Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performers from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Wednesday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
Cole Baren, Clark: The sophomore pitcher went four innings, allowing no earned runs while striking out seven, to lead the Chargers past Canyon Springs 17-1.
Landon Blais, Arbor View: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs, and the Aggies scored a run in the seventh to beat Desert Oasis 8-7.
Dominick Rush, Liberty: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs in the Patriots’ 12-2 win over Rancho.
Matt Szymarek, Foothill: The sophomore had two doubles and five RBIs to help the Falcons roll to a 13-3 victory over Legacy.
Kanon Welbourne, Boulder City: The senior pitcher threw five shutout innings, striking out six, in the Eagles’ 6-1 win over Pahrump Valley.
Softball
Jemina Arroyo, Valley: The junior went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs as the Vikings edged Desert Pines 18-17.
Shalina Browne, Las Vegas: The junior had four hits, five RBIs and four runs to help the Wildcats rout Cheyenne 26-2.
Carmen Castro, SLAM Nevada: The sophomore went 3-for-6 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to help lift the Bulls to an 8-4 victory over Pahrump Valley.
Taylor Hernandez, Bonanza: The sophomore pitcher went the distance, striking out four and repelling a late rally to help the Bengals beat Durango 7-5.
Samantha Lefever, Bishop Gorman: The freshman had a home run, a double and three RBIs in the Gaels’ 8-0 victory over Tech.
Scores
Baseball
Arbor View 8, Desert Oasis 7
Clark 17, Canyon Springs 1
Foothill 13, Legacy 3
Liberty 12, Rancho 2
Boulder City 6, Pahrump Valley 1
Tech 11, Silverado 6
Sierra Vista 13, Durango 7
SLAM Academy 10, Valley 7
Softball
Bonanza 7, Durango 5
Las Vegas 26, Cheyenne 2
Green Valley 6, Coronado 5
SLAM Academy 8, Pahrump Valley 4
Basic 9, Rancho 3
Bishop Gorman 8, Tech 0
Valley 18, Desert Pines 17
Centennial 8, Desert Oasis 4
Awaken Christian 16, Mountain View 11
