Who has the most Nevada high school wrestling state titles?

High schools from small towns are among some of the most dominant wrestling teams in state history. Just one Southern school has more than eight state titles.

Eldorado wrestling coach Jimmy May with an athlete at a 1993 meet. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The top high school wrestlers in Nevada are gearing up for the state meet.

Wrestling is one of the oldest sanctioned sports in Nevada, with the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association record book going back to 1969.

Many teams will seek to add to their lengthy wrestling histories in February.

Here are the schools with the most wrestling team state championships:

5. Spring Creek (9)

In northeast Nevada, about 20 minutes south of Elko, Spring Creek is a yearly state-title contender in Class 3A.

Spring Creek won its first state title in 1996. The Spartans won four consecutive 3A titles from 2004 to 2007 and four more from 2017 to 2020.

Spring Creek has six wrestlers who have won four individual state titles.

4. Eldorado (12)

Formerly known as the Sundevils, the Firehawks are the only team from Southern Nevada with more than eight team state titles.

Eldorado started its wrestling dominance by winning three straight 3A titles from 1980 to 1982. Eldorado then won eight state titles from 1986 to 1993, which is tied for tied for the second-longest streak overall and the longest streak in the top classification.

Eldorado’s last state title was in 1995. Coach Jimmy May has the second-most state titles (10) and is second in most dual meet victories (372).

Wrestlers Tiny Scrivens (1976-79) and Cary Dreitzler (1983-86) are two of 39 wrestlers who have won four individual state titles.

3. Yerington (14)

The small town of Yerington has seen plenty of winning from its high school wrestling team.

Yerington’s dominance started early when the Lions won nine straight 2A state titles from 1971 to 1979. The nine consecutive titles are the most by a team, and the 107 consecutive dual-meet victories during the run are the second-most by a team.

Yerington added three straight titles from 1981 to 1983 and then won back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012 for its most recent crowns.

2. Lowry (16)

Located more than two hours northeast of Reno in Winnemucca is Lowry, another 3A state wrestling powerhouse.

Lowry holds the state record for most consecutive dual-meet victories (109, from 2010 to 2016). Lowry won six straight 3A titles from 2009 to 2014 and four straight titles from 1990 to 1993.

The Buckaroos, boasting one of the best nicknames and logos in Nevada, have three wrestlers who have won four individual state titles. One of those is Jace Billingsley, who holds the state record for most wins (223) and best winning percentage (.965 at 223-8).

1. Battle Mountain (21)

On Interstate 80, between Winnemucca and Elko, sits Battle Mountain, the central Nevada school with the deepest wrestling history.

Battle Mountain didn’t win its first wrestling state championship until 1988 when it claimed the first of two straight 1A titles. The Longhorns then won eight straight 2A titles from 2001 to 2009.

Since 2001, Battle Mountain has won 18 2A titles. After winning six straight from 2013 to 2018, its most recent title came in 2023. The school has five wrestlers who have won four individual state titles.

Other schools with five or more state titles: Moapa Valley (8), Cimarron-Memorial (7), Eureka (7), Green Valley (7), Las Vegas High (5) and Valley (5).

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.