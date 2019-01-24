Roundup: Foothill controls lower weights, tops Coronado

Foothill’s wrestling team dominated the lower weights Wednesday, taking the the lightest six weight classes by fall or forfeit, en route to a 54-27 home victory over Coronado.

Joel Serrano (132) won by fall in 49 seconds to lead Foothill, which also got first-period pins from Robert Silva (113) and Jack Coffey (170).

Joel Serrano (132) won by fall in 49 seconds to lead Foothill, which also got first-period pins from Robert Silva (113) and Jack Coffey (170).

Jared Beas (106), Cole Kazel (138) and Jusitn Wirig (160) also had pins for the Falcons.

Robert Sutton (182) and Jordan Marzka (195) won by fall for the Cougars.

Pahrump Valley 46, Western 35 — At Western, the Trojans recorded three pins and won four matches by forfeit to earn a win over the Warriors.

Isaak Cruz-Santos (145), Dylan Grossell (152) and Tristan Maughan (170) won by fall for Pahrump Valley.

Western’s Ernesto Figueras (106), Angelo Vigilia (113), Antonio Navarro (120), Mackenzie Sullivan (132) and Toban Garcia (195) recorded pins.

Faith Lutheran 47, Arbor View 27 — At Faith Lutheran, the Crusaders recorded four first-period pins and defeated the Aggies.

Connor Bourne (195) pinned his opponent in 1:04 to lead the way for Faith Lutheran. John Villano (113), Kile Driscoll (132), Noah Vernon (138), Jacob Bogdanovich (145) and Keisel Perez (170) also won by fall for the Crusaders.

Arbor View’s James Wilson won by fall in 43 seconds at 126.

Green Valley 58, Liberty 20 — At Green Valley, Jeremy Hoffman (152) and Desmond Bowers (170) had first-period pins to lead the Gators over the Patriots.

Gabriel Klanian (106), Steele Dias (120) and Derek Recktenwald (145) also won by fall for Green Valley, which won three matches by forfeit.

Kenny Marzola (138), Nathaniel Kendricks (220) and Derek Agatonu (285) had pins for Liberty.

Palo Verde 46, Bonanza 30 — At Palo Verde, Cole Pantol won by fall in 1:05 to lead the Panthers by the Bengals.

Jacob Saribay (120), Paul Lee (138) and Grey Garcia (145) also had pins for Palo Verde.

Bonanza’s Liam Guerra (113), Julio Montenegro (152), Jordan Rehmel-Quinones (160) and Leatuvalo Tulimasealii (285) each had a pin.

Las Vegas 52, Desert Pines 28 — At Las Vegas High, Jacob Pectal (126) won by fall in 49 seconds to lead the Wildcats to the win over the Jaguars.

Daniel Law (132), Caleb Roach (170) and Jonathan Broadhead (195) also won by fall for Las Vegas.

Abeg Gomez (113), Xavier Gonzalez (120) and Angel Navarro (220) each had a pin for Desert Pines.