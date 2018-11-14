2018-19 Chaparral Wrestling Capsule

With four returning state meet qualifiers, the Cowboys are hoping for a big season.

CHAPARRAL

co-Head coaches: Chad Orum and Bill Smales, fourth season

Returning lettermen: Eight

Top wrestlers: Jay-Ar Briones (Sr.), Marc Gonzalez (Sr.), Brian Hernandez (Sr.), Jalen Williams (Jr.), John Patriarca (Sr.), Jaylen Whitfield (Sr.)

Outlook: Williams, who likely will wrestle at 138 pounds, is a two-time state meet qualifier, and Briones (113 or 120), Gonzalez (132 or 138) and Hernandez (182) all wrestled in last year’s state meet.

They’re among eight returning lettermen for the Cowboys.

“Chaparral will return four state qualifiers and be led by our five returning seniors,” Smales said. “With the help of some talented underclassmen, we should put the best team Chaparral has had on the mat in the past decade.

“The Cowboys spent time in the offseason in camps and competing against teams from several states. We feel that we can compete with the top 3A teams and battle for a Sunrise and regional title.”