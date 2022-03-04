2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team

Here is the All-Southern Nevada wrestling team. SLAM Nevada’s Zach Hocker and Jake Rollans are Co-Coaches of the Year after leading the Bulls to the 5A state title.

First team

Anthony Aniciete, SLAM Nevada — The senior won the Class 5A state and Southern Region championship at 138 pounds and finished 46-8.

Tyson Brownson-Irby, Boulder City — The junior won the Class 3A state and Southern Region championship at 195 pounds and won all three of his matches at state by fall to finish 47-2.

Dylann Ciarciaglini, Centennial — The freshman won the Class 5A state and Southern Region championship at 126 pounds.

Cole Faircloth, Arbor View — The freshman won the Class 4A state and Desert Region championship at 106 pounds and finished 32-5.

Ernesto Figueras, Western — The senior won the Class 4A state and Desert Region championship at 120 pounds and finished 48-3 with 42 wins by fall.

Izaya Jackson, Liberty — The senior won the Class 5A state and Southern Region championship at 285 pounds.

Jayden Johnson, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior won the Class 5A state and Southern Region championship at 220 pounds and finished 39-2.

Josiah Maestas, SLAM Nevada — The freshman won the Class 5A state and Southern Region championship at 106 pounds and finished 44-5.

Jeffrey Morosini, Durango — The senior won the Class 4A state and Desert Region championship at 220 pounds and finished 30-5.

Saoul Prado, SLAM Nevada — The senior won the Class 5A state and Southern Region championship at 113 pounds and finished 49-7.

Manuel Saldate, SLAM Nevada — The freshman won the Class 5A state and Southern Region championship at the 120-pound division and finished 54-4.

Trent Smith, Shadow Ridge — The senior won the Class 5A state and Southern Region championship at 145 pounds.

Alexander Sulliban, Western — The senior won the Class 4A state and Desert Region championship at 170 pounds and finished 41-3 with 34 wins by fall.

Gavin Thammavongsa, SLAM Nevada — The senior won the Class 5A state and Southern Region championship at 170 pounds and finished 40-3.

Melvin Whitehead, Liberty — The freshman won the Class 5A state and Southern Region championship at 195 pounds.

Trevor Wilcox, Palo Verde —The junior won the Class 4A state and Desert Region championship at 145 pounds and finished 29-4.

Co-Coaches of the Year

Zach Hocker and Jake Rollans, SLAM Nevada — The duo led the Bulls to the Class 5A state championship, two years after they were second in 3A.

Second team

Joshua Arceo, Sierra Vista — The junior won the Class 4A state and Mountain Region championship at 138 pounds.

Jalen Banks-Wilson, Arbor View — The senior won the Class 4A Desert Region championship and was state runner-up at 152 pounds.

Gavin Blondeaux, Green Valley — The sophomore won the Class 5A Southern Region championship, was state runner-up and finished with a 37-3 record at 182 pounds.

Cesar Camacho, Rancho — The sophomore won the Class 4A state and Mountain Region championship at 152 pounds.

Nikolai Chumakov, Silverado — The junior won the Class 4A state and Mountain Region championship in at 160 pounds.

Cutler Crandall, Virgin Valley — The junior won the Class 3A state and Southern Region championship at 170 pounds, won all three matches at state by fall.

Acencion Garcia, Western — The senior won the Class 4A state and Desert Region championship at 132 pounds and finished 38-8.

Kasius Graham, SLAM Nevada — The senior won the Class 5A state championship, was runner-up in the Southern Region meet at 152 pounds and finished 45-9.

Kelze Howard, Spring Valley — The junior was the Class 5A state and Southern Region runner-up at 285 pounds.

Caleb LeBaron, Rancho — The junior won the Class 4A state championship and was Mountain Region runner-up at 113 pounds.

Kage Mir, Bishop Gorman — The freshman won the Class 4A state and Mountain Region championship at 195 pounds.

Hunter Moore, Boulder City — The junior won the Class 3A state and Southern Region championship at 160 pounds and did not allow a point at state to finish 46-3.

Ben Salas, Durango — The senior won the Class 4A state championship at 126 pounds and finished 27-5.

Philip Silva, Bonanza — The senior won the Class 4A state and Mountain Region championship at 285 pounds and finished 28-8.

Rod Ric Sistrunk, Mojave — The senior won the Class 4A state championship and was Mountain Region runner-up at 182 pounds.

Nikolas Slatoff, Green Valley — The senior won the Class 5A state and Southern Region championship and finished 8-0 after missing most of the season with an injury.

Honorable mention

Colt Abbott, Foothill

Otto Cate-Cribari, Cimarron-Memorial

Gunner Cortez, Pahrump Valley

Gabriel Delgado, SLAM Nevada

Terae Dunn, Green Valley

Sam Gallardo, Shadow Ridge

Cooper Hatch, Arbor View

Bryce Huennekens, Silverado

Tyler Ka’ahanui, SLAM Nevada

General Laupapa, Western

Jaxon Mackey, Basic

Camden Miller, Bishop Gorman

Ethan Tussing, Arbor View

Ethan Workman, Virgin Valley

