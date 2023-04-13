Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performers from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Green Valley's Chaz McNelis (41), left, celebrates with his teammate Tyler Okui (6) after hitting a two-run shot during the first inning of a baseball game at Centennial High School, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Wednesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Chase Frey, Sierra Vista: The senior pitcher struck out 10 while scattering seven hits to lead the Mountain Lions to a 4-2 victory over Legacy.

Darren McGee, Bonanza: The freshman went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Bengals scored a run in the seventh inning for a 7-6 win over Desert Pines.

James Metscher, Pahrump Valley: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI to help the Trojans shut out Valley 15-0.

Easton Shelton, Bishop Gorman: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs as the Gaels routed Rancho 11-1.

Ty Southisene, Basic: The junior pitcher tossed a five-inning three-hitter to earn an 11-1 victory over Chaminade (Calif.).

Softball

Noel Gregorich, Clark: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and seven RBIs as the Chargers beat Canyon Springs 20-0 in three innings.

Payton Rogers, Boulder City: The freshman struck out 14 in a complete-game three-hitter as the Eagles blanked Pahrump Valley 3-0.

Aubreyana Sanchez, Spring Valley: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored to lead the Grizzlies past Doral Academy 13-10.

Mya Schweisthal, SLAM Academy: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs to help the Bulls roll to a 12-0 win over Valley.

Callie Stoker, Durango: The senior went 2-for-3 with two home runs and seven RBIs as the Trailblazers scored a run in the seventh to edge Las Vegas 15-14.

Scores

Baseball

Basic 11, Chaminade (Calif.) 1

Boulder City 8, Clark 6

Green Valley 8, Centennial 4

Cheyenne 15, Chaparral 1

Desert Oasis 12, Liberty 1

Pahrump Valley 15, Valley 0

Bishop Gorman 11, Rancho 1

Durango 8, Tech 0

Arbor View 10, Shadow Ridge 7

Sierra Vista 4, Legacy 2

Foothill 8, Silverado 1

Faith Lutheran 15, Spring Valley 4

Bonanza 7, Desert Pines 6

SLAM Academy 9, Canyon Springs 4

Softball

Green Valley 11, Foothill 6

Clark 20, Canyon Springs 0

Spring Valley 13, Doral Academy 10

Cimarron-Memorial 9, Silverado 3

Centennial 15, Basic 0

Boulder City 3, Pahrump Valley 0

Desert Oasis 5, Faith Lutheran 3

Durango 15, Las Vegas 14

Coronado 12, Rancho 3

Tech 17, Legacy 2

SLAM Academy 12, Valley 0

Bonanza 28, Western 14

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.