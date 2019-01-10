89°F
Wrestling

Roundup: Hunter Vernon’s quick pin sets tone in Crusaders’ win

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2019 - 9:17 pm
 

Hunter Vernon pinned his opponent at 106 pounds in just 43 seconds Wednesday to lead Faith Lutheran’s wrestling team to a 60-14 home win over Bonanza.

Sebastian Marino (126), Carson Cook (160), Keisel Perez (170) and Leonardo Mendoza (182) also won by fall for the Crusaders.

Derrick Red (120) and Leatuvaloalii Tulimasealii (285) won by fall for the Bengals.

Cimarron-Memorial 66, Arbor View 12 — At Cimarron, Chuck Creswell (113), Cannon Montoya (120), Nathaniel Rodriguez (132), Cody Kimball (138), Amado Castellon (145) and Deshawn Griffin (195) each recorded a first-period pin as the Spartans downed the Aggies.

Daniel Rodriguez (152), Devin Garcia (170), Viktor Sandoval (182) and Niko Alip (220) also won by fall for Cimarron.

Bradley Rosencrans (106) won by pin for Arbor View.

Green Valley 47, Foothill 20 — At Foothill, Caleb Uhlenhopp (138), Derek Rectenwald (145) and Desmond Bowers (170) all won by pin in the first period to help the Gators top the Falcons.

Steele Dias (120) also won by fall for Green Valley.

Brent Rios (182) and Julian Bradley (285) won by fall for Foothill.

Centennial 57, Palo Verde 21 — At Centennial, Hayden Kramer (113) and Nicholas Garban (195) both won by pin in the first period as the Bulldogs downed the Panthers.

Dallan Cave (138), Jose Mendoza (152), Jason LeFevre (170), Ike Edwards (182), Sam Norris (220) and Izaiah Ieremia (285) also won by pin for Centennial.

Jacob Saribay (120), Tatum Pine (126) and Dakhoda Eyerly (132) won by fall for Palo Verde.

