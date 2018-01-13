97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Wrestling

Boulder City dominantes in Alamo tournament

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2018 - 8:29 am
 

Boulder City’s wrestling team claimed five first-place finishes to go along with nine other top-four finishes Friday to roll with the team title at the Panther Inviational at Alamo.

Garrett Leavitt won at 126 pounds for the Eagles, who also saw victories from Aiden Fradella (138), Jimmy Dunagan (160), Adam Clary (182) and Mike Kaposta (285).

The Eagles scored 233 points, and Pahrump Valley came in second place with 174 points. The Trojans’ JV finished third, and Boulder City’s JV squad placed fourth.

Reece Thornton qon the 195-pound championship, the lone winner for the host Panthers.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Thinkstock)
Spanish Springs leads 4A state wrestling
By Tony Erquiaga Special to the / RJ

Spanish Springs, which edged the Gators by two points last season, has the first-day lead at the Class 4A state wrestling tournament with 110½ points.

Matthew Rodgers of Cimarron-Memorial High School (in dark jersey) and Marc Williams from Sha ...
Mountain Region: Matthew Rodgers’ win lifts Cimarron to title
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Cimarron-Memorial’s Matthew Rodgers avenged three regular-season losses to Shadow Ridge’s Marc Williams by winning 3-1 in overtime in the 160-pound division, to help the Spartans win the region championship, 231-228½.

Faith Lutheran’s Connor Bourne prepares to pin Eldorado’s Marques Anaya-Casarez ...
Mountian Region: Faith Lutheran’s Connor Bourne eyes region crown
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Connor Bourne, who has a 171-29 record during his high school career after pinning Eldorado’s Marques Anaya-Casarez in the 182-pound quarterfinals on Friday, will face Centennial’s Ike Edwards in Saturday’s semifinal round, which begins at 10 am at Bonanza.

Daniel Law, right, lifts Trace Everett during wrestling practice on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, a ...
Southern Nevada Wrestling Leaders

Here are the top records as submitted by coaches for Southern Nevada wrestlers prior to the region tournaments.