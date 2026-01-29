Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Top performances
Girls basketball
– Sakaara Ashton, Las Vegas: The freshman nailed three 3-pointers while racking up 22 points, five rebounds and four assists in the Wildcats’ 75-54 win over Tech.
– Jaslyn Jefferson, Shadow Ridge: The senior compiled 40 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in the Mustangs’ 86-5 victory over Desert Pines.
– Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior collected 20 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks to lead the Spartans past Doral Academy 60-30.
– Jordynn Riggins, Losee: The freshman scored 22 points to help the Lions cruise to a 75-3 win over Rancho.
– Delyla Ross, Sunrise Mountain: The senior had 23 points as the Miners rolled to a 56-14 victory over Chaparral.
— Morgan White, Del Sol: The senior posted 17 points to lead the Dragons past Green Valley 67-32.
– Caylyn Young, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore scored 17 points as the Crusaders defeated Legacy 62-32.
Flag football
– Carly Martell, Sky Pointe: The sophomore carried 15 times for 117 yards to help the Eagles down Cheyenne 21-0.
– Andrea Mitchell, Centennial: The junior had 10 solo tackles to lead the defense in the Bulldogs’ 6-0 victory over Canyon Springs.
– Patricia Monacelli, Cadence: The junior caught four passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, and nabbed two interceptions on defense to help lift the Cougars over Boulder City 6-0.
– Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The junior had 69 rushing yards for a touchdown and 38 receiving yards for another score in the Aggies’ 38-13 win over Coronado.
– Charlice Weingarten, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore logged three sacks and two more tackles to help the Gaels beat Foothill 38-18.
Scores
Boys basketball
Beaver Dam 47, Adelson School 32
Boulder City 63, Coral Academy 19
Girls basketball
Basic 47, Sloan Canyon 10
Beaver Dam d. Adelson, forfeit
Bishop Gorman 73, Coronado 29
Cimarron-Memorial 60, Doral Academy 30
Clark 55, Spring Valley 37
Coral Academy 47, Boulder City 45
Del Sol 67, Green Valley 32
Democracy Prep 62, Liberty 29
Faith Lutheran 62, Legacy 32
Las Vegas 75, Tech 54
Losee 75, Rancho 3
Mater East 62, Eldorado 13
Moapa Valley 54, Amplus Academy 6
Pahrump Valley 50, Cristo Rey 17
Palo Verde 44, Canyon Springs 43
Shadow Ridge 86, Desert Pines 5
Sierra Vista 60, Desert Oasis 48
Sunrise Mountain 56, Chaparral 14
Virgin Valley d. The Meadows, forfeit
Western 57, Durango 37
Flag football
Arbor 38, Coronado 13
Bishop Gorman 38, Foothill 18
Bonanza 18, Amplus 14
Cadence 6, Boulder City 0
Centennial 6, Canyon Springs 0
Clark 26, Western 6
Desert Oasis 48, Basic 6
Eldorado 30, Desert Pines 19
Legacy 33, Doral Academy 6
Mojave 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Sierra Vista 18, Durango 0
Sky Pointe 21, Cheyenne 0
Spring Valley 34, Democracy Prep 0
Virgin Valley 27, Las Vegas 26
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal