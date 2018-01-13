Boulder City dominantes in Alamo tournament

Boulder City’s wrestling team claimed five first-place finishes to go along with nine other top-four finishes Friday to roll with the team title at the Panther Inviational at Alamo.

Garrett Leavitt won at 126 pounds for the Eagles, who also saw victories from Aiden Fradella (138), Jimmy Dunagan (160), Adam Clary (182) and Mike Kaposta (285).

The Eagles scored 233 points, and Pahrump Valley came in second place with 174 points. The Trojans’ JV finished third, and Boulder City’s JV squad placed fourth.

Reece Thornton qon the 195-pound championship, the lone winner for the host Panthers.