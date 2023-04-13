Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performers from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Wednesday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
Chase Frey, Sierra Vista: The senior pitcher struck out 10 while scattering seven hits to lead the Mountain Lions to a 4-2 victory over Legacy.
Darren McGee, Bonanza: The freshman went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Bengals scored a run in the seventh inning for a 7-6 win over Desert Pines.
James Metscher, Pahrump Valley: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI to help the Trojans shut out Valley 15-0.
Easton Shelton, Bishop Gorman: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs as the Gaels routed Rancho 11-1.
Ty Southisene, Basic: The junior pitcher tossed a five-inning three-hitter to earn an 11-1 victory over Chaminade (Calif.).
Softball
Noel Gregorich, Clark: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and seven RBIs as the Chargers beat Canyon Springs 20-0 in three innings.
Payton Rogers, Boulder City: The freshman struck out 14 in a complete-game three-hitter as the Eagles blanked Pahrump Valley 3-0.
Aubreyana Sanchez, Spring Valley: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored to lead the Grizzlies past Doral Academy 13-10.
Mya Schweisthal, SLAM Academy: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs to help the Bulls roll to a 12-0 win over Valley.
Callie Stoker, Durango: The senior went 2-for-3 with two home runs and seven RBIs as the Trailblazers scored a run in the seventh to edge Las Vegas 15-14.
Scores
Baseball
Basic 11, Chaminade (Calif.) 1
Boulder City 8, Clark 6
Green Valley 8, Centennial 4
Cheyenne 15, Chaparral 1
Desert Oasis 12, Liberty 1
Pahrump Valley 15, Valley 0
Bishop Gorman 11, Rancho 1
Durango 8, Tech 0
Arbor View 10, Shadow Ridge 7
Sierra Vista 4, Legacy 2
Foothill 8, Silverado 1
Faith Lutheran 15, Spring Valley 4
Bonanza 7, Desert Pines 6
SLAM Academy 9, Canyon Springs 4
Softball
Green Valley 11, Foothill 6
Clark 20, Canyon Springs 0
Spring Valley 13, Doral Academy 10
Cimarron-Memorial 9, Silverado 3
Centennial 15, Basic 0
Boulder City 3, Pahrump Valley 0
Desert Oasis 5, Faith Lutheran 3
Durango 15, Las Vegas 14
Coronado 12, Rancho 3
Tech 17, Legacy 2
SLAM Academy 12, Valley 0
Bonanza 28, Western 14
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.