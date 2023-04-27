Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performers from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Wednesday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
Manuel Maldonado, Cheyenne: The junior pitcher struck out 11 while tossing a six-inning one-hitter and also went 2-for-3 at the plate in the Desert Shields’ 10-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Kevin Ruiz, Desert Pines: The freshman went 2-for-4 with four RBIs as the Jaguars routed Mojave 17-1.
Jacob Santistevan, Bonanza: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs as the Bengals took control early and rolled to a 10-0 win over Doral Academy.
Brayden Somers, Shadow Ridge: The junior pitcher threw a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 15, to help the Mustangs beat Sierra Vista 10-0.
Danny Virrueta, Mater East: The freshman tossed a three-hitter for the win and went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Knights past Valley 15-2.
Softball
Jillian Colgan, Arbor View: The senior pitcher struck out nine while scattering six hits as the Aggies held off a late rally for a 3-2 win over Liberty.
Yesenia Dillon, Spring Valley: The senior went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Grizzlies scored two runs in the seventh inning to beat Chaparral 7-5.
Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The freshman went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to help the Panthers roll to a 15-0 victory over Foothill.
Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The junior was a dual threat, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI at the plate and tossing a five-inning two-hitter to earn an 11-0 shutout over Sierra Vista.
Makenna Webber, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior pitcher allowed five hits while striking out nine on the way to a 13-0 five-inning victory over Doral Academy.
Scores
Baseball
Basic 6, Cimarron-Memorial 2
Bonanza 10, Doral Academy 0
Centennial 3, Coronado 2
Chaparral 4, Del Sol 2
Cheyenne 10, Sunrise Mountain 0
Mater East 15, Valley 2
Moapa Valley 2, Eldorado 1
Desert Pines 17, Mojave 1
Pahrump Valley 5, Needles 2
Las Vegas 12, Palo Verde 1
Rancho 4, The Meadows 3
Shadow Ridge 10, Sierra Vista 0
Virgin Valley 17, Western 0
Softball
Arbor View 3, Liberty 2
Spring Valley 7, Chaparral 5
Virgin Valley 16, Clark 0
Cimarron-Memorial 13, Doral Academy 0
Needles 21, Pahrump Valley 0
Palo Verde 15, Foothill 0
Shadow Ridge 11, Sierra Vista 0
Silverado 16, Eldorado 0
Moapa Valley 15, Sunrise Mountain 0
Mojave 24, Del Sol 9
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.