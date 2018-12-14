Roundup: Quick heavyweight pin helps Spring Valley top Silverado

Tzadeek Yehudah won by fall in 33 seconds at 285 pounds on Thursday to lead Spring Valley’s wrestling team to a 54-24 home win over Silverado.

Tzadeek Yehudah won by fall in 33 seconds in the 285-pound match on Thursday to lead Spring Valley’s wrestling team to a 54-24 home win over Silverado.

Ryan Mitchell (113), Bryan Lovett (120), Daniel Hristov (132), Michael Canada (145) also had pins for the Grizzlies, who won four matches by forfeit.

Cameron Gardner (152), D’Andre Aitala (170) and Jacob Candland (220) posted pins for the Skyhawks.

Spring Valley 65, Sierra Vista 15 — At Spring Valley, Mitchell (113) and Andres Garcia (138) each won by pin in less than a minute to lead the Grizzlies over the Mountain Lions.

Lovett, Christian Nishi-Rivera (126), Angel Osuna (152), Gerardo Mendoza (160) and Porter Abbott (195) also won by fall for Spring Valley.

Jayden Johnson (170) had a pin for Sierra Vista.