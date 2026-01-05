62°F
Nevada Preps

Who is No. 1 in the 1st Nevada Preps winter sports rankings?


Liberty guard Tyus Thomas (0) takes a shot from the three point line during basketball game against Losee at Liberty High School in Henderson Dec. 15, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
January 5, 2026 - 12:19 pm
January 5, 2026 - 12:19 pm
 

Nevada Preps Winter Sports Rankings

Records through Sunday

Boys basketball

Class 5A

1. Liberty (10-5)

2. Democracy Prep (9-6)

3. Coronado (5-6)

4. Bishop Gorman (9-7)

5. Desert Pines (11-4)

Class 4A

1. Clark (8-5)

2. Las Vegas High (10-4)

3. Losee (7-5)

4. Faith Lutheran (11-5)

5. Shadow Ridge (11-4)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (9-2)

2. The Meadows (9-5)

3. Boulder City (9-5)

4. GV Christian (8-6)

5. Pahrump Valley (5-7)

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Losee at Las Vegas

Faith Lutheran at Liberty

Wednesday

Bishop Gorman at Desert Pines

Virgin Valley at The Meadows

Thursday

Coronado at Mojave

Clark at Durango

Friday

Desert Pines at Las Vegas

Virgin Valley at Boulder City

Saturday

Big City Showdown at Coronado

Liberty vs. Desert Pines, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman vs. Coronado, 8 p.m.

Girls basketball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (11-1)

2. Democracy Prep (7-4)

3. Centennial (6-3)

4. Liberty (10-7)

5. Shadow Ridge (3-4)

Class 4A

1. Mojave (9-4)

2. Mater East (10-4)

3. Losee (14-5)

4. Del Sol (13-3)

5. Cimarron-Memorial (9-2)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (6-5)

2. Boulder City (8-6)

3. Moapa Valley (8-4)

4. Coral Academy (7-4)

5. Pahrump Valley (4-7)

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Faith Lutheran at Shadow Ridge

Centennial at Liberty

Mojave at Desert Oasis

Thursday

Sierra Vista at Cimarron-Memorial, 5 p.m.

Friday

Mater East at Desert Oasis

Virgin Valley at Boulder City

Saturday

Big City Showdown at Coronado

Bishop Gorman vs. Centennial, 6:15 p.m.

Flag football

Class 5A

1. Desert Oasis (8-0)

2. Shadow Ridge (10-1)

3. Arbor View (10-1)

4. Palo Verde (10-3)

5. Liberty (6-2)

Class 4A

1. Virgin Valley (5-3)

2. Sierra Vista (5-2)

3. Mater East (6-3)

4. Clark (7-4)

5. Spring Valley (5-2)

Games to watch

All games at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Palo Verde at Desert Oasis

Coronado at Bishop Gorman

SECTA at Arbor View

Friday

Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde

Canyon Springs at Arbor View

Alex Wright Review-Journal

