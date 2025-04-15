Who has the most Nevada high school boys volleyball state titles?

Boys volleyball is still a relatively new high school sport in Nevada, but several schools have built impressive resumes since it was sanctioned in 2000.

Palo Verde's players celebrate with the trophy after their match win against Coronado for the Class 5A boy's volleyball state title at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boys volleyball is only a sanctioned high school sport for Southern Nevada teams, but it provides some of the state’s best home court atmospheres.

It was officially added to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s calendar in 2000. Several schools have established themselves as local powers as the sport has grown.

Teams can add to their legacies when the playoffs begin in less than a month. Until then, here are the schools with the most boys volleyball state titles:

4. Boulder City (3)

Boulder City is the team to beat in Class 3A. The Eagles have won the last three state titles and will likely add to that count in 2025.

Boulder City has not dropped a set in their three title game victories. The Eagles were among a handful of schools to reach the 30-win mark in 2022 (30-6) and 2023 (32-5). 2024 graduate Roman Rose is the state’s all-time leader in career aces (220).

3. Shadow Ridge (4)

Shadow Ridge won its first two titles in 2007 and 2010 in 4A. The Mustangs then went back-to-back in 5A in 2022 and 2023, leading to some epic court stormings at their home gym.

Shadow Ridge won a five-set thriller over Palo Verde to win it all in 2023. That year the Mustangs were the Mountain League’s No. 3 seed and won two road playoff games to reach the title contest.

2. Mojave (5)

Mojave is the only school that has won four straight titles. The Rattlers ruled 3A from 2014 to 2017 and didn’t drop a set in any of their championship victories.

Mojave also won the 3A title in 2019 as part of a run of seven straight championship game appearances from 2013 to 2019.

1. Palo Verde (6)

Palo Verde became the school with the most titles after winning the 5A championship in 2024. The Panthers won their first title in 2006 in 4A and won again in 2009, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Panthers coach Phil Clarke has the most state titles of any coach with five. Palo Verde’s 37 wins in 2019 are the third-most by any team in a single season.

Other schools with multiple titles: Basic, Centennial, Coronado and Las Vegas High (all with two each).

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.