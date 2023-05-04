Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performers from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Liberty runner Dominick Rush tags safely as Spring Valley second baseman Eddy Zurita stumbles over him late on the tag during the fourth inning of their NIAA baseball game on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wednesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Cole Baren, Clark: The sophomore pitcher went four innings, allowing no earned runs while striking out seven, to lead the Chargers past Canyon Springs 17-1.

Landon Blais, Arbor View: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs, and the Aggies scored a run in the seventh to beat Desert Oasis 8-7.

Dominick Rush, Liberty: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs in the Patriots’ 12-2 win over Rancho.

Matt Szymarek, Foothill: The sophomore had two doubles and five RBIs to help the Falcons roll to a 13-3 victory over Legacy.

Kanon Welbourne, Boulder City: The senior pitcher threw five shutout innings, striking out six, in the Eagles’ 6-1 win over Pahrump Valley.

Softball

Jemina Arroyo, Valley: The junior went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs as the Vikings edged Desert Pines 18-17.

Shalina Browne, Las Vegas: The junior had four hits, five RBIs and four runs to help the Wildcats rout Cheyenne 26-2.

Carmen Castro, SLAM Nevada: The sophomore went 3-for-6 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to help lift the Bulls to an 8-4 victory over Pahrump Valley.

Taylor Hernandez, Bonanza: The sophomore pitcher went the distance, striking out four and repelling a late rally to help the Bengals beat Durango 7-5.

Samantha Lefever, Bishop Gorman: The freshman had a home run, a double and three RBIs in the Gaels’ 8-0 victory over Tech.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 8, Desert Oasis 7

Clark 17, Canyon Springs 1

Foothill 13, Legacy 3

Liberty 12, Rancho 2

Boulder City 6, Pahrump Valley 1

Tech 11, Silverado 6

Sierra Vista 13, Durango 7

SLAM Academy 10, Valley 7

Softball

Bonanza 7, Durango 5

Las Vegas 26, Cheyenne 2

Green Valley 6, Coronado 5

SLAM Academy 8, Pahrump Valley 4

Basic 9, Rancho 3

Bishop Gorman 8, Tech 0

Valley 18, Desert Pines 17

Centennial 8, Desert Oasis 4

Awaken Christian 16, Mountain View 11

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.