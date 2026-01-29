Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

NIAA ruling paves way for Bishop Gorman to play for national football titles

Coronado’s Bailey Goldberg (1) runs the ball as Arbor View’s Mia Rojas (16) reaches to pull her flags during a flag football game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View’s Elyce Phillinganes (8) tries to get around Coronado’s Gavynn Taylor (21) during a flag football game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s Jordyn Franklin (8) runs the ball against Arbor View’s Karah Foss (14) during a flag football game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Top performances

Girls basketball

– Sakaara Ashton, Las Vegas: The freshman nailed three 3-pointers while racking up 22 points, five rebounds and four assists in the Wildcats’ 75-54 win over Tech.

– Jaslyn Jefferson, Shadow Ridge: The senior compiled 40 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in the Mustangs’ 86-5 victory over Desert Pines.

– Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior collected 20 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks to lead the Spartans past Doral Academy 60-30.

– Jordynn Riggins, Losee: The freshman scored 22 points to help the Lions cruise to a 75-3 win over Rancho.

– Delyla Ross, Sunrise Mountain: The senior had 23 points as the Miners rolled to a 56-14 victory over Chaparral.

— Morgan White, Del Sol: The senior posted 17 points to lead the Dragons past Green Valley 67-32.

– Caylyn Young, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore scored 17 points as the Crusaders defeated Legacy 62-32.

Flag football

– Carly Martell, Sky Pointe: The sophomore carried 15 times for 117 yards to help the Eagles down Cheyenne 21-0.

– Andrea Mitchell, Centennial: The junior had 10 solo tackles to lead the defense in the Bulldogs’ 6-0 victory over Canyon Springs.

– Patricia Monacelli, Cadence: The junior caught four passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, and nabbed two interceptions on defense to help lift the Cougars over Boulder City 6-0.

– Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The junior had 69 rushing yards for a touchdown and 38 receiving yards for another score in the Aggies’ 38-13 win over Coronado.

– Charlice Weingarten, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore logged three sacks and two more tackles to help the Gaels beat Foothill 38-18.

Scores

Boys basketball

Beaver Dam 47, Adelson School 32

Boulder City 63, Coral Academy 19

Girls basketball

Basic 47, Sloan Canyon 10

Beaver Dam d. Adelson, forfeit

Bishop Gorman 73, Coronado 29

Cimarron-Memorial 60, Doral Academy 30

Clark 55, Spring Valley 37

Coral Academy 47, Boulder City 45

Del Sol 67, Green Valley 32

Democracy Prep 62, Liberty 29

Faith Lutheran 62, Legacy 32

Las Vegas 75, Tech 54

Losee 75, Rancho 3

Mater East 62, Eldorado 13

Moapa Valley 54, Amplus Academy 6

Pahrump Valley 50, Cristo Rey 17

Palo Verde 44, Canyon Springs 43

Shadow Ridge 86, Desert Pines 5

Sierra Vista 60, Desert Oasis 48

Sunrise Mountain 56, Chaparral 14

Virgin Valley d. The Meadows, forfeit

Western 57, Durango 37

Flag football

Arbor 38, Coronado 13

Bishop Gorman 38, Foothill 18

Bonanza 18, Amplus 14

Cadence 6, Boulder City 0

Centennial 6, Canyon Springs 0

Clark 26, Western 6

Desert Oasis 48, Basic 6

Eldorado 30, Desert Pines 19

Legacy 33, Doral Academy 6

Mojave 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Sierra Vista 18, Durango 0

Sky Pointe 21, Cheyenne 0

Spring Valley 34, Democracy Prep 0

Virgin Valley 27, Las Vegas 26

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal