Chaparral 17

Moapa Valley 53, Cristo Rey 11

Spring Valley 61, Valley 51

Tech 60, Eldorado 44

Virgin Valley 80, Coral Academy 37

Flag football

Arbor View 60, Foothill 7

Canyon 26, Sky Pointe 14

Centennial 6, Mojave 0

Cimarron-Memorial 14, Faith Lutheran 13

Desert Oasis 48, Bishop Gorman 26

Green Valley 41, Coral Academy 0

Moapa Valley 7, Doral Academy 0

Palo Verde 40, Coronado 6

Shadow Ridge 18, Liberty 13

Sierra Vista 18, Clark 0

SLAM! Nevada 18, Cadence 12

Sloan Canyon 21, Boulder City 14

Spring Valley 43, Bonanza 0

Valley 35, Eldorado 8

Virgin Valley 59, Desert Pines 0

Western 13, Amplus 12

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal