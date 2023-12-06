Wednesday’s Las Vegas high school sports canceled due to UNLV shooting

High school sporting events involving Clark County School District schools scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled due to the shooting on UNLV’s campus.

Desert Oasis’ Allie Peralta (14) runs the ball while Bonanza’s Larein Caballero (6) grabs her flag during a high school flag football game against Bonanza at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

All high school sporting events involving Clark County School District schools scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled because of the shooting at UNLV, a spokesperson from the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association confirmed.

Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a statement: “The Clark County School District offers our deepest condolences to the victims and families of this tragedy at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. UNLV is a vital part of the Nevada education community, and CCSD stands united with the UNLV community.”

Jara said the school district will “continue to deploy resources supporting our UNLV community as needed,” including its police department personnel and counselors from the district’s critical response teams.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

