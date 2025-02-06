Who has the most high school flag football state titles?

Flag football is still a relatively new sport, but several teams have already created dynasties. Here’s who has the most flag football state championships in Nevada.

Shadow Ridge's Miracle Taylor poses with her team’s trophy after they beat Palo Verde in the Class 5A flag football state championship game for their third consecutive title on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Flag football is still fairly new, with Nevada officially adding it as a sanctioned sport for the 2016-17 school year.

However, several teams have established dynasties in less than a decade of the sport’s existence.

The flag football playoffs begin Monday, and several teams are looking to add to their collection of hardware.

Here are the school with the most high school flag football state championships:

Three schools tied with 2

Cheyenne

Cheyenne was the runner-up in 2016, the last season the sport was sanctioned by the Clark County School District before it became an official high school sport the next year. It was a sign of things to come.

The Desert Shields won back-to-back 3A titles in 2017 and 2018, defeating Virgin Valley both years. Among notable 3A records set by Cheyenne, E’leseana Patterson holds the record for most passing yards in a game (389 yards), and Darleen Ramirez has the most receiving yards in a game (180).

Coronado

Coronado won the 4A state title last season. The Cougars were led by Maci Joncich, who is a member of the U.S. national flag football team.

Coronado won its first title in 2018 by defeating Shadow Ridge after losing to Cimarron-Memorial in the championship game the year before. The Cougars went 22-0 during the 2017-18 season. Coronado holds the state record for most consecutive victories (27).

Green Valley

Green Valley dominated when it won back-to-back 4A titles in 2019 and 2020. The Gators record 10 shutouts on their way to the 2019 title and posted a state-record 12 shutouts as they won the 2020 title.

Green Valley won 25 consecutive games between 2019 and 2020, which is second behind Coronado. Among other notable records Green Valley holds, Jazlyn Camacho is tied for the record for the most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a season (six in 2019). Camacho has helped Ottawa University (Kansas) win four straight NAIA flag football national titles.

Two schools tied with 3

Virgin Valley

Virgin Valley, over an hour drive northeast of Las Vegas on the Nevada-Arizona border, is the flag football team to beat in 3A. The Bulldogs have won the past three state titles.

Virgin Valley allowed 107 points in 18 games during its 2022 title season, which is the second-fewest allowed by a team in a season. The Bulldogs posted 11 shutouts last season on their way to the title.

Shadow Ridge

Shadow Ridge has become the standard for flag football in the state. The Mustangs have won the past three 5A state titles.

While most flag football teams use their aerial attack, Shadow Ridge uses its running game to put up points. Among notable records Shadow Ridge holds, former running back Jordan Ford has the state mark for career rushing touchdowns (90).

Other schools with state titles: Cimarron-Memorial (2017, 4A), Del Sol (2019, 3A), Desert Oasis (2023, 4A), Liberty (2022, 4A) and Moapa Valley (2020, 3A).

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.