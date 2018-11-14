2018-19 SLAM Academy Wrestling Capsule

The Bulls bring back nine lettermen and have high expectations.

SLAM ACADEMY

Head coach: Jake Rollans, third season

Returning lettermen: Nine

Top wrestlers: Gabriel Ojeda (Jr.), Samson Enos (So.), Mateo Bautista (So.), Nixon Dodds (So.), Brandon Corsaro (Jr.), Jhanae George (Jr.), Morgan Mackey (Jr.), Michele Garcia (Jr.), Gisele Garcia (Jr.)

Outlook: Enos (44-4 last year), Ojeda (42-5) and George (27-3) all are expected to wrestle in the middle weight classes and are coming off strong seasons last year.

They lead a group of nine returning letter winners for the Bulls.

“My expectations for this team could not be higher,” Rollans said. “We have a strong core of returning wrestlers, and we are adding some very tough and experienced freshmen.”