Nevada Preps

Wildfires force cancellation of Bishop Gorman football game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2021 - 3:45 pm
 
Bishop Gorman players including Jake Taylor (79) take the field for their football game against ...
Bishop Gorman players including Jake Taylor (79) take the field for their football game against St. Louis of Hawaii at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Bishop Manogue-Bishop Gorman football game scheduled for Friday night at Gorman has been canceled because of wildfires that have prevented some northern teams from practicing outside because of poor air quality.

Two more Southern Nevada games — Desert Oasis at Del Sol and Indian Springs at Sandy Valley — also have been canceled. No reasons were given.

Tuesday’s Equipo at Chaparral and Virgin Valley at Pahrump boys soccer matches were canceled, as was Thursday’s Spring Valley at Canyon Springs game.

Five girls soccer matches — Chaparral at Boulder City, Sunrise at Del Sol and Moapa Valley at Western on Tuesday; and Cheyenne at Del Sol and Sierra Vista at Eldorado on Thursday — also have been canceled.

Because Chaparral does not have enough eligible players, Boulder City will be credited with a victory by forfeit.

No reason for the other cancellations were given. Nevada high school teams continue to be affected by COVID-19, eligibility and wildfire issues.

A Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association spokesperson said more cancellations were expected.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

