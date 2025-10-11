Wild weather impacts high school football games — PHOTOS

Many high school football games in Southern Nevada were delayed because of the rain and lightning across Las Vegas on Friday afternoon and evening.

Fans hold umbrellas to protect themselves from heavy rain as they line up to attend a high school football game between Centennial and Palo Verde at Centennial High on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Centennial High School employee Michael Donnelly uses squeegee to remove water from a stadium entrance before a high school football game between Centennial and Palo Verde at Centennial High on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fans stand in line, some under cover of umbrellas, to enter the stadium for a football game between Desert Pines and Las Vegas High School on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. The game was delayed due to lightning in the area. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain pours down under the stadium lights, where a football game between Desert Pines and Las Vegas High School was supposed to occur on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. The game was delayed due to lightning in the area. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans hold umbrellas to protect themselves from heavy rain as they line up to attend a high school football game between Centennial and Palo Verde at Centennial High on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Many high school football games across Southern Nevada were delayed because of Friday’s inclement weather.

Rain and lightning forced all of Friday’s games scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. to be delayed by at least an hour and some by nearly two hours. A handful of 7 p.m. games were also delayed.

Many of the games impacted by weather or lightning delays were to start at 8 p.m. or later. No games were canceled or postponed to another day.

Some games did start at their scheduled time, including Faith Lutheran and Basic, and Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley.

Among the games that were delayed was No. 5 Las Vegas High’s showdown at No. 9 Desert Pines. The Wildcats (7-0) are looking to remain perfect in a key 5A Mountain League matchup to try to get back into the top four of the NIAA’s HRM rankings to qualify for the Open Division state tournament.

No. 10 Centennial’s matchup with Palo Verde, which has playoff implications, was also delayed.

So was No. 8 Green Valley’s game at No. 3 Arbor View, but the game kicked off shortly after 7 p.m. following the delay.

The 7 p.m. games that were delayed included No. 2 Liberty against No. 6 Desert Oasis. The game was scheduled to start at 8 p.m., according to Liberty coach Rich Muraco.

Desert Oasis is ranked No. 4 in the NIAA’s 5A HRM rankings. The top four teams in the NIAA’s 5A HRM rankings qualify for the Open Division.

Other games delayed were:

Shadow Ridge at Losee

Legacy at Canyon Springs

Sloan Canyon at Chaparral

SLAM! Nevada at Cimarron-Memorial

Sierra Vista at Cadence

Durango at Bonanza

Clark at Western

Spring Valley at Del Sol

Silverado at Mater East

Sunrise Mountain at Eldorado

Foothill at Coronado

Mojave at Bishop Gorman

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

