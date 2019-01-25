Roundup: Akram Zerhouni helps Sierra Vista cruise past Diamondbacks

Akram Zerhouni pinned his 138-pound opponent in 1 minute, 3 seconds on Thursday to help host Sierra Vista’s wrestling team to a 64-18 win over Desert Oasis.

Javier Velasquez (106), Devan Ramsey (126), Keon Lucy (145), Rocco Bomareto (160), Shawn Laikupu (182) and Demar Ramsey (220) each recorded a pin for the Mountain Lions.

Ethan Alexander-Chavez (120), Julio Paulino (152) and Justin Golden (285) won by pin for the Diamondbacks.

Chaparral 51, Sunrise Mountain 30 — At Chaparral, Dylan Briones won by pin at 120 pounds to help the Desert Shields top the Miners.

Chaparral won seven matches by forfeit.

Ulises Solano recorded a pin at 160 for Sunrise Mountain, which won three matches by forfeit.

Shadow Ridge 49, Centennial 21 — At Shadow Ridge, Kody Presser won his 170-pound match by pin in 41 seconds as the Mustangs downed the Bulldogs.

Sam Gallardo (106), Gabriel Talledo (120), Triston Curtis (126), Matt VanRiel (132), Marc Williams (160) and Ashton King (195) also won by fall for the Mustangs.

Sam Norris (220) and Izaiah Ieremia (285) won by pin for Centennial.

Cheyenne 50, Rancho 30 — At Rancho, Charleston Tooks pinned his 195-pound opponent in 21 seconds to lead the Desert Shields by the Rams.

Isaac Agabin (120), Wesley Federson (145), Ryan Buchanan (152), Joshua Garbutt (160) and Jacob Ludwig (170) also won by fall for Cheyenne

Humberto Duarte (106) and Raul Meza (220) won by pin for Rancho.

Liberty 48, Basic 21 — At Liberty, the Patriots won five matches by forfeit en route to the win over the Wolves.

Kenny Marzola (138) and Jake Whiddon (195) won by pin for Liberty.

Basic’s Dane Dennett (120) and Julio Duron (285) each won by fall.