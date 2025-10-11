Wild weather impacts high school football games — PHOTOS
Many high school football games in Southern Nevada were delayed because of the rain and lightning across Las Vegas on Friday afternoon and evening.
Many high school football games across Southern Nevada were delayed because of Friday’s inclement weather.
Rain and lightning forced all of Friday’s games scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. to be delayed by at least an hour and some by nearly two hours. A handful of 7 p.m. games were also delayed.
Many of the games impacted by weather or lightning delays were to start at 8 p.m. or later. No games were canceled or postponed to another day.
Some games did start at their scheduled time, including Faith Lutheran and Basic, and Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley.
Among the games that were delayed was No. 5 Las Vegas High’s showdown at No. 9 Desert Pines. The Wildcats (7-0) are looking to remain perfect in a key 5A Mountain League matchup to try to get back into the top four of the NIAA’s HRM rankings to qualify for the Open Division state tournament.
No. 10 Centennial’s matchup with Palo Verde, which has playoff implications, was also delayed.
So was No. 8 Green Valley’s game at No. 3 Arbor View, but the game kicked off shortly after 7 p.m. following the delay.
The 7 p.m. games that were delayed included No. 2 Liberty against No. 6 Desert Oasis. The game was scheduled to start at 8 p.m., according to Liberty coach Rich Muraco.
Desert Oasis is ranked No. 4 in the NIAA’s 5A HRM rankings. The top four teams in the NIAA’s 5A HRM rankings qualify for the Open Division.
Other games delayed were:
Shadow Ridge at Losee
Legacy at Canyon Springs
Sloan Canyon at Chaparral
SLAM! Nevada at Cimarron-Memorial
Sierra Vista at Cadence
Durango at Bonanza
Clark at Western
Spring Valley at Del Sol
Silverado at Mater East
Sunrise Mountain at Eldorado
Foothill at Coronado
Mojave at Bishop Gorman
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
