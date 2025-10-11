72°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Wild weather impacts high school football games — PHOTOS

Fans hold umbrellas to protect themselves from heavy rain as they line up to attend a high scho ...
Fans hold umbrellas to protect themselves from heavy rain as they line up to attend a high school football game between Centennial and Palo Verde at Centennial High on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Rain pours down under the stadium lights, where a football game between Desert Pines and Las Ve ...
Rain pours down under the stadium lights, where a football game between Desert Pines and Las Vegas High School was supposed to occur on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. The game was delayed due to lightning in the area. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans stand in line, some under cover of umbrellas, to enter the stadium for a football game bet ...
Fans stand in line, some under cover of umbrellas, to enter the stadium for a football game between Desert Pines and Las Vegas High School on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. The game was delayed due to lightning in the area. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial High School employee Michael Donnelly uses squeegee to remove water from a stadium e ...
Centennial High School employee Michael Donnelly uses squeegee to remove water from a stadium entrance before a high school football game between Centennial and Palo Verde at Centennial High on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fans hold umbrellas to protect themselves from heavy rain as they line up to attend a high scho ...
Fans hold umbrellas to protect themselves from heavy rain as they line up to attend a high school football game between Centennial and Palo Verde at Centennial High on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Coronado players celebrate the team victory with their trophy over Palo Verde winning the 5A gi ...
Coronado knocks off Palo Verde for 5A girls tennis title — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran forward Olivia Stark (8) attempts to keep the ball from Coronado midfielder Alex ...
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Doral Academy's Sienna Turco (19) looks to kick the ball as Bishop Gorman's Melina Du ...
Bishop Gorman, Doral Academy play to draw in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis Andrew Richmond (17) catches the ball for a touch down during a football game agai ...
What does the Nevada high school football playoff picture look like?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2025 - 7:03 pm
 
Updated October 10, 2025 - 7:38 pm

Many high school football games across Southern Nevada were delayed because of Friday’s inclement weather.

Rain and lightning forced all of Friday’s games scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. to be delayed by at least an hour and some by nearly two hours. A handful of 7 p.m. games were also delayed.

Many of the games impacted by weather or lightning delays were to start at 8 p.m. or later. No games were canceled or postponed to another day.

Some games did start at their scheduled time, including Faith Lutheran and Basic, and Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley.

Among the games that were delayed was No. 5 Las Vegas High’s showdown at No. 9 Desert Pines. The Wildcats (7-0) are looking to remain perfect in a key 5A Mountain League matchup to try to get back into the top four of the NIAA’s HRM rankings to qualify for the Open Division state tournament.

No. 10 Centennial’s matchup with Palo Verde, which has playoff implications, was also delayed.

So was No. 8 Green Valley’s game at No. 3 Arbor View, but the game kicked off shortly after 7 p.m. following the delay.

The 7 p.m. games that were delayed included No. 2 Liberty against No. 6 Desert Oasis. The game was scheduled to start at 8 p.m., according to Liberty coach Rich Muraco.

Desert Oasis is ranked No. 4 in the NIAA’s 5A HRM rankings. The top four teams in the NIAA’s 5A HRM rankings qualify for the Open Division.

Other games delayed were:

Shadow Ridge at Losee

Legacy at Canyon Springs

Sloan Canyon at Chaparral

SLAM! Nevada at Cimarron-Memorial

Sierra Vista at Cadence

Durango at Bonanza

Clark at Western

Spring Valley at Del Sol

Silverado at Mater East

Sunrise Mountain at Eldorado

Foothill at Coronado

Mojave at Bishop Gorman

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES