Roundup: First-period pins key Silverado win over Durango

Nick Reyes, Cameron Gardner and D’Andre Aitala had first-period pins Tuesday to lead Silverado’s wrestling team to a 48-34 road win over Durango.

Aitala had the quickest pin, winning in 47 seconds at 170 pounds. Reyes (106) won in 1:27, and Gardner (152) won in 1:55.

Kerm Sablan (120), Anthony Quibuyen (132) and Andrew Woods (182) also won by pin for the Skyhawks.

Anthony Favela (113) and Frankie Pelton (195) won by fall for the Trailblazers. Pelton needed just 34 seconds.

Green Valley 57, Basic 12 — At Basic, Desmond Bowers (170) and Mitch Jacobs (220) each pinned his opponent in less than a minute as the Gators topped the Wolves.

Bowers won in 45 seconds, and Jacobs in 52 seconds. Steele Dias (120), Jeremy Hoffman (152) and Justus Scott (160) also won by pin for Green Valley, which won six matches by forfeit.

Ivan Espinoza (182) and Julio Duron (285) each won by fall for Basic.

Boulder City 67, Sunrise Mountain 12 — At Sunrise Mountain, the Eagles won nine matches by forfeit and rolled past the Miners.

Ladd Cox recorded a pin at 152 for Boulder City.

Osvaldo Diaz (106) and Juan Gomez (113) won by fall for Sunrise Mountain.

Cheyenne 66, Legacy 12 — At Cheyenne, Jacob Ludwig and Jesse Guadarrama (285) each won by fall in 1:06 to lead the Desert Shields over the Longhorns.

Isaac Agabin (126), Vintey Perkins (138), Joshua Garbutt (160) and Charleston Tooks (220) also had pins for Cheyenne, which won five matches by forfeit.