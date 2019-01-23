Roundup: Gavin Beaman’s quick pin helps Arbor View top Palo Verde

Gavin Beaman pinned his opponent in just seven seconds to win at 170 pounds and lead Arbor View’s wrestling team to a 45-28 road win over Palo Verde on Tuesday.

(Thinkstock)

Gavin Beaman pinned his opponent in just seven seconds to win at 170 pounds and lead Arbor View’s wrestling team to a 45-28 road win over Palo Verde on Tuesday.

Aleija Ackerman (113), James Wilson (126), Gabriel Torres (132), Coby Tucker (152), David Moore (160) and Tai Tuinei (285) also won by fall for the Aggies, who recorded five pins in 30 seconds or less.

Jacob Saribay (120), Grey Garcia (145) and Connor Edwards (195) had pins for the Panthers.

Moapa Valley 39, Sunrise Mountain 36 — At Sunrise Mountain, Jorge Cervantes pinned his opponent at 120 pounds to lead the Pirates over the Miners.

Jesus Castro (220) and James Banks (285) won by fall for Sunrise Mountain.

Spring Valley 57, Bishop Gorman 24 — At Gorman, Porter Abbott (195) pinned his opponent in 59 seconds to help the Grizzlies top the Gaels.

Andres Garcia (138), Michael Canada (145), Angel Osuna (152), Gerardo Mendoza (160) and Tzadeek Yehudah (220) also recorded pins for Spring Valley.

Trent Brenkus (106), Brandon Young (126) and Gavin Brenkus (170) won by fall for Gorman.

Las Vegas 50, Cheyenne 18 — At Cheyenne, the Wildcats won four matches by pin to defeat the Desert Shields.

Jared Najera (106), Daniel Law (132), Caleb Roach (170) and Sebastian Schlitz (220) each posted a first-period pin for Las Vegas.

Isaac Agabin (120), Vintey Perkins (138) and Elbert Murphy (195) won by fall for Cheyenne.

Sierra Vista 54, Durango 25 — At Durango, Angelico Garcia (120) and Nicholas Eagles (132) had first-period pins to power the Mountain Lions over the Trailblazers.

Javier Vasquez (106), Enrique Leong-Pedro (145), Matthew Taylor (152) and Jayden Johnson (170) also won by fall for Sierra Vista.

Kaden Renshaw (160) and Frankie Pelton (195) had pins for Durango.

Cimarron-Memorial 53, Centennial 18 — At Cimarron, Nathaniel Rodriguez (132) pinned his opponent in 28 seconds to help the Spartans defeat the Bulldogs.

Cody Kimball (138), Amado Castellon (145), Devin Garcia (170), Ike Edwards (182) and Deshawn Griffin (195) also had first-period pins for Cimarron. Chuck Creswell (113) also won by fall for the Spartans.

Jenavi Alejandro (106) and Sam Norris (220) had pins for Centennial.

Foothill 46, Basic 30 — At Basic, Foothill had four pins and won three matches by forfeit to defeat the Wolves.

Jared Beas (106), Jeremy Evans (120), Reydon Lorson (126) and Cole Kazel (138) won by fall for Foothill.

Basic’s Dominick Gould (220) and Julion Duron (285) won by pin.

Desert Pines 64, Eldorado 18 — At Eldorado, the Jaguars defeated the Sundevils.