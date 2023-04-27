Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performers from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Shadow Ridge pitcher Brayden Somers throws to Sierra Vista during a Class 4A high school baseball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Manuel Maldonado, Cheyenne: The junior pitcher struck out 11 while tossing a six-inning one-hitter and also went 2-for-3 at the plate in the Desert Shields’ 10-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Kevin Ruiz, Desert Pines: The freshman went 2-for-4 with four RBIs as the Jaguars routed Mojave 17-1.

Jacob Santistevan, Bonanza: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs as the Bengals took control early and rolled to a 10-0 win over Doral Academy.

Brayden Somers, Shadow Ridge: The junior pitcher threw a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 15, to help the Mustangs beat Sierra Vista 10-0.

Danny Virrueta, Mater East: The freshman tossed a three-hitter for the win and went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Knights past Valley 15-2.

Softball

Jillian Colgan, Arbor View: The senior pitcher struck out nine while scattering six hits as the Aggies held off a late rally for a 3-2 win over Liberty.

Yesenia Dillon, Spring Valley: The senior went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Grizzlies scored two runs in the seventh inning to beat Chaparral 7-5.

Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The freshman went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to help the Panthers roll to a 15-0 victory over Foothill.

Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The junior was a dual threat, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI at the plate and tossing a five-inning two-hitter to earn an 11-0 shutout over Sierra Vista.

Makenna Webber, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior pitcher allowed five hits while striking out nine on the way to a 13-0 five-inning victory over Doral Academy.

Scores

Baseball

Basic 6, Cimarron-Memorial 2

Bonanza 10, Doral Academy 0

Centennial 3, Coronado 2

Chaparral 4, Del Sol 2

Cheyenne 10, Sunrise Mountain 0

Mater East 15, Valley 2

Moapa Valley 2, Eldorado 1

Desert Pines 17, Mojave 1

Pahrump Valley 5, Needles 2

Las Vegas 12, Palo Verde 1

Rancho 4, The Meadows 3

Shadow Ridge 10, Sierra Vista 0

Virgin Valley 17, Western 0

Softball

Arbor View 3, Liberty 2

Spring Valley 7, Chaparral 5

Virgin Valley 16, Clark 0

Cimarron-Memorial 13, Doral Academy 0

Needles 21, Pahrump Valley 0

Palo Verde 15, Foothill 0

Shadow Ridge 11, Sierra Vista 0

Silverado 16, Eldorado 0

Moapa Valley 15, Sunrise Mountain 0

Mojave 24, Del Sol 9

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.