Who has the most high school boys golf state titles?

The Nevada school with the most boys golf team state titles may surprise you. It’s located around two hours northeast of Reno.

Coronado's Brent Chung hits to the fourth green during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

There’s a month left in the high school boys golf season and teams are gearing up to make a run at a state championship.

Several schools have a deep golf history with multiple state titles. But those teams will have a lot of catching up to do to surpass the Northern team with the most.

Here are the schools with the most boys golf state titles:

Five schools tied with seven

Boulder City

Boulder City won back-to-back 2A titles in 1982 and 1983 and claimed two more in 1992 and 1996. The Eagles won 3A titles in 2003 and 2006. Their most recent title was in 2018.

Boulder City golfer Dusty Craddock holds the 3A record for best 18-hole score in an event (9-under 63, 2007) and Blake Schaper holds the 3A record for best 36-hole winning score (8-under 136, 2021).

Coronado

Coronado’s dominance has all come within the last 15 years. The Cougars won their first championship in 2010 and won again the following two years.

Coronado won two more 4A titles in 2018 and 2019 and won the 5A title in 2022 after COVID wiped out the previous two state tournaments. They won the 5A title last season.

The Meadows

The Meadows won its first title in 1998 and then won five straight 2A titles from 2002 to 2006. The Mustangs’ most recent championship was in 2018.

The Meadows holds the record for the best 36-hole winning score in all 2A events at 38-over 748 in 2004.

Reno High

Reno became an early golf power when the Huskies won five straight 4A state titles from 1979 to 1983. Reno won again in 1993 and its most recent championship was in 1997.

Whittell

Not every sport has a 2A classification, but many small towns with 2A schools have golf courses.

There’s a golf course less than 20 minutes away from Whittell, located in Zephyr Cove on the banks of Lake Tahoe, near Stateline. Whittell won its first title in 2001 and won four consecutive 2A titles from 2007 to 2010.

Whittell’s most recent state championships were in 2012 and 2019. Coach Steve Maltase led Whittell to all seven of its titles, the most won by a coach, according to NIAA records.

No. 1 Lowry (13)

Lowry was the first boys golf dynasty in Nevada. The Buckaroos won five straight 3A titles from 1972 to 1976, then won two more in 1978 and 1979 and three straight from 1984 to 1986.

Lowry, located more than two hours northeast of Reno in Winnemucca, won a title in 2010 and most recently won back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

Other schools with five or more state titles: Elko (6), Faith Lutheran (5), Virgin Valley (5), White Pine (5), Wooster (5).

