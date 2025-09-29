Which football teams lead the NIAA’s 1st HRM rankings?

The NIAA released its first HRM rankings of the season for Class 5A and 4A Southern Region football teams. The rankings will determine which teams make the playoffs.

Nevada Preps rankings: Who moved up and down in 5A football?

Bishop Gorman takes the field before the start of their top 10 matchup against Mater Dei Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association released its first HRM rankings for Class 5A and 4A Southern Region football teams Monday.

The rankings will determine which teams qualify for the 5A and 4A Southern Region playoffs, and the new four-team Open Division state tournament. The top four-ranked 5A Southern teams will qualify for the Open Division.

The NIAA will use the average of a team’s rankings in Harbin Points, MaxPreps’ state rankings and the NIAA rubric points to rank teams.

Harbin Points is a system that awards points to teams for wins. Teams do not lose points for defeats. The system rewards teams that play stronger schedules by awarding them bonus points based on the number of wins their opponents have.

The NIAA will release the rankings weekly on Monday. The final rankings, which determine who makes the playoffs, will be released Oct. 26. The regular season ends Oct. 24.

Here are the full rankings with each team’s HRM score:

Class 5A Southern Region

1. Bishop Gorman* (1.3333)

2. Liberty* (1.6667)

3. Las Vegas High* (4.3333)

4. Shadow Ridge* (4.6667)

5. Desert Oasis (4.6667)

6. Arbor View (5)

7. Desert Pines (8)

8. Foothill (8.6667)

9. Green Valley (9)

10. Centennial (9.6667)

11. Coronado (11)

12. Palo Verde (12)

13. Faith Lutheran (12.3333)

14. Mojave (13)

15. Canyon Springs (15)

16. Basic (15.6667)

17. Legacy (17.3333)

18. Losee (17.6667)

*Top four teams qualify for Open Division state tournament

Bishop Gorman, Liberty, Las Vegas and Shadow Ridge are the top four teams in the 5A Southern Region. Shadow Ridge was placed at No. 4 ahead of No. 5 Desert Oasis because Shadow Ridge’s MaxPreps rankings (No. 6) is higher than Desert Oasis’ (No. 14). Teams ranked No. 5 through No. 12 will play in the 5A Southern Region playoffs.

Class 4A Southern Region

1. Sloan Canyon (1.3333)

2. Sierra Vista (1.6667)

3. Silverado (3.3333)

4. Spring Valley (5.3333)

5. Mater East (6.3333)

6. Valley (7.6667)

7. Bonanza (7.6667)

8. Clark (8.3333)

9. SLAM! Nevada (8.3333)

10. Durango (9.3333)

11. Eldorado (10)

12. Cimarron-Memorial (11.3333)

13. Sunrise Mountain (12.3333)

14. Del Sol (12.6667)

15. Chaparral (15)

16. Rancho (15.6667)

17. Cheyenne (17)

18. Cadence (17.3333)

19. Western (18.3333)

The top eight teams will advance to the 4A Southern Region playoffs. Valley was ranked ahead of Bonanza because the Vikings’ MaxPreps ranking (No. 49) is higher than Bonanza’s (No. 56). Clark is ranked ahead of SLAM! Nevada because the Chargers’ MaxPreps ranking (No. 37) is higher than the Bulls (No. 41).

