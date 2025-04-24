Who are the top class of 2026 high school football recruits to watch?

Teammates from Bishop Gorman and Clark highlight the class of 2026 high school football recruits in Nevada. Here’s a look at the top five and who’s recruiting them.

Faith Lutheran free safety Gavin Day (12) tackles a Bishop Manogue player in the end zone during a class 5A Division II state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View running back Kamareion Bell (0) is stopped by Bishop Gorman defensive lineman Prince Williams (41) during the first half of their Class 5A Division I football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman defensive back Jett Washington (5) runs back an interception against Arbor View during the first half of their Class 5A Division I football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

High school football teams around Southern Nevada are gearing up for the new season with spring practice.

Many of the area’s top players are also preparing for the new year. And also getting ready to decide on where they will play at the next level.

According to 247Sports, 15 Southern Nevada athletes are rated as three-star recruits or better by the site. Several players have the attention of many major college programs.

Here is a look at the top five class of 2026 prospects in Southern Nevada to watch this season:

Jett Washington, Bishop Gorman

Washington is the state’s top 2026 recruit by 247Sports and the No. 20 overall recruit in the country by the site in his class.

He has 31 Division I offers, but cut his list to 11 schools in a post on social media in February — Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, Michigan, USC, Notre Dame, Penn State and UNLV.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 200-pound safety visited USC, Alabama, Texas A&M and Oregon this spring. He said he will line up more official visits before he decides to cut his list or set a date to commit. Washington said he plans to commit before the start of the season.

Dominic Harris, Clark

Harris has been on a meteoric rise the past several months and become a sought-after offensive lineman. He’s the state’s No. 2 recruit by 247Sports and a three-star prospect. Harris recently added offers from Florida State, Clemson and Kansas in the past week.

Harris, listed at 6-8 and 325 pounds, has 25 Division I offers. He holds other notable Division I offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. According to 247Sports, Harris has upcoming visits with Auburn, Washington, Arizona, Utah and Arkansas beginning in May.

Prince Williams, Bishop Gorman

Williams is a three-star recruit and No. 3 prospect in the state. The defensive lineman holds notable Division I offers from Arizona State, BYU, Florida, Miami and Tennessee.

Williams, listed at 6-3 and 255 pounds, was named the Class 5A Division I defensive MVP last season and helped the Gaels win the state title. He recorded 74 tackles and 11 sacks last season.

Gavin Day, Faith Lutheran

Day, listed at 6-3 and 190 pounds, is a three-star recruit and No. 4 prospect in the state. He released his top six list in March, which features Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa, USC, Utah and Texas A&M. According to 247Sports, Day has upcoming visits with Minnesota, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah beginning in May.

Day, a safety, recorded 110 tackles last season and helped the Crusaders reach the 5A Division II state title game for the second straight year. He was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection.

Dre Pollard, Clark

Just like his teammate Harris, Pollard has caught the attention of several power conference programs. The three-star, No. 5 overall prospect in the state has notable offers from Minnesota, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn and BYU.

Pollard, listed as a wide receiver, had 1,847 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns last season to help the Chargers reach the 5A Division III Southern League semifinals. He is also a track standout. His times in the 100 meters (10.61 seconds) and 200 meters (21.56) are both the fourth best in the state.

Other football offers

Several other high school football players picked up Division I offers in the past week:

— Hayden Stepp, Bishop Gorman: The four-star 2027 cornerback received an offer from Louisville on Tuesday. Stepp is the top 2027 recruit in the state by 247Sports. He holds other notable offers from Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and USC.

— Maika Eugenio, Bishop Gorman: The three-star 2026 quarterback received an offer from Hawaii on Tuesday. Eugenio, a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection, also holds offers from Arizona State, UNLV and Florida Atlantic. He threw for 2,043 yards and 31 touchdowns to help the Gaels win last year’s 5A Division I state title.

— Tanner Vibabul, Las Vegas High: Last year’s 5A Division III offensive MVP received offers from Air Force (April 17) and Army (Tuesday). Vibabul was a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection last season with 1,827 passing yards and 25 touchdowns and added 1,295 rushing yards and 11 scores. The 6-1 right-hander is also hitting .319 with 13 RBIs for the Wildcats’ baseball team.

Basketball commitment

Coronado boys basketball forward Lantz Stephenson, a 2025 first-team All-Southern Nevada selection, announced his college commitment to Salt Lake Community College on Monday.

Stephenson, the younger brother of former NBA player Lance Stephenson, averaged 12.7 points last season. Salt Lake Community College is coached by former UNLV player and coach Dave Rice.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com with any recruiting information. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.