63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Wednesday’s Las Vegas high school sports canceled due to UNLV shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2023 - 3:13 pm
 
Updated December 6, 2023 - 3:20 pm
Desert Oasis’ Allie Peralta (14) runs the ball while Bonanza’s Larein Caballero ( ...
Desert Oasis’ Allie Peralta (14) runs the ball while Bonanza’s Larein Caballero (6) grabs her flag during a high school flag football game against Bonanza at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

All high school sporting events involving Clark County School District schools scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled because of the shooting at UNLV, a spokesperson from the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association confirmed.

Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a statement: “The Clark County School District offers our deepest condolences to the victims and families of this tragedy at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. UNLV is a vital part of the Nevada education community, and CCSD stands united with the UNLV community.”

Jara said the school district will “continue to deploy resources supporting our UNLV community as needed,” including its police department personnel and counselors from the district’s critical response teams.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team
2
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
3
‘The sport took off’: Nevada among leaders in growth of flag football
‘The sport took off’: Nevada among leaders in growth of flag football
4
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s CJ Shaw
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s CJ Shaw
5
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
‘The sport took off’: Nevada among leaders in growth of flag football
‘The sport took off’: Nevada among leaders in growth of flag football
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s CJ Shaw
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s CJ Shaw
Times set for high school football title games at Allegiant Stadium
Times set for high school football title games at Allegiant Stadium
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Girls basketball preview: Centennial starts season down 3 starters
Girls basketball preview: Centennial starts season down 3 starters
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances