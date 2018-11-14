85°F
Wrestling

2018-19 SLAM Academy Wrestling Capsule

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2018 - 10:21 am
 

SLAM ACADEMY

Head coach: Jake Rollans, third season

Returning lettermen: Nine

Top wrestlers: Gabriel Ojeda (Jr.), Samson Enos (So.), Mateo Bautista (So.), Nixon Dodds (So.), Brandon Corsaro (Jr.), Jhanae George (Jr.), Morgan Mackey (Jr.), Michele Garcia (Jr.), Gisele Garcia (Jr.)

Outlook: Enos (44-4 last year), Ojeda (42-5) and George (27-3) all are expected to wrestle in the middle weight classes and are coming off strong seasons last year.

They lead a group of nine returning letter winners for the Bulls.

“My expectations for this team could not be higher,” Rollans said. “We have a strong core of returning wrestlers, and we are adding some very tough and experienced freshmen.”

Spanish Springs leads 4A state wrestling
By Tony Erquiaga Special to the / RJ

Spanish Springs, which edged the Gators by two points last season, has the first-day lead at the Class 4A state wrestling tournament with 110½ points.

Matthew Rodgers of Cimarron-Memorial High School (in dark jersey) and Marc Williams from Sha ...
Mountain Region: Matthew Rodgers’ win lifts Cimarron to title
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Cimarron-Memorial’s Matthew Rodgers avenged three regular-season losses to Shadow Ridge’s Marc Williams by winning 3-1 in overtime in the 160-pound division, to help the Spartans win the region championship, 231-228½.

Faith Lutheran’s Connor Bourne prepares to pin Eldorado’s Marques Anaya-Casarez ...
Mountian Region: Faith Lutheran’s Connor Bourne eyes region crown
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Connor Bourne, who has a 171-29 record during his high school career after pinning Eldorado’s Marques Anaya-Casarez in the 182-pound quarterfinals on Friday, will face Centennial’s Ike Edwards in Saturday’s semifinal round, which begins at 10 am at Bonanza.

Daniel Law, right, lifts Trace Everett during wrestling practice on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, a ...
Southern Nevada Wrestling Leaders

Here are the top records as submitted by coaches for Southern Nevada wrestlers prior to the region tournaments.